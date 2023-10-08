NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Week 5 Sunday DALLAS COWBOYS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS —…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 5 Sunday

DALLAS COWBOYS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — DALLAS: TE Peyton Hendershot, G/T Asim Richards, WR Jalen Brooks, S Israel Mukuamu, DL Viliami Fehoko Jr., CB Eric Scott Jr., Trey Lance. SAN FRANCISCO: DE Randy Gregory, TE Brayden Willis, RB Elijah Mitchell, LB Jalen Graham, OL Nick Zakelj, DL Kalia Davis.

