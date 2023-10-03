NCAA FBS Individual Scoring

Scoring
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|A.Jeanty, Boise St.
|5
|0
|0
|0
|72
|14.4
|R.Ali, Marshall
|4
|0
|0
|0
|54
|13.5
|R.Davis, Kentucky
|5
|0
|0
|0
|66
|13.2
|R.Bond, Texas A&M
|5
|21
|11
|15
|54
|10.8
|M.Carroll, Georgia St.
|5
|0
|0
|0
|54
|10.8
|B.Corum, Michigan
|5
|0
|0
|0
|54
|10.8
|I.Mahdi, Texas State
|5
|0
|0
|0
|54
|10.8
|J.Pizano, UNLV
|5
|20
|11
|12
|53
|10.6
|O.Hampton, North Carolina
|4
|0
|0
|0
|42
|10.5
|D.Sampson, Tennessee
|4
|0
|0
|0
|42
|10.5
|D.Lynch, Fresno St.
|5
|18
|11
|16
|51
|10.2
|A.Borregales, Miami
|4
|20
|7
|8
|40
|10.0
|D.Edwards, Georgia
|3
|0
|0
|0
|30
|10.0
|M.Hughes, Appalachian St.
|5
|20
|10
|13
|50
|10.0
|E.Michel, Air Force
|5
|0
|0
|0
|50
|10.0
|C.Davis, Mississippi
|5
|21
|9
|11
|48
|9.6
|W.Reichard, Alabama
|5
|15
|11
|11
|48
|9.6
|B.Thomas, LSU
|5
|0
|0
|0
|48
|9.6
|J.Waters, Duke
|5
|0
|0
|0
|48
|9.6
|R.Wilson, Michigan
|5
|0
|0
|0
|48
|9.6
|B.Auburn, Texas
|4
|17
|7
|10
|38
|9.5
|M.Dennis, Wake Forest
|4
|12
|9
|10
|38
|9.5
|M.Lantz, Georgia Southern
|5
|20
|9
|12
|47
|9.4
|Z.Schmit, Oklahoma
|5
|29
|6
|7
|47
|9.4
|C.Boomer, UCF
|4
|19
|6
|8
|37
|9.2
|N.Rauschenberg, North Texas
|4
|16
|7
|8
|37
|9.2
|C.Brown, Cincinnati
|5
|16
|10
|12
|46
|9.2
|B.Allen, Wisconsin
|4
|0
|0
|0
|36
|9.0
|K.Coleman, Florida St.
|4
|0
|0
|0
|36
|9.0
|T.Harris, Mississippi
|4
|0
|0
|0
|36
|9.0
|T.Horton, Colorado St.
|4
|0
|0
|0
|36
|9.0
|W.Howard, Kansas St.
|4
|0
|0
|0
|36
|9.0
|S.Keller, Kansas
|4
|18
|6
|6
|36
|9.0
|K.Robinson, San Jose St.
|4
|0
|0
|0
|36
|9.0
|A.Stein, Southern Miss.
|5
|13
|11
|13
|45
|9.0
|T.Franklin, Oregon
|5
|0
|0
|0
|44
|8.8
|C.Lewis, Oregon
|5
|26
|6
|7
|44
|8.8
|D.Ramos, LSU
|5
|29
|5
|6
|44
|8.8
|R.Fitzgerald, Florida St.
|4
|23
|4
|4
|35
|8.8
|N.Vakos, Wisconsin
|4
|14
|7
|7
|35
|8.8
|C.Campbell, Tennessee
|5
|22
|7
|8
|43
|8.6
|D.Lynch, Southern Cal
|5
|35
|3
|4
|43
|8.6
|G.Nicholson, Miami (Ohio)
|5
|16
|9
|9
|43
|8.6
|P.Woodring, Georgia
|5
|25
|6
|9
|43
|8.6
|L.Allen, Syracuse
|5
|0
|0
|0
|42
|8.4
|J.Croskey-Merritt, New Mexico
|5
|0
|0
|0
|42
|8.4
|G.Gross, Washington
|5
|30
|4
|5
|42
|8.4
|R.Harvey, UCF
|5
|0
|0
|0
|42
|8.4
|J.James, Oregon
|5
|0
|0
|0
|42
|8.4
|J.Jordan, Louisville
|5
|0
|0
|0
|42
|8.4
|J.Karty, Stanford
|5
|9
|11
|13
|42
|8.4
|G.Kell, TCU
|5
|22
|7
|13
|42
|8.4
|J.Newton, Toledo
|5
|0
|0
|0
|42
|8.4
|B.Rice, Southern Cal
|5
|0
|0
|0
|42
|8.4
|N.Singleton, Penn St.
|5
|0
|0
|0
|42
|8.4
|J.Thomas, UNLV
|5
|0
|0
|0
|42
|8.4
|B.Watson, Memphis
|5
|0
|0
|0
|42
|8.4
|L.Webb, South Alabama
|5
|0
|0
|0
|42
|8.4
|A.Felkins, Penn St.
|4
|18
|5
|7
|33
|8.2
|V.Ambrosio, Tulane
|5
|17
|8
|10
|41
|8.2
|B.Denaburg, Syracuse
|5
|24
|6
|8
|41
|8.2
|A.Raynor, Kentucky
|5
|24
|6
|6
|41
|8.2
|K.Almendares, Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|22
|6
|6
|40
|8.0
|G.Garcia, Texas Tech
|5
|19
|7
|11
|40
|8.0
|M.Hornsby, Texas State
|3
|0
|0
|0
|24
|8.0
|D.Kesich, Minnesota
|5
|13
|9
|10
|40
|8.0
|C.Little, Arkansas
|5
|19
|7
|8
|40
|8.0
|J.McMillan, Washington
|3
|0
|0
|0
|24
|8.0
|H.Mevis, Missouri
|5
|20
|7
|10
|40
|8.0
|C.Wise, James Madison
|5
|19
|7
|7
|40
|8.0
|B.Travelstead, Louisville
|5
|21
|6
|8
|39
|7.8
|D.Janikowski, Washington St.
|4
|22
|3
|4
|31
|7.8
|N.Brown, Liberty
|3
|14
|3
|4
|23
|7.7
|S.Morgan, Memphis
|3
|14
|3
|5
|23
|7.7
|C.Tennant, Kansas St.
|3
|14
|3
|4
|23
|7.7
|D.Alexander, Rice
|5
|0
|0
|0
|38
|7.6
|K.Ferrie, Mississippi St.
|5
|17
|7
|8
|38
|7.6
|L.Gray, Coastal Carolina
|5
|17
|7
|12
|38
|7.6
|J.Howes, Maryland
|5
|24
|5
|10
|38
|7.6
|Q.Judkins, Mississippi
|5
|0
|0
|0
|38
|7.6
|E.Nimrod, Utah St.
|5
|18
|5
|6
|38
|7.6
|S.Renfroe, Troy
|5
|14
|8
|10
|38
|7.6
|J.Fielding, Ohio St.
|4
|18
|4
|4
|30
|7.5
|T.Henderson, Ohio St.
|4
|0
|0
|0
|30
|7.5
|D.Holker, Colorado St.
|4
|0
|0
|0
|30
|7.5
|J.Kelly, Washington St.
|4
|0
|0
|0
|30
|7.5
|J.Maclin, North Texas
|4
|0
|0
|0
|30
|7.5
|J.Ott, California
|4
|0
|0
|0
|30
|7.5
|K.Salter, Liberty
|4
|0
|0
|0
|30
|7.5
|J.Hoyland, Wyoming
|5
|13
|8
|8
|37
|7.4
|Q.Maretzki, Army
|4
|11
|6
|7
|29
|7.2
|J.Bauer, Cent. Michigan
|5
|0
|0
|0
|36
|7.2
|P.Boone, Toledo
|5
|0
|0
|0
|36
|7.2
|J.Brooks, Texas
|5
|0
|0
|0
|36
|7.2
|L.Carneiro, W. Kentucky
|5
|19
|6
|6
|36
|7.2
|I.Hankins, Baylor
|5
|9
|9
|12
|36
|7.2
|K.Monangai, Rutgers
|5
|0
|0
|0
|36
|7.2
|D.Neal, Kansas
|5
|0
|0
|0
|36
|7.2
|R.Odunze, Washington
|5
|0
|0
|0
|36
|7.2
|G.Shrader, Syracuse
|5
|0
|0
|0
|36
|7.2
|J.Thrash, Louisville
|5
|0
|0
|0
|36
|7.2
|T.Tracy, Purdue
|5
|0
|0
|0
|36
|7.2
|T.Vaughn, Utah St.
|5
|0
|0
|0
|36
|7.2
|E.Albertson, New Mexico St.
|5
|18
|6
|8
|35
|7.0
|J.Barnes, Louisiana Tech
|6
|18
|8
|10
|42
|7.0
|A.Birr, Georgia Tech
|4
|10
|6
|7
|28
|7.0
|A.Estime, Notre Dame
|6
|0
|0
|0
|42
|7.0
|A.Hale, Oklahoma St.
|4
|10
|6
|7
|28
|7.0
|C.Meyer, Tulsa
|5
|17
|6
|6
|35
|7.0
|T.Pelino, Duke
|5
|20
|5
|9
|35
|7.0
|L.Rickman, Georgia St.
|5
|20
|5
|5
|35
|7.0
|C.Rogers, SMU
|5
|21
|5
|8
|35
|7.0
|A.Sappington, Oregon St.
|5
|23
|4
|5
|35
|7.0
|W.Sheppard, Vanderbilt
|6
|0
|0
|0
|42
|7.0
|M.Shipley, Texas State
|5
|29
|2
|2
|35
|7.0
|S.Shrader, Notre Dame
|6
|27
|5
|10
|42
|7.0
|D.Stevens, Iowa
|5
|11
|8
|9
|35
|7.0
|C.Carson, Umass
|6
|17
|8
|11
|41
|6.8
|J.Patel, Rutgers
|5
|19
|5
|7
|34
|6.8
|C.Skattebo, Arizona St.
|5
|0
|0
|0
|34
|6.8
|J.Turner, Michigan
|5
|23
|4
|6
|34
|6.8
|D.Zvada, Arkansas St.
|5
|16
|6
|9
|34
|6.8
|J.Cannon, South Florida
|5
|18
|5
|5
|33
|6.6
|J.Dalmas, Boise St.
|5
|16
|6
|7
|33
|6.6
|A.McPherson, Auburn
|5
|18
|5
|5
|33
|6.6
|L.Pawlak, Toledo
|5
|24
|3
|4
|33
|6.6
|R.Lopez, UCLA
|4
|17
|3
|3
|26
|6.5
|T.Mordecai, Wisconsin
|4
|0
|0
|0
|26
|6.5
|B.Brown, South Florida
|5
|0
|0
|0
|32
|6.4
|C.Contreraz, Iowa St.
|5
|12
|7
|10
|32
|6.4
|J.Love, Virginia Tech
|5
|14
|6
|7
|32
|6.4
|J.Borcila, Vanderbilt
|6
|20
|6
|7
|38
|6.3
|M.Dapore, Air Force
|4
|16
|3
|3
|25
|6.2
|L.Connor, Boston College
|5
|17
|5
|5
|31
|6.2
|A.Conrad, East Carolina
|5
|11
|7
|10
|31
|6.2
|N.Anderson, Oklahoma
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|6.0
|R.Ashford, Auburn
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|6.0
|T.Benson, Florida St.
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|6.0
|L.Bond, Boston College
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|6.0
|J.Browning, San Diego St.
|6
|12
|8
|12
|36
|6.0
|J.Buckley, W. Michigan
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|6.0
|L.Burden, Missouri
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|6.0
|K.Calloway, Old Dominion
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|6.0
|Z.Chriss, Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|6.0
|Q.Ewers, Texas
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|6.0
|J.George, Miami
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|6.0
|D.Giddens, Kansas St.
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|6.0
|J.Gill, Fresno St.
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|6.0
|E.Gilliam, Fresno St.
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|6.0
|M.Golden, Houston
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|6.0
|F.Gore, Southern Miss.
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|6.0
|R.Harris, East Carolina
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|6.0
|T.Howell, Louisiana-Monroe
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|6.0
|I.Ifanse, California
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|6.0
|D.Johnson, Washington
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|6.0
|J.Kibodi, Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|6.0
|C.Lacy, South Alabama
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|6.0
|G.Larvadain, Miami (Ohio)
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|6.0
|R.Lewis, Georgia St.
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|6.0
|T.Loop, Arizona
|5
|18
|4
|5
|30
|6.0
|L.Martin, BYU
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|6.0
|S.McBride, Hawaii
|6
|0
|0
|0
|36
|6.0
|T.McMillan, Arizona
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|6.0
|C.Mellusi, Wisconsin
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|6.0
|J.Milroe, Alabama
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|6.0
|D.Mimms, NC State
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|6.0
|M.Nabers, LSU
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|6.0
|B.Narveson, NC State
|5
|15
|5
|7
|30
|6.0
|J.Noyes, Colorado St.
|3
|12
|2
|3
|18
|6.0
|J.Polk, Washington
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|6.0
|J.Royals, Utah St.
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|6.0
|A.Sambucci, W. Michigan
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|6.0
|M.Shoulders, Tulsa
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|6.0
|E.Singleton, Georgia Tech
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|6.0
|L.Smothers, Jacksonville St.
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|6.0
|G.Spetic, Ohio
|5
|12
|6
|9
|30
|6.0
|E.Stewart, Texas A&M
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|6.0
|D.Taylor, Minnesota
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|6.0
|N.Thomas, Texas A&M
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|6.0
|D.Uiagalelei, Oregon St.
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|6.0
|D.Ward, North Texas
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|6.0
|T.Washington, Southern Cal
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|6.0
|J.White, Georgia Southern
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|6.0
|K.Williams, Washington St.
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|6.0
|M.Shipley, Hawaii
|6
|14
|7
|8
|35
|5.8
|A.Anaya, Bowling Green
|5
|14
|5
|6
|29
|5.8
|L.Drzewiecki, New Mexico
|5
|18
|4
|5
|29
|5.8
|W.Ferrin, BYU
|5
|21
|3
|5
|29
|5.8
|J.Martin, Houston
|5
|17
|4
|8
|29
|5.8
|D.Guajardo, South Alabama
|5
|15
|5
|6
|28
|5.6
|T.Horn, Rice
|5
|19
|3
|6
|28
|5.6
|A.Karajic, Jacksonville St.
|5
|17
|4
|7
|28
|5.6
|E.Sanchez, Old Dominion
|5
|16
|4
|6
|28
|5.6
|W.Bettridge, Virginia
|5
|12
|5
|6
|27
|5.4
|K.Halvorsen, San Jose St.
|5
|19
|3
|4
|27
|5.4
|J.Kim, Michigan St.
|5
|9
|6
|8
|27
|5.4
|C.Donaldson, West Virginia
|5
|0
|0
|0
|26
|5.2
|A.Glass, Kent St.
|5
|5
|7
|8
|26
|5.2
|M.Harrison, Colorado
|5
|0
|0
|0
|26
|5.2
|M.Hayes, West Virginia
|5
|14
|4
|5
|26
|5.2
