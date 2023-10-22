NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Week 7 Sunday PITTSBURGH STEELERS AT LOS ANGELES RAMS —…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 7 Sunday

PITTSBURGH STEELERS AT LOS ANGELES RAMS — PITTSBURGH: OT Dylan Cook, DT Breiden Fehoko, QB Mason Rudolph, CB Darius Rush. LOS ANGELES: RB Myles Gaskin, LB Nick Hampton, OT Warren McClendon, DT Larrell Murchison, OT Zachary Thomas.

ARIZONA CARDINALS AT SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — ARIZONA: CB Antonio Hamilton, S Qwuantrezz Knight, LB Jesse Luketa, OT Carter O’Donnell, WR Zach Pascal, S Jalen Thompson, OG Elijah Wilkinson. SEATTLE: C Evan Brown, CB Artie Burns, LB Devin Bush, RB Zach Charbonnet, OG Phil Haynes, WR DK Metcalf, OG Raiqwon O’Neal.

