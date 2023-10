NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday ATLANTA FALCONS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — ATLANTA: WR Josh…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

ATLANTA FALCONS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — ATLANTA: WR Josh Ali, DE Joe Gaziano, OG Jovaughn Gwyn, DT Albert Huggins, CB Clark Phillips, QB Logan Woodside. JACKSONVILLE: WR Jamal Agnew, WR Elijah Cooks, S Antonio Johnson, WR Zay Jones, LB Devin Lloyd.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.