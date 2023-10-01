NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Week 4 Sunday NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at DALLAS COWBOYS —…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 4 Sunday

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at DALLAS COWBOYS — NEW ENGLAND: QB Will Grier, WR Kayshon Boutte, OT Tyrone Wheatley, Jr., CB Jonathan Jones, OG Cole Strange. DALLAS: WR Jalen Brooks, DE Viliami Fehoko, TE Peyton Hendershot, QB Trey Lance, S Israel Mukuamu, CB Eric Scott, OT Tyron Smith.

ARIZONA CARDINALS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — ARIZONA: TE Elijah Higgins, RB Keaontay Ingram, DE Jonathan Ledbetter, OG Ilm Manning, OT Carter O’Donnell, CB Starling Thomas, LB Josh Woods. SAN FRANCISCO: QB Brandon Allen, CB Anthony Brown, DT Kalia Davis, LB Jalen Graham, WR Jauan Jennings, RB Elijah Mitchell, OG Nick Zakelj.

