NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 7 Sunday

GREEN BAY PACKERS AT DENVER BRONCOS — GREEN BAY: CB Jaire Alexander, S Zayne Anderson, LB De’Vondre Campbell, WR Malik Heath, OT Caleb Jones. DENVER: DT Keondre Coburn, C Alex Forsyth, DT Elijah Garcia, LB Thomas Incoom, CB Riley Moss, S JL Skinner.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS AT KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — LOS ANGELES: OG Zack Bailey, RB Elijah Dotson, S Alohi Gilman, DT Chris Hinton, CB Deane Leonard, TE Tre’ McKitty, S Mark Webb. KANSAS CITY: OG Mike Caliendo, DT Neil Farrell, DE Malik Herring, DE BJ Thompson, WR Justin Watson.

