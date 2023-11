NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Week 7 Sunday MIAMI DOLPHINS AT PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — MIAMI:…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 7 Sunday

MIAMI DOLPHINS AT PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — MIAMI: QB Skylar Thompson, CB Xavien Howard, OL Connor Williams, TE Tyler Kroft, WR Robbie Chosen, CB Kelvin Joseph. PHILADELPHIA: S Reed Blankenship, CB Bradley Roby, QB Tanner McKee, RB Rashaad Penny, TE Albert Okwuegbunam, DT Moro Ojomo, OLB Patrick Johnson.

