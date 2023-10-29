NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.
|Week 8
|Sunday
CLEVELAND BROWNS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — CLEVELAND: CB Kahlef Hailassie, S Ronnie Hickman, DT Siaki Ika, DE Isaiah McGuire, WR Cedric Tillman, QB Deshaun Watson, RB Jordan Wilkins. SEATTLE: OG McClendon Curtis, OG Phil Haynes, CB Kyu Blu Kelly, OG Raiqwon O’Neal, LB Drake Thomas, WR Cody Thompson.
