NCAA FBS Individual Receptions Per Game

Receptions Per Game

G Ct ReYd Ct Pg L.Wester, FAU 7 66 636 9.4 T.Horton, Colorado St. 7 65 738 9.3 K.Hood, Georgia Southern 7 57 590 8.1 M.Washington, Virginia 7 56 783 8.0 J.Cowing, Arizona 7 54 416 7.7 X.Restrepo, Miami 7 54 600 7.7 D.Walker, North Carolina 3 23 321 7.7 L.Burden, Missouri 8 61 905 7.6 S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 8 59 614 7.4 L.Victor, Washington St. 6 44 522 7.3 J.Cephus, UTSA 7 51 496 7.3 T.Hunter, Colorado 4 29 353 7.2 M.Corley, W. Kentucky 6 43 585 7.2 X.Weaver, Colorado 7 50 631 7.1 M.Nabers, LSU 8 56 981 7.0 T.Vaughn, Utah St. 8 56 639 7.0 J.Hobert, Texas State 7 48 612 6.9 C.Lacy, South Alabama 7 48 826 6.9 N.Smith, Sam Houston St. 7 47 399 6.7 R.Odunze, Washington 7 45 818 6.4 S.Atkins, South Florida 8 51 550 6.4 D.Burgess, Georgia Southern 7 44 466 6.3 T.Franklin, Oregon 7 44 768 6.3 J.Horn, Colorado 7 44 436 6.3 R.Pearsall, Florida 7 44 619 6.3 P.Ashlock, Hawaii 8 50 572 6.2 D.Holker, Colorado St. 7 43 577 6.1 K.Womack, W. Michigan 8 49 438 6.1 M.Harrison, Ohio St. 7 42 766 6.0 E.Badger, Arizona St. 7 41 472 5.9 B.Bowers, Georgia 7 41 567 5.9 J.Polk, Washington 7 41 688 5.9 I.Williams, Illinois 8 46 562 5.8 S.Brown, Houston 7 40 629 5.7 T.McMillan, Arizona 7 40 592 5.7 R.White, UNLV 7 40 557 5.7 X.Worthy, Texas 7 40 545 5.7 J.Noel, Iowa St. 6 34 308 5.7 E.Brooks, Fresno St. 7 39 551 5.6 S.Pinckney, Coastal Carolina 7 39 565 5.6 J.Thrash, Louisville 7 39 639 5.6 S.White, Tennessee 7 39 416 5.6 S.Wiglusz, Ohio 7 39 440 5.6 N.McCollum, North Carolina 6 33 385 5.5 J.Banks, Wake Forest 7 38 433 5.4 X.Henderson, Cincinnati 7 38 496 5.4 X.Legette, South Carolina 7 38 736 5.4 R.Taylor, Memphis 7 38 556 5.4 K.Williams, Washington St. 7 38 550 5.4 A.Armstrong, Arkansas 8 43 520 5.4 K.Mitchell, FIU 8 43 711 5.4 J.Royals, Utah St. 8 43 707 5.4 K.Concepcion, NC State 7 37 410 5.3 K.Lambert-Smith, Penn St. 7 37 454 5.3 W.Pauling, Wisconsin 7 37 398 5.3 B.Thomas, LSU 8 42 732 5.2 E.Wilson, Florida 5 26 251 5.2 E.Stewart, Texas A&M 6 31 451 5.2 E.Ayomanor, Stanford 7 36 591 5.1 L.McCaffrey, Rice 7 36 613 5.1 J.Moss, Fresno St. 7 36 390 5.1 B.Presley, Oklahoma St. 7 36 279 5.1 D.Stoops, Oklahoma 7 36 318 5.1 J.Watkins, Mississippi 7 36 536 5.1 G.Larvadain, Miami (Ohio) 6 30 572 5.0 J.Manjack, Houston 7 35 435 5.0 S.McBride, Hawaii 8 40 701 5.0 J.McMillan, Washington 4 20 311 5.0 E.Metcalf, Middle Tennessee 8 40 483 5.0 P.Brooks, Kansas St. 7 34 354 4.9 J.Gill, Fresno St. 7 34 374 4.9 M.Golden, Houston 7 34 383 4.9 R.Lewis, Georgia St. 7 34 561 4.9 T.Smith, UTEP 4 19 191 4.8 A.Thomas, UAB 8 38 354 4.8 J.Brown, Coastal Carolina 7 33 411 4.7 J.Maclin, North Texas 7 33 658 4.7 R.O’Keefe, Boston College 5 23 235 4.6 S.Bolden, Oregon St. 7 32 456 4.6 M.Fields, Virginia 7 32 431 4.6 L.Griffin, Mississippi St. 7 32 494 4.6 T.Howell, Louisiana-Monroe 7 32 361 4.6 J.Kelly, Washington St. 7 32 433 4.6 T.Knue, E. Michigan 7 32 305 4.6 E.McAlister, Boise St. 7 32 628 4.6 K.Robinson, Appalachian St. 7 32 430 4.6 A.Anthony, Oklahoma 6 27 429 4.5 A.Gould, Oregon St. 6 27 443 4.5 G.Jackson, Washington 2 9 74 4.5 B.Kirtz, Northwestern 6 27 423 4.5 W.Sheppard, Vanderbilt 8 36 574 4.5 A.Simpson, Umass 8 36 568 4.5 T.Wease, Missouri 8 36 440 4.5 R.Burns, North Texas 7 31 329 4.4 K.Coleman, Florida St. 7 31 472 4.4 J.George, Miami 7 31 467 4.4 A.Hawkins, Texas State 7 31 395 4.4 J.Hunter, California 7 31 339 4.4 D.Lovett, Georgia 7 31 282 4.4 E.Sarratt, James Madison 7 31 455 4.4 H.Willis, Middle Tennessee 7 31 473 4.4 E.Egbuka, Ohio St. 5 22 303 4.4 M.Klare, Purdue 5 22 196 4.4 K.Paysour, North Carolina 5 22 282 4.4 C.McCray, Kent St. 8 35 449 4.4 J.Olson, Middle Tennessee 8 35 395 4.4 T.Davis, California 6 26 297 4.3 J.Panoke, Hawaii 3 13 154 4.3 L.Brown, Colorado St. 7 30 297 4.3 J.De Jesus, UNLV 7 30 326 4.3 A.Jeanty, Boise St. 7 30 396 4.3 T.Knox, South Carolina 7 30 246 4.3 K.Mumpfield, Pittsburgh 7 30 347 4.3 K.Wilson, Texas State 7 30 373 4.3 Q.Magwood, Ball St. 8 34 309 4.2 J.Wilson, Florida St. 6 25 415 4.2 A.Yaseen, Purdue 6 25 329 4.2 J.Barber, Troy 7 29 455 4.1 L.Bond, Boston College 7 29 428 4.1 T.Brown, Clemson 7 29 391 4.1 B.Buckman, Uconn 7 29 313 4.1 D.Jackson, Minnesota 7 29 387 4.1 C.Johnson, Northwestern 7 29 339 4.1 J.Lucas, Indiana 7 29 212 4.1 C.Roberts, BYU 7 29 430 4.1 B.Watson, Memphis 7 29 248 4.1 C.Young, Miami 7 29 394 4.1 M.Price, Texas Tech 8 33 331 4.1 C.Conley, Marshall 5 20 203 4.0 T.Johnson, Oregon 7 28 368 4.0 C.Ross, Uconn 7 28 317 4.0 M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech 7 28 333 4.0 D.Wade, Mississippi 7 28 402 4.0 D.George, Akron 8 31 298 3.9 J.McGowan, Vanderbilt 8 31 365 3.9 N.Nash, San Jose St. 8 31 416 3.9 J.Bell, Nevada 7 27 250 3.9 J.Bray, Oklahoma St. 7 27 349 3.9 D.Burks, Purdue 7 27 418 3.9 B.Irving, Oregon 7 27 222 3.9 J.Jones, Maryland 7 27 418 3.9 L.Keys, Tulane 7 27 494 3.9 L.Loya, UCLA 7 27 310 3.9 J.Moore, Duke 7 27 348 3.9 T.Morin, Wake Forest 7 27 338 3.9 K.Prather, Maryland 7 27 373 3.9 A.Smith, Texas A&M 7 27 451 3.9 C.Stover, Ohio St. 7 27 429 3.9 T.Williams, Georgia St. 7 27 478 3.9 C.Dyches, Maryland 6 23 255 3.8 J.Bradley, Texas Tech 8 30 319 3.8 J.Richardson, TCU 8 30 420 3.8 T.Washington, Southern Cal 8 30 609 3.8 M.Wiley, Arizona 4 15 132 3.8 C.Allen, Louisiana Tech 7 26 452 3.7 J.Bailey, SMU 7 26 294 3.7 J.Baker, UCF 7 26 551 3.7 D.Blankumsee, Memphis 7 26 363 3.7 R.Brown, James Madison 7 26 549 3.7 B.Collins, Clemson 7 26 368 3.7 D.Connors, Rice 7 26 326 3.7 M.Cross, Ohio 7 26 338 3.7 M.Harrison, Colorado 7 26 215 3.7 J.Joly, Uconn 7 26 319 3.7 A.Mitchell, Texas 7 26 368 3.7 T.Sheffield, Purdue 7 26 308 3.7 B.Sinnott, Kansas St. 7 26 358 3.7 W.Wieland, Wyoming 7 26 250 3.7 A.Adams, Akron 6 22 188 3.7 J.Hestera, Charlotte 6 22 283 3.7 J.Hixon, New Mexico 6 22 220 3.7 R.Williams, Louisiana-Lafayette 6 22 289 3.7 C.Harrity, Buffalo 8 29 253 3.6 M.Johnson, Buffalo 8 29 298 3.6 T.Koziol, Ball St. 8 29 247 3.6 J.Newton, Toledo 8 29 379 3.6 L.Arnold, Kansas 7 25 324 3.6 J.Calhoun, Duke 7 25 379 3.6 T.Felton, Maryland 7 25 350 3.6 M.Foster, Michigan St. 7 25 287 3.6 T.Johnson, FAU 7 25 275 3.6 J.Johnson, East Carolina 7 25 236 3.6 J.Jones, North Carolina 7 25 417 3.6 T.Mosley, Michigan St. 7 25 237 3.6 B.Smith, Cincinnati 7 25 331 3.6 C.Sowell, East Carolina 7 25 295 3.6 A.Anderson, Temple 8 28 397 3.5 D.Cobb, Georgia Southern 6 21 221 3.5 M.Cooper, Missouri 8 28 359 3.5 O.Gadsden, Syracuse 2 7 67 3.5 T.Harris, Mississippi 6 21 469 3.5 J.Lane, Virginia Tech 6 21 341 3.5 B.Rice, Southern Cal 8 28 486 3.5 K.Rutkiewicz, N. Illinois 6 21 319 3.5 N.Simmons, South Florida 8 28 457 3.5 J.Vandeross, Toledo 8 28 398 3.5 M.Baldwin, Baylor 7 24 453 3.4 C.Coombs, Marshall 7 24 208 3.4 C.Daniels, Liberty 7 24 509 3.4 M.Evans, Notre Dame 7 24 356 3.4

