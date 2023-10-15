NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Week 6 Sunday DETROIT LIONS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS —…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 6

Sunday

DETROIT LIONS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — DETROIT: S Brian Branch, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, CB Steven Gilmore, OG Jonah Jackson, DT Brodric Martin, TE James Mitchell. TAMPA BAY: LB Anthony Nelson, DE Patrick O’Connor, CB Derrek Pitts, OT Brandon Walton, TE David Wells.

ARIZONA CARDINALS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — ARIZONA: TE Elijah Higgins, C Keith Ismael, RB Tony Jones, LB Jesse Luketa, OT Carter O’Donnell, S Jalen Thompson. LOS ANGELES: LB Nick Hampton, DT Larrell Murchison, OL Zach Thomas, RG Joe Noteboom, DE Desjuan Johnson.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at NEW YORK JETS — PHLADELPHIA: S Sydney Brown, DT Jalen Carter, QB Tanner McKee, TE lbert Okwuegbunam, RB Rashaad Penny, CB Darius Slay, DT Marlon Tuipulotu. NEW TORK: RB Israel Abanikanda, LB Zaire Barnes, WR Jason Brownlee, DT Micheal Clemons, CB Brandin Echols, CB Sauce Gardner, CB D.J. Reed.

