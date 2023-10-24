NCAA FBS Individual Receptions Per Game

Receptions Per Game
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|L.Wester, FAU
|7
|66
|636
|9.4
|T.Horton, Colorado St.
|7
|65
|738
|9.3
|K.Hood, Georgia Southern
|7
|57
|590
|8.1
|M.Washington, Virginia
|7
|56
|783
|8.0
|J.Cowing, Arizona
|7
|54
|416
|7.7
|X.Restrepo, Miami
|7
|54
|600
|7.7
|D.Walker, North Carolina
|3
|23
|321
|7.7
|L.Burden, Missouri
|8
|61
|905
|7.6
|S.Harris, Louisiana Tech
|8
|59
|614
|7.4
|L.Victor, Washington St.
|6
|44
|522
|7.3
|J.Cephus, UTSA
|7
|51
|496
|7.3
|T.Hunter, Colorado
|4
|29
|353
|7.2
|M.Corley, W. Kentucky
|6
|43
|585
|7.2
|X.Weaver, Colorado
|7
|50
|631
|7.1
|M.Nabers, LSU
|8
|56
|981
|7.0
|T.Vaughn, Utah St.
|8
|56
|639
|7.0
|J.Hobert, Texas State
|7
|48
|612
|6.9
|C.Lacy, South Alabama
|7
|48
|826
|6.9
|N.Smith, Sam Houston St.
|7
|47
|399
|6.7
|R.Odunze, Washington
|7
|45
|818
|6.4
|S.Atkins, South Florida
|8
|51
|550
|6.4
|D.Burgess, Georgia Southern
|7
|44
|466
|6.3
|T.Franklin, Oregon
|7
|44
|768
|6.3
|J.Horn, Colorado
|7
|44
|436
|6.3
|R.Pearsall, Florida
|7
|44
|619
|6.3
|P.Ashlock, Hawaii
|8
|50
|572
|6.2
|D.Holker, Colorado St.
|7
|43
|577
|6.1
|K.Womack, W. Michigan
|8
|49
|438
|6.1
|M.Harrison, Ohio St.
|7
|42
|766
|6.0
|E.Badger, Arizona St.
|7
|41
|472
|5.9
|B.Bowers, Georgia
|7
|41
|567
|5.9
|J.Polk, Washington
|7
|41
|688
|5.9
|I.Williams, Illinois
|8
|46
|562
|5.8
|S.Brown, Houston
|7
|40
|629
|5.7
|T.McMillan, Arizona
|7
|40
|592
|5.7
|R.White, UNLV
|7
|40
|557
|5.7
|X.Worthy, Texas
|7
|40
|545
|5.7
|J.Noel, Iowa St.
|6
|34
|308
|5.7
|E.Brooks, Fresno St.
|7
|39
|551
|5.6
|S.Pinckney, Coastal Carolina
|7
|39
|565
|5.6
|J.Thrash, Louisville
|7
|39
|639
|5.6
|S.White, Tennessee
|7
|39
|416
|5.6
|S.Wiglusz, Ohio
|7
|39
|440
|5.6
|N.McCollum, North Carolina
|6
|33
|385
|5.5
|J.Banks, Wake Forest
|7
|38
|433
|5.4
|X.Henderson, Cincinnati
|7
|38
|496
|5.4
|X.Legette, South Carolina
|7
|38
|736
|5.4
|R.Taylor, Memphis
|7
|38
|556
|5.4
|K.Williams, Washington St.
|7
|38
|550
|5.4
|A.Armstrong, Arkansas
|8
|43
|520
|5.4
|K.Mitchell, FIU
|8
|43
|711
|5.4
|J.Royals, Utah St.
|8
|43
|707
|5.4
|K.Concepcion, NC State
|7
|37
|410
|5.3
|K.Lambert-Smith, Penn St.
|7
|37
|454
|5.3
|W.Pauling, Wisconsin
|7
|37
|398
|5.3
|B.Thomas, LSU
|8
|42
|732
|5.2
|E.Wilson, Florida
|5
|26
|251
|5.2
|E.Stewart, Texas A&M
|6
|31
|451
|5.2
|E.Ayomanor, Stanford
|7
|36
|591
|5.1
|L.McCaffrey, Rice
|7
|36
|613
|5.1
|J.Moss, Fresno St.
|7
|36
|390
|5.1
|B.Presley, Oklahoma St.
|7
|36
|279
|5.1
|D.Stoops, Oklahoma
|7
|36
|318
|5.1
|J.Watkins, Mississippi
|7
|36
|536
|5.1
|G.Larvadain, Miami (Ohio)
|6
|30
|572
|5.0
|J.Manjack, Houston
|7
|35
|435
|5.0
|S.McBride, Hawaii
|8
|40
|701
|5.0
|J.McMillan, Washington
|4
|20
|311
|5.0
|E.Metcalf, Middle Tennessee
|8
|40
|483
|5.0
|P.Brooks, Kansas St.
|7
|34
|354
|4.9
|J.Gill, Fresno St.
|7
|34
|374
|4.9
|M.Golden, Houston
|7
|34
|383
|4.9
|R.Lewis, Georgia St.
|7
|34
|561
|4.9
|T.Smith, UTEP
|4
|19
|191
|4.8
|A.Thomas, UAB
|8
|38
|354
|4.8
|J.Brown, Coastal Carolina
|7
|33
|411
|4.7
|J.Maclin, North Texas
|7
|33
|658
|4.7
|R.O’Keefe, Boston College
|5
|23
|235
|4.6
|S.Bolden, Oregon St.
|7
|32
|456
|4.6
|M.Fields, Virginia
|7
|32
|431
|4.6
|L.Griffin, Mississippi St.
|7
|32
|494
|4.6
|T.Howell, Louisiana-Monroe
|7
|32
|361
|4.6
|J.Kelly, Washington St.
|7
|32
|433
|4.6
|T.Knue, E. Michigan
|7
|32
|305
|4.6
|E.McAlister, Boise St.
|7
|32
|628
|4.6
|K.Robinson, Appalachian St.
|7
|32
|430
|4.6
|A.Anthony, Oklahoma
|6
|27
|429
|4.5
|A.Gould, Oregon St.
|6
|27
|443
|4.5
|G.Jackson, Washington
|2
|9
|74
|4.5
|B.Kirtz, Northwestern
|6
|27
|423
|4.5
|W.Sheppard, Vanderbilt
|8
|36
|574
|4.5
|A.Simpson, Umass
|8
|36
|568
|4.5
|T.Wease, Missouri
|8
|36
|440
|4.5
|R.Burns, North Texas
|7
|31
|329
|4.4
|K.Coleman, Florida St.
|7
|31
|472
|4.4
|J.George, Miami
|7
|31
|467
|4.4
|A.Hawkins, Texas State
|7
|31
|395
|4.4
|J.Hunter, California
|7
|31
|339
|4.4
|D.Lovett, Georgia
|7
|31
|282
|4.4
|E.Sarratt, James Madison
|7
|31
|455
|4.4
|H.Willis, Middle Tennessee
|7
|31
|473
|4.4
|E.Egbuka, Ohio St.
|5
|22
|303
|4.4
|M.Klare, Purdue
|5
|22
|196
|4.4
|K.Paysour, North Carolina
|5
|22
|282
|4.4
|C.McCray, Kent St.
|8
|35
|449
|4.4
|J.Olson, Middle Tennessee
|8
|35
|395
|4.4
|T.Davis, California
|6
|26
|297
|4.3
|J.Panoke, Hawaii
|3
|13
|154
|4.3
|L.Brown, Colorado St.
|7
|30
|297
|4.3
|J.De Jesus, UNLV
|7
|30
|326
|4.3
|A.Jeanty, Boise St.
|7
|30
|396
|4.3
|T.Knox, South Carolina
|7
|30
|246
|4.3
|K.Mumpfield, Pittsburgh
|7
|30
|347
|4.3
|K.Wilson, Texas State
|7
|30
|373
|4.3
|Q.Magwood, Ball St.
|8
|34
|309
|4.2
|J.Wilson, Florida St.
|6
|25
|415
|4.2
|A.Yaseen, Purdue
|6
|25
|329
|4.2
|J.Barber, Troy
|7
|29
|455
|4.1
|L.Bond, Boston College
|7
|29
|428
|4.1
|T.Brown, Clemson
|7
|29
|391
|4.1
|B.Buckman, Uconn
|7
|29
|313
|4.1
|D.Jackson, Minnesota
|7
|29
|387
|4.1
|C.Johnson, Northwestern
|7
|29
|339
|4.1
|J.Lucas, Indiana
|7
|29
|212
|4.1
|C.Roberts, BYU
|7
|29
|430
|4.1
|B.Watson, Memphis
|7
|29
|248
|4.1
|C.Young, Miami
|7
|29
|394
|4.1
|M.Price, Texas Tech
|8
|33
|331
|4.1
|C.Conley, Marshall
|5
|20
|203
|4.0
|T.Johnson, Oregon
|7
|28
|368
|4.0
|C.Ross, Uconn
|7
|28
|317
|4.0
|M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech
|7
|28
|333
|4.0
|D.Wade, Mississippi
|7
|28
|402
|4.0
|D.George, Akron
|8
|31
|298
|3.9
|J.McGowan, Vanderbilt
|8
|31
|365
|3.9
|N.Nash, San Jose St.
|8
|31
|416
|3.9
|J.Bell, Nevada
|7
|27
|250
|3.9
|J.Bray, Oklahoma St.
|7
|27
|349
|3.9
|D.Burks, Purdue
|7
|27
|418
|3.9
|B.Irving, Oregon
|7
|27
|222
|3.9
|J.Jones, Maryland
|7
|27
|418
|3.9
|L.Keys, Tulane
|7
|27
|494
|3.9
|L.Loya, UCLA
|7
|27
|310
|3.9
|J.Moore, Duke
|7
|27
|348
|3.9
|T.Morin, Wake Forest
|7
|27
|338
|3.9
|K.Prather, Maryland
|7
|27
|373
|3.9
|A.Smith, Texas A&M
|7
|27
|451
|3.9
|C.Stover, Ohio St.
|7
|27
|429
|3.9
|T.Williams, Georgia St.
|7
|27
|478
|3.9
|C.Dyches, Maryland
|6
|23
|255
|3.8
|J.Bradley, Texas Tech
|8
|30
|319
|3.8
|J.Richardson, TCU
|8
|30
|420
|3.8
|T.Washington, Southern Cal
|8
|30
|609
|3.8
|M.Wiley, Arizona
|4
|15
|132
|3.8
|C.Allen, Louisiana Tech
|7
|26
|452
|3.7
|J.Bailey, SMU
|7
|26
|294
|3.7
|J.Baker, UCF
|7
|26
|551
|3.7
|D.Blankumsee, Memphis
|7
|26
|363
|3.7
|R.Brown, James Madison
|7
|26
|549
|3.7
|B.Collins, Clemson
|7
|26
|368
|3.7
|D.Connors, Rice
|7
|26
|326
|3.7
|M.Cross, Ohio
|7
|26
|338
|3.7
|M.Harrison, Colorado
|7
|26
|215
|3.7
|J.Joly, Uconn
|7
|26
|319
|3.7
|A.Mitchell, Texas
|7
|26
|368
|3.7
|T.Sheffield, Purdue
|7
|26
|308
|3.7
|B.Sinnott, Kansas St.
|7
|26
|358
|3.7
|W.Wieland, Wyoming
|7
|26
|250
|3.7
|A.Adams, Akron
|6
|22
|188
|3.7
|J.Hestera, Charlotte
|6
|22
|283
|3.7
|J.Hixon, New Mexico
|6
|22
|220
|3.7
|R.Williams, Louisiana-Lafayette
|6
|22
|289
|3.7
|C.Harrity, Buffalo
|8
|29
|253
|3.6
|M.Johnson, Buffalo
|8
|29
|298
|3.6
|T.Koziol, Ball St.
|8
|29
|247
|3.6
|J.Newton, Toledo
|8
|29
|379
|3.6
|L.Arnold, Kansas
|7
|25
|324
|3.6
|J.Calhoun, Duke
|7
|25
|379
|3.6
|T.Felton, Maryland
|7
|25
|350
|3.6
|M.Foster, Michigan St.
|7
|25
|287
|3.6
|T.Johnson, FAU
|7
|25
|275
|3.6
|J.Johnson, East Carolina
|7
|25
|236
|3.6
|J.Jones, North Carolina
|7
|25
|417
|3.6
|T.Mosley, Michigan St.
|7
|25
|237
|3.6
|B.Smith, Cincinnati
|7
|25
|331
|3.6
|C.Sowell, East Carolina
|7
|25
|295
|3.6
|A.Anderson, Temple
|8
|28
|397
|3.5
|D.Cobb, Georgia Southern
|6
|21
|221
|3.5
|M.Cooper, Missouri
|8
|28
|359
|3.5
|O.Gadsden, Syracuse
|2
|7
|67
|3.5
|T.Harris, Mississippi
|6
|21
|469
|3.5
|J.Lane, Virginia Tech
|6
|21
|341
|3.5
|B.Rice, Southern Cal
|8
|28
|486
|3.5
|K.Rutkiewicz, N. Illinois
|6
|21
|319
|3.5
|N.Simmons, South Florida
|8
|28
|457
|3.5
|J.Vandeross, Toledo
|8
|28
|398
|3.5
|M.Baldwin, Baylor
|7
|24
|453
|3.4
|C.Coombs, Marshall
|7
|24
|208
|3.4
|C.Daniels, Liberty
|7
|24
|509
|3.4
|M.Evans, Notre Dame
|7
|24
|356
|3.4
