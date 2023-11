NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Week 8 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at BUFFALO BILLS — TAMPA…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 8

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at BUFFALO BILLS — TAMPA BAY: RB Sean Tucker, TE David Wells, OL Matt Feiler, DL Patrick O’Connor, DT Vita Vea, OLB Markees Watts, S Kaevon Merriweather. BUFFALO: TE Quintin Morris, OL Alec Anderson, OL Germain Ifedi, LB Baylon Spector, CB Kaiir Elam, S Damar Hamlin.

