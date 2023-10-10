NCAA FBS Individual Receptions Per Game

Receptions Per Game G Ct ReYd Ct Pg L.Wester, FAU 5 52 499 10.4 T.Horton, Colorado St. 5 48 560…

Receptions Per Game

G Ct ReYd Ct Pg L.Wester, FAU 5 52 499 10.4 T.Horton, Colorado St. 5 48 560 9.6 L.Burden, Missouri 6 54 793 9.0 K.Hood, Georgia Southern 5 39 414 7.8 J.Cowing, Arizona 6 46 387 7.7 M.Nabers, LSU 6 46 771 7.7 T.Vaughn, Utah St. 6 46 490 7.7 J.Cephus, UTSA 5 37 384 7.4 M.Corley, W. Kentucky 5 37 538 7.4 M.Washington, Virginia 6 44 668 7.3 D.Burgess, Georgia Southern 5 36 371 7.2 X.Restrepo, Miami 5 36 478 7.2 X.Weaver, Colorado 6 43 507 7.2 N.McCollum, North Carolina 4 28 355 7.0 S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 7 48 485 6.9 J.McMillan, Washington 3 20 311 6.7 S.Brown, Houston 5 33 518 6.6 J.Horn, Colorado 6 39 376 6.5 C.Lacy, South Alabama 6 39 723 6.5 J.Banks, Wake Forest 5 32 331 6.4 T.Franklin, Oregon 5 32 535 6.4 D.Holker, Colorado St. 5 32 412 6.4 X.Legette, South Carolina 5 32 606 6.4 R.Odunze, Washington 5 32 608 6.4 P.Ashlock, Hawaii 6 38 465 6.3 J.Hobert, Texas State 6 38 502 6.3 I.Williams, Illinois 6 38 503 6.3 J.Noel, Iowa St. 5 31 284 6.2 B.Bowers, Georgia 6 37 545 6.2 B.Thomas, LSU 6 37 603 6.2 S.Atkins, South Florida 6 36 422 6.0 E.Brooks, Fresno St. 6 36 494 6.0 X.Henderson, Cincinnati 5 30 414 6.0 N.Smith, Sam Houston St. 5 30 253 6.0 L.Victor, Washington St. 4 24 342 6.0 D.Walker, North Carolina 1 6 43 6.0 J.Watkins, Mississippi 6 36 536 6.0 A.Armstrong, Arkansas 6 35 437 5.8 R.Pearsall, Florida 6 34 453 5.7 X.Worthy, Texas 6 34 453 5.7 J.Brown, Coastal Carolina 5 28 314 5.6 S.Pinckney, Coastal Carolina 5 28 443 5.6 E.Badger, Arizona St. 6 33 422 5.5 T.McMillan, Arizona 6 33 524 5.5 J.Moss, Fresno St. 6 33 360 5.5 P.Brooks, Kansas St. 5 27 276 5.4 T.Howell, Louisiana-Monroe 5 27 275 5.4 E.Stewart, Texas A&M 5 27 403 5.4 R.Taylor, Memphis 5 27 399 5.4 J.Gill, Fresno St. 6 32 355 5.3 T.Hunter, Colorado 3 16 213 5.3 J.Royals, Utah St. 6 32 522 5.3 J.Bell, Nevada 5 26 247 5.2 J.Kelly, Washington St. 5 26 376 5.2 R.Lewis, Georgia St. 5 26 500 5.2 J.Polk, Washington 5 26 468 5.2 B.Watson, Memphis 5 26 233 5.2 S.White, Tennessee 5 26 276 5.2 K.Concepcion, NC State 6 31 347 5.2 M.Fields, Virginia 6 31 418 5.2 J.Hunter, California 6 31 339 5.2 E.Metcalf, Middle Tennessee 6 31 350 5.2 K.Mitchell, FIU 6 31 550 5.2 R.Burns, North Texas 5 25 254 5.0 M.Harrison, Ohio St. 5 25 499 5.0 A.Hawkins, Texas State 6 30 380 5.0 T.Knue, E. Michigan 5 25 210 5.0 K.Lambert-Smith, Penn St. 5 25 372 5.0 J.Manjack, Houston 5 25 292 5.0 E.McAlister, Boise St. 6 30 596 5.0 S.McBride, Hawaii 6 30 469 5.0 L.McCaffrey, Rice 6 30 514 5.0 W.Sheppard, Vanderbilt 7 35 550 5.0 J.Thrash, Louisville 6 30 519 5.0 S.Wiglusz, Ohio 5 25 248 5.0 E.Wilson, Florida 4 20 168 5.0 K.Womack, W. Michigan 6 30 315 5.0 L.Griffin, Mississippi St. 6 29 474 4.8 N.Nash, San Jose St. 6 29 333 4.8 D.Stoops, Oklahoma 6 29 258 4.8 M.Golden, Houston 5 24 261 4.8 B.Kirtz, Northwestern 5 24 327 4.8 J.Moore, Duke 5 24 313 4.8 C.Roberts, BYU 5 24 358 4.8 K.Williams, Washington St. 5 24 387 4.8 A.Adams, Akron 4 19 165 4.8 T.Smith, UTEP 4 19 191 4.8 A.Simpson, Umass 7 33 566 4.7 T.Wease, Missouri 6 28 334 4.7 J.Calhoun, Duke 5 23 299 4.6 J.George, Miami 5 23 337 4.6 J.Hestera, Charlotte 5 23 286 4.6 R.O’Keefe, Boston College 5 23 235 4.6 K.Robinson, Appalachian St. 5 23 317 4.6 R.White, UNLV 5 23 319 4.6 H.Willis, Middle Tennessee 5 23 309 4.6 A.Anthony, Oklahoma 6 27 429 4.5 S.Bolden, Oregon St. 6 27 369 4.5 C.Conley, Marshall 4 18 167 4.5 G.Larvadain, Miami (Ohio) 4 18 438 4.5 Q.Magwood, Ball St. 6 27 260 4.5 M.Price, Texas Tech 6 27 271 4.5 D.Wade, Mississippi 6 27 390 4.5 K.Wilson, Texas State 6 27 348 4.5 J.Bray, Oklahoma St. 5 22 292 4.4 E.Egbuka, Ohio St. 5 22 303 4.4 M.Klare, Purdue 5 22 196 4.4 W.Pauling, Wisconsin 5 22 243 4.4 K.Paysour, North Carolina 5 22 282 4.4 M.Harrison, Colorado 6 26 215 4.3 C.Johnson, Northwestern 6 26 312 4.3 T.Koziol, Ball St. 6 26 217 4.3 J.Olson, Middle Tennessee 6 26 323 4.3 A.Smith, Texas A&M 6 26 431 4.3 A.Thomas, UAB 6 26 285 4.3 J.Hixon, New Mexico 4 17 136 4.2 L.Brown, Colorado St. 5 21 235 4.2 D.Cobb, Georgia Southern 5 21 221 4.2 D.Wright, Temple 5 21 258 4.2 C.Young, Miami 5 21 298 4.2 A.Anderson, Temple 6 25 372 4.2 J.Barber, Troy 6 25 317 4.2 C.Harrity, Buffalo 6 25 190 4.2 A.Jeanty, Boise St. 6 25 354 4.2 C.McCray, Kent St. 6 25 327 4.2 A.Mitchell, Texas 6 25 354 4.2 M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech 6 25 290 4.2 A.Yaseen, Purdue 6 25 329 4.2 L.Bond, Boston College 6 24 356 4.0 D.Burks, Purdue 6 24 396 4.0 K.Coleman, Florida St. 5 20 278 4.0 B.Collins, Clemson 6 24 339 4.0 D.Connors, Rice 6 24 306 4.0 A.Gould, Oregon St. 5 20 356 4.0 C.Hernandez, Washington St. 5 20 162 4.0 J.Johnson, East Carolina 5 20 206 4.0 J.Jones, Maryland 6 24 378 4.0 L.Keys, Tulane 5 20 399 4.0 E.Messer, W. Kentucky 6 24 299 4.0 K.Mumpfield, Pittsburgh 5 20 240 4.0 J.Panoke, Hawaii 1 4 47 4.0 A.Queeley, Georgia Southern 5 20 200 4.0 J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St. 5 20 301 4.0 T.Sheffield, Purdue 6 24 284 4.0 B.Sinnott, Kansas St. 5 20 286 4.0 R.Williams, Louisiana-Lafayette 5 20 267 4.0 J.Wilson, Florida St. 5 20 357 4.0 T.Brown, Clemson 6 23 336 3.8 C.Dyches, Maryland 6 23 255 3.8 J.Gathings, Akron 6 23 212 3.8 M.Johnson, Buffalo 6 23 228 3.8 J.Joly, Uconn 6 23 291 3.8 L.Jones, Southern Miss. 6 23 324 3.8 D.Martin-Robinson, Temple 6 23 288 3.8 C.Ross, Uconn 6 23 230 3.8 W.Wieland, Wyoming 6 23 234 3.8 D.Blankumsee, Memphis 5 19 249 3.8 C.Coombs, Marshall 5 19 185 3.8 T.Davis, California 5 19 204 3.8 M.Foster, Michigan St. 5 19 226 3.8 J.Lucas, Indiana 5 19 140 3.8 J.Maclin, North Texas 5 19 424 3.8 T.Morin, Wake Forest 5 19 248 3.8 E.Sarratt, James Madison 5 19 280 3.8 C.Stover, Ohio St. 5 19 306 3.8 M.Wiley, Arizona 4 15 132 3.8 A.Williams, Clemson 4 15 145 3.8 J.McGowan, Vanderbilt 7 26 307 3.7 J.Bradley, Texas Tech 6 22 252 3.7 A.Brown, South Carolina 3 11 133 3.7 D.Brown, Syracuse 6 22 298 3.7 B.Buckman, Uconn 6 22 261 3.7 M.Dalena, Fresno St. 6 22 254 3.7 M.Evans, Notre Dame 6 22 343 3.7 K.Hudson, UCF 6 22 473 3.7 D.Jackson, Minnesota 6 22 286 3.7 D.Lovett, Georgia 6 22 210 3.7 J.Newton, Toledo 6 22 303 3.7 T.Palmer, UAB 6 22 350 3.7 N.Simmons, South Florida 6 22 401 3.7 D.Stoudemire, Troy 6 22 303 3.7 J.Whittington, Texas 6 22 257 3.7 R.Wilson, Michigan 6 22 382 3.7 B.Allen, Wisconsin 5 18 65 3.6 G.Bryant, Oregon 5 18 227 3.6 J.De Jesus, UNLV 5 18 189 3.6 J.Fair, Auburn 5 18 196 3.6 B.Irving, Oregon 5 18 137 3.6 J.Jones, North Carolina 5 18 318 3.6 J.Lane, Virginia Tech 5 18 239 3.6 D.Lassiter, BYU 5 18 222 3.6 L.Loya, UCLA 5 18 223 3.6 D.McCulley, Indiana 5 18 208 3.6 B.Presley, Oklahoma St. 5 18 132 3.6 I.Rex, BYU 5 18 274 3.6 J.Baker, UCF 6 21 417 3.5 J.Caston, Southern Miss. 6 21 334 3.5 T.Felton, Maryland 6 21 329 3.5 O.Gadsden, Syracuse 2 7 67 3.5 D.George, Akron 6 21 188 3.5

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.