Nets leave turbulent times behind, seek playoff spot behind blossoming Bridges and healthy Simmons

BROOKLYN NETS Last season: 45-37, lost to Philadelphia in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Coach: Jacque Vaughn…

BROOKLYN NETS

Last season: 45-37, lost to Philadelphia in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Coach: Jacque Vaughn (3rd season with Nets, 50-35; 6th season overall, 108-193).

What to expect: A lot less noise than last season, when drama was never far away until Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were shipped out just before the trade deadline. The Nets held on to make the playoffs without them and are still good enough to get back again. To do so, Mikal Bridges will have to remain the offensive force he was after coming from Phoenix in the Durant trade, averaging 26.1 points in 27 games. And Ben Simmons will have to look like the player who was a three-time All-Star in Philadelphia, rather than the one who struggled last season while battling knee and back problems before being shut down after playing just half a season. The Nets don’t have the firepower to simply outscore teams any longer, but believe versatile defenders such as Bridges and Simmons will allow them to capably guard anybody.

Departures: G Seth Curry, F Joe Harris, G Patty Mills, F Yuta Watanabe, G Edmond Sumner

Additions: F Lonnie Walker IV, G Dennis Smith Jr., F Trendon Watford, C Harry Giles III

Player to watch: Simmons. It’s easy to consider the Nets’ superstar era over, except Simmons is still paid like a star and the Nets hope he can still play like one. He never looked comfortable last season after missing the entire 2021-22 season, playing as a forward before falling out of the rotation and eventually not playing at all after the All-Star break. He says he is healthy and has regained his speed and strength, and expects now to regain his old position as a guard, where the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft played in Philadelphia.

Season opener: Oct. 25 vs. Cleveland.

FanDuel Sportsbook NBA title odds: 130-1

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.