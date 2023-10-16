Israel-Hamas war: Live updates | Conflict could spread across Middle East | Israel-Hamas conflict explained | 2 American hostages freed | Journalists in Gaza struggling
NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

October 16, 2023

The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 6
Monday

DALLAS COWBOYS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — DALLAS: QB Trey Lance, RB Deuce Vaughn, OT Asim Richards, DL Villiami Fehoko, CB Noah Igbinoghene, CB Eric Scott, S Juanyeh Thomas. LOS ANGELES: RB Elijah Dotson, WR Simi Fehoko, OL Zack Bailey, DL Christopher Hinton, S Alohi Gilman, DB Deane Leonard.

Sports
