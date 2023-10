NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Week 6 Sunday NEW YORK GIANTS at BUFFALO BILLS —…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 6

Sunday

NEW YORK GIANTS at BUFFALO BILLS — NEW YORK: QB Daniel Jones, LT Andrew Thomas, C John Michael Schmitz, OT Matt Peart, DT D.J. Davidson, S Bobby McCain, S Gervarrius Owens. BUFFALO: S Damar Hamlin, CB Dane Jackson, LB AJ Klein, OL Germain Ifedi, OL Alec Anderson, TE Dalton Kincaid.

<

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.