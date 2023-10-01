Live Radio
NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

October 1, 2023, 3:04 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 4
Sunday

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — LAS VEGAS: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, S Isaiah Pola-Mao, CB Nate Hobbs, LB Malik Reed, LB Amari Burney, WR Kristian Wilkerson, DT Byron Young. LOS ANGELES: S Derwin James Jr., RB Austin Ekeler, S Alohi Gilman, DB Deane Leonard, OT Zack Bailey, DL Christopher Hinton, OLB Joey Bosa.

