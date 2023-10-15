NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Week 6 Sunday NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 6

Sunday

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — NEW ENGLAND: WR Kayshon Boutte, WR Demario Douglas, QB Will Grier, OT Riley Reiff, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, OG Cole Strange, QB Bailey Zappe. LAS VEGAS: LB Amari Burney, OT Justin Herron, CB Nate Hobbs, QB Aidan O’Connell, DT Nesta Jade Silvera, S Chris Smith, WR Kristian Wilkerson.

