NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

October 8, 2023, 6:59 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 5
Sunday

DALLAS COWBOYS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — DALLAS: TE Peyton Hendershot, G/T Asim Richards, WR Jalen Brooks, S Israel Mukuamu, DL Viliami Fehoko Jr., CB Eric Scott Jr., Trey Lance. SAN FRANCISCO: DE Randy Gregory, TE Brayden Willis, RB Elijah Mitchell, LB Jalen Graham, OL Nick Zakelj, DL Kalia Davis.

Sports
