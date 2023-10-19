Live Radio
NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

October 19, 2023, 6:53 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 7
Thursday

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS AT NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — JACKSONVILLE: QB Nathan Rourke, RB Jamycal Hasty, WR Zay Jones, OL Walker Little, OLB Yasir Abdullah, CB Tyson Campbell. NEW ORLEANS: WR A.T. Perry, TE Juwan Johnson, OL Landon Young, OL Ryan Ramczyk, OL James Hurst, DE Kyle Phillips, DB J.T. Gray.

