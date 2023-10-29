VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Veterans Day events
NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

October 29, 2023, 2:48 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 8
Sunday

CLEVELAND BROWNS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — CLEVELAND: CB Kahlef Hailassie, S Ronnie Hickman, DT Siaki Ika, DE Isaiah McGuire, WR Cedric Tillman, QB Deshaun Watson, RB Jordan Wilkins. SEATTLE: OG McClendon Curtis, OG Phil Haynes, CB Kyu Blu Kelly, OG Raiqwon O’Neal, LB Drake Thomas, WR Cody Thompson.

Sports
