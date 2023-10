NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Week 6 Sunday BALTIMORE RAVENS at TENNESSEE TITANS — BALTIMORE:…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 6

Sunday

BALTIMORE RAVENS at TENNESSEE TITANS — BALTIMORE: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, OG Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, OT Daniel Faalele, QB Josh Johnson, LB Odafe Oweh. TENNESSEE: WR Treylon Burks, OT Jaelyn Duncan, LB Luke Gifford, QB Will Levis, S Elijah Molden, LB Caleb Murphy, DT Teair Tart.

