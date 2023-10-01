NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.
|Week 4
|Sunday
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — LAS VEGAS: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, S Isaiah Pola-Mao, CB Nate Hobbs, LB Malik Reed, LB Amari Burney, WR Kristian Wilkerson, DT Byron Young. LOS ANGELES: S Derwin James Jr., RB Austin Ekeler, S Alohi Gilman, DB Deane Leonard, OT Zack Bailey, DL Christopher Hinton, OLB Joey Bosa.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.