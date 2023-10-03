NCAA FBS Individual Scoring

Scoring G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg A.Jeanty, Boise St. 5 0 0 0 72 14.4 R.Ali, Marshall 4…

Scoring

G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg A.Jeanty, Boise St. 5 0 0 0 72 14.4 R.Ali, Marshall 4 0 0 0 54 13.5 R.Davis, Kentucky 5 0 0 0 66 13.2 R.Bond, Texas A&M 5 21 11 15 54 10.8 M.Carroll, Georgia St. 5 0 0 0 54 10.8 B.Corum, Michigan 5 0 0 0 54 10.8 I.Mahdi, Texas State 5 0 0 0 54 10.8 J.Pizano, UNLV 5 20 11 12 53 10.6 O.Hampton, North Carolina 4 0 0 0 42 10.5 D.Sampson, Tennessee 4 0 0 0 42 10.5 D.Lynch, Fresno St. 5 18 11 16 51 10.2 A.Borregales, Miami 4 20 7 8 40 10.0 D.Edwards, Georgia 3 0 0 0 30 10.0 M.Hughes, Appalachian St. 5 20 10 13 50 10.0 E.Michel, Air Force 5 0 0 0 50 10.0 C.Davis, Mississippi 5 21 9 11 48 9.6 W.Reichard, Alabama 5 15 11 11 48 9.6 B.Thomas, LSU 5 0 0 0 48 9.6 J.Waters, Duke 5 0 0 0 48 9.6 R.Wilson, Michigan 5 0 0 0 48 9.6 B.Auburn, Texas 4 17 7 10 38 9.5 M.Dennis, Wake Forest 4 12 9 10 38 9.5 M.Lantz, Georgia Southern 5 20 9 12 47 9.4 Z.Schmit, Oklahoma 5 29 6 7 47 9.4 C.Boomer, UCF 4 19 6 8 37 9.2 N.Rauschenberg, North Texas 4 16 7 8 37 9.2 C.Brown, Cincinnati 5 16 10 12 46 9.2 B.Allen, Wisconsin 4 0 0 0 36 9.0 K.Coleman, Florida St. 4 0 0 0 36 9.0 T.Harris, Mississippi 4 0 0 0 36 9.0 T.Horton, Colorado St. 4 0 0 0 36 9.0 W.Howard, Kansas St. 4 0 0 0 36 9.0 S.Keller, Kansas 4 18 6 6 36 9.0 K.Robinson, San Jose St. 4 0 0 0 36 9.0 A.Stein, Southern Miss. 5 13 11 13 45 9.0 T.Franklin, Oregon 5 0 0 0 44 8.8 C.Lewis, Oregon 5 26 6 7 44 8.8 D.Ramos, LSU 5 29 5 6 44 8.8 R.Fitzgerald, Florida St. 4 23 4 4 35 8.8 N.Vakos, Wisconsin 4 14 7 7 35 8.8 C.Campbell, Tennessee 5 22 7 8 43 8.6 D.Lynch, Southern Cal 5 35 3 4 43 8.6 G.Nicholson, Miami (Ohio) 5 16 9 9 43 8.6 P.Woodring, Georgia 5 25 6 9 43 8.6 L.Allen, Syracuse 5 0 0 0 42 8.4 J.Croskey-Merritt, New Mexico 5 0 0 0 42 8.4 G.Gross, Washington 5 30 4 5 42 8.4 R.Harvey, UCF 5 0 0 0 42 8.4 J.James, Oregon 5 0 0 0 42 8.4 J.Jordan, Louisville 5 0 0 0 42 8.4 J.Karty, Stanford 5 9 11 13 42 8.4 G.Kell, TCU 5 22 7 13 42 8.4 J.Newton, Toledo 5 0 0 0 42 8.4 B.Rice, Southern Cal 5 0 0 0 42 8.4 N.Singleton, Penn St. 5 0 0 0 42 8.4 J.Thomas, UNLV 5 0 0 0 42 8.4 B.Watson, Memphis 5 0 0 0 42 8.4 L.Webb, South Alabama 5 0 0 0 42 8.4 A.Felkins, Penn St. 4 18 5 7 33 8.2 V.Ambrosio, Tulane 5 17 8 10 41 8.2 B.Denaburg, Syracuse 5 24 6 8 41 8.2 A.Raynor, Kentucky 5 24 6 6 41 8.2 K.Almendares, Louisiana-Lafayette 5 22 6 6 40 8.0 G.Garcia, Texas Tech 5 19 7 11 40 8.0 M.Hornsby, Texas State 3 0 0 0 24 8.0 D.Kesich, Minnesota 5 13 9 10 40 8.0 C.Little, Arkansas 5 19 7 8 40 8.0 J.McMillan, Washington 3 0 0 0 24 8.0 H.Mevis, Missouri 5 20 7 10 40 8.0 C.Wise, James Madison 5 19 7 7 40 8.0 B.Travelstead, Louisville 5 21 6 8 39 7.8 D.Janikowski, Washington St. 4 22 3 4 31 7.8 N.Brown, Liberty 3 14 3 4 23 7.7 S.Morgan, Memphis 3 14 3 5 23 7.7 C.Tennant, Kansas St. 3 14 3 4 23 7.7 D.Alexander, Rice 5 0 0 0 38 7.6 K.Ferrie, Mississippi St. 5 17 7 8 38 7.6 L.Gray, Coastal Carolina 5 17 7 12 38 7.6 J.Howes, Maryland 5 24 5 10 38 7.6 Q.Judkins, Mississippi 5 0 0 0 38 7.6 E.Nimrod, Utah St. 5 18 5 6 38 7.6 S.Renfroe, Troy 5 14 8 10 38 7.6 J.Fielding, Ohio St. 4 18 4 4 30 7.5 T.Henderson, Ohio St. 4 0 0 0 30 7.5 D.Holker, Colorado St. 4 0 0 0 30 7.5 J.Kelly, Washington St. 4 0 0 0 30 7.5 J.Maclin, North Texas 4 0 0 0 30 7.5 J.Ott, California 4 0 0 0 30 7.5 K.Salter, Liberty 4 0 0 0 30 7.5 J.Hoyland, Wyoming 5 13 8 8 37 7.4 Q.Maretzki, Army 4 11 6 7 29 7.2 J.Bauer, Cent. Michigan 5 0 0 0 36 7.2 P.Boone, Toledo 5 0 0 0 36 7.2 J.Brooks, Texas 5 0 0 0 36 7.2 L.Carneiro, W. Kentucky 5 19 6 6 36 7.2 I.Hankins, Baylor 5 9 9 12 36 7.2 K.Monangai, Rutgers 5 0 0 0 36 7.2 D.Neal, Kansas 5 0 0 0 36 7.2 R.Odunze, Washington 5 0 0 0 36 7.2 G.Shrader, Syracuse 5 0 0 0 36 7.2 J.Thrash, Louisville 5 0 0 0 36 7.2 T.Tracy, Purdue 5 0 0 0 36 7.2 T.Vaughn, Utah St. 5 0 0 0 36 7.2 E.Albertson, New Mexico St. 5 18 6 8 35 7.0 J.Barnes, Louisiana Tech 6 18 8 10 42 7.0 A.Birr, Georgia Tech 4 10 6 7 28 7.0 A.Estime, Notre Dame 6 0 0 0 42 7.0 A.Hale, Oklahoma St. 4 10 6 7 28 7.0 C.Meyer, Tulsa 5 17 6 6 35 7.0 T.Pelino, Duke 5 20 5 9 35 7.0 L.Rickman, Georgia St. 5 20 5 5 35 7.0 C.Rogers, SMU 5 21 5 8 35 7.0 A.Sappington, Oregon St. 5 23 4 5 35 7.0 W.Sheppard, Vanderbilt 6 0 0 0 42 7.0 M.Shipley, Texas State 5 29 2 2 35 7.0 S.Shrader, Notre Dame 6 27 5 10 42 7.0 D.Stevens, Iowa 5 11 8 9 35 7.0 C.Carson, Umass 6 17 8 11 41 6.8 J.Patel, Rutgers 5 19 5 7 34 6.8 C.Skattebo, Arizona St. 5 0 0 0 34 6.8 J.Turner, Michigan 5 23 4 6 34 6.8 D.Zvada, Arkansas St. 5 16 6 9 34 6.8 J.Cannon, South Florida 5 18 5 5 33 6.6 J.Dalmas, Boise St. 5 16 6 7 33 6.6 A.McPherson, Auburn 5 18 5 5 33 6.6 L.Pawlak, Toledo 5 24 3 4 33 6.6 R.Lopez, UCLA 4 17 3 3 26 6.5 T.Mordecai, Wisconsin 4 0 0 0 26 6.5 B.Brown, South Florida 5 0 0 0 32 6.4 C.Contreraz, Iowa St. 5 12 7 10 32 6.4 J.Love, Virginia Tech 5 14 6 7 32 6.4 J.Borcila, Vanderbilt 6 20 6 7 38 6.3 M.Dapore, Air Force 4 16 3 3 25 6.2 L.Connor, Boston College 5 17 5 5 31 6.2 A.Conrad, East Carolina 5 11 7 10 31 6.2 N.Anderson, Oklahoma 5 0 0 0 30 6.0 R.Ashford, Auburn 5 0 0 0 30 6.0 T.Benson, Florida St. 4 0 0 0 24 6.0 L.Bond, Boston College 5 0 0 0 30 6.0 J.Browning, San Diego St. 6 12 8 12 36 6.0 J.Buckley, W. Michigan 5 0 0 0 30 6.0 L.Burden, Missouri 5 0 0 0 30 6.0 K.Calloway, Old Dominion 3 0 0 0 18 6.0 Z.Chriss, Louisiana-Lafayette 4 0 0 0 24 6.0 Q.Ewers, Texas 5 0 0 0 30 6.0 J.George, Miami 4 0 0 0 24 6.0 D.Giddens, Kansas St. 4 0 0 0 24 6.0 J.Gill, Fresno St. 5 0 0 0 30 6.0 E.Gilliam, Fresno St. 5 0 0 0 30 6.0 M.Golden, Houston 5 0 0 0 30 6.0 F.Gore, Southern Miss. 5 0 0 0 30 6.0 R.Harris, East Carolina 5 0 0 0 30 6.0 T.Howell, Louisiana-Monroe 4 0 0 0 24 6.0 I.Ifanse, California 5 0 0 0 30 6.0 D.Johnson, Washington 4 0 0 0 24 6.0 J.Kibodi, Louisiana-Lafayette 5 0 0 0 30 6.0 C.Lacy, South Alabama 5 0 0 0 30 6.0 G.Larvadain, Miami (Ohio) 4 0 0 0 24 6.0 R.Lewis, Georgia St. 5 0 0 0 30 6.0 T.Loop, Arizona 5 18 4 5 30 6.0 L.Martin, BYU 5 0 0 0 30 6.0 S.McBride, Hawaii 6 0 0 0 36 6.0 T.McMillan, Arizona 5 0 0 0 30 6.0 C.Mellusi, Wisconsin 4 0 0 0 24 6.0 J.Milroe, Alabama 4 0 0 0 24 6.0 D.Mimms, NC State 5 0 0 0 30 6.0 M.Nabers, LSU 5 0 0 0 30 6.0 B.Narveson, NC State 5 15 5 7 30 6.0 J.Noyes, Colorado St. 3 12 2 3 18 6.0 J.Polk, Washington 5 0 0 0 30 6.0 J.Royals, Utah St. 5 0 0 0 30 6.0 A.Sambucci, W. Michigan 4 0 0 0 24 6.0 M.Shoulders, Tulsa 5 0 0 0 30 6.0 E.Singleton, Georgia Tech 5 0 0 0 30 6.0 L.Smothers, Jacksonville St. 5 0 0 0 30 6.0 G.Spetic, Ohio 5 12 6 9 30 6.0 E.Stewart, Texas A&M 4 0 0 0 24 6.0 D.Taylor, Minnesota 4 0 0 0 24 6.0 N.Thomas, Texas A&M 4 0 0 0 24 6.0 D.Uiagalelei, Oregon St. 5 0 0 0 30 6.0 D.Ward, North Texas 4 0 0 0 24 6.0 T.Washington, Southern Cal 5 0 0 0 30 6.0 J.White, Georgia Southern 4 0 0 0 24 6.0 K.Williams, Washington St. 4 0 0 0 24 6.0 M.Shipley, Hawaii 6 14 7 8 35 5.8 A.Anaya, Bowling Green 5 14 5 6 29 5.8 L.Drzewiecki, New Mexico 5 18 4 5 29 5.8 W.Ferrin, BYU 5 21 3 5 29 5.8 J.Martin, Houston 5 17 4 8 29 5.8 D.Guajardo, South Alabama 5 15 5 6 28 5.6 T.Horn, Rice 5 19 3 6 28 5.6 A.Karajic, Jacksonville St. 5 17 4 7 28 5.6 E.Sanchez, Old Dominion 5 16 4 6 28 5.6 W.Bettridge, Virginia 5 12 5 6 27 5.4 K.Halvorsen, San Jose St. 5 19 3 4 27 5.4 J.Kim, Michigan St. 5 9 6 8 27 5.4 C.Donaldson, West Virginia 5 0 0 0 26 5.2 A.Glass, Kent St. 5 5 7 8 26 5.2 M.Harrison, Colorado 5 0 0 0 26 5.2 M.Hayes, West Virginia 5 14 4 5 26 5.2

