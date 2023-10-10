NCAA FBS Individual Receptions Per Game

Receptions Per Game
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|L.Wester, FAU
|5
|52
|499
|10.4
|T.Horton, Colorado St.
|5
|48
|560
|9.6
|L.Burden, Missouri
|6
|54
|793
|9.0
|K.Hood, Georgia Southern
|5
|39
|414
|7.8
|J.Cowing, Arizona
|6
|46
|387
|7.7
|M.Nabers, LSU
|6
|46
|771
|7.7
|T.Vaughn, Utah St.
|6
|46
|490
|7.7
|J.Cephus, UTSA
|5
|37
|384
|7.4
|M.Corley, W. Kentucky
|5
|37
|538
|7.4
|M.Washington, Virginia
|6
|44
|668
|7.3
|D.Burgess, Georgia Southern
|5
|36
|371
|7.2
|X.Restrepo, Miami
|5
|36
|478
|7.2
|X.Weaver, Colorado
|6
|43
|507
|7.2
|N.McCollum, North Carolina
|4
|28
|355
|7.0
|S.Harris, Louisiana Tech
|7
|48
|485
|6.9
|J.McMillan, Washington
|3
|20
|311
|6.7
|S.Brown, Houston
|5
|33
|518
|6.6
|J.Horn, Colorado
|6
|39
|376
|6.5
|C.Lacy, South Alabama
|6
|39
|723
|6.5
|J.Banks, Wake Forest
|5
|32
|331
|6.4
|T.Franklin, Oregon
|5
|32
|535
|6.4
|D.Holker, Colorado St.
|5
|32
|412
|6.4
|X.Legette, South Carolina
|5
|32
|606
|6.4
|R.Odunze, Washington
|5
|32
|608
|6.4
|P.Ashlock, Hawaii
|6
|38
|465
|6.3
|J.Hobert, Texas State
|6
|38
|502
|6.3
|I.Williams, Illinois
|6
|38
|503
|6.3
|J.Noel, Iowa St.
|5
|31
|284
|6.2
|B.Bowers, Georgia
|6
|37
|545
|6.2
|B.Thomas, LSU
|6
|37
|603
|6.2
|S.Atkins, South Florida
|6
|36
|422
|6.0
|E.Brooks, Fresno St.
|6
|36
|494
|6.0
|X.Henderson, Cincinnati
|5
|30
|414
|6.0
|N.Smith, Sam Houston St.
|5
|30
|253
|6.0
|L.Victor, Washington St.
|4
|24
|342
|6.0
|D.Walker, North Carolina
|1
|6
|43
|6.0
|J.Watkins, Mississippi
|6
|36
|536
|6.0
|A.Armstrong, Arkansas
|6
|35
|437
|5.8
|R.Pearsall, Florida
|6
|34
|453
|5.7
|X.Worthy, Texas
|6
|34
|453
|5.7
|J.Brown, Coastal Carolina
|5
|28
|314
|5.6
|S.Pinckney, Coastal Carolina
|5
|28
|443
|5.6
|E.Badger, Arizona St.
|6
|33
|422
|5.5
|T.McMillan, Arizona
|6
|33
|524
|5.5
|J.Moss, Fresno St.
|6
|33
|360
|5.5
|P.Brooks, Kansas St.
|5
|27
|276
|5.4
|T.Howell, Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|27
|275
|5.4
|E.Stewart, Texas A&M
|5
|27
|403
|5.4
|R.Taylor, Memphis
|5
|27
|399
|5.4
|J.Gill, Fresno St.
|6
|32
|355
|5.3
|T.Hunter, Colorado
|3
|16
|213
|5.3
|J.Royals, Utah St.
|6
|32
|522
|5.3
|J.Bell, Nevada
|5
|26
|247
|5.2
|J.Kelly, Washington St.
|5
|26
|376
|5.2
|R.Lewis, Georgia St.
|5
|26
|500
|5.2
|J.Polk, Washington
|5
|26
|468
|5.2
|B.Watson, Memphis
|5
|26
|233
|5.2
|S.White, Tennessee
|5
|26
|276
|5.2
|K.Concepcion, NC State
|6
|31
|347
|5.2
|M.Fields, Virginia
|6
|31
|418
|5.2
|J.Hunter, California
|6
|31
|339
|5.2
|E.Metcalf, Middle Tennessee
|6
|31
|350
|5.2
|K.Mitchell, FIU
|6
|31
|550
|5.2
|R.Burns, North Texas
|5
|25
|254
|5.0
|M.Harrison, Ohio St.
|5
|25
|499
|5.0
|A.Hawkins, Texas State
|6
|30
|380
|5.0
|T.Knue, E. Michigan
|5
|25
|210
|5.0
|K.Lambert-Smith, Penn St.
|5
|25
|372
|5.0
|J.Manjack, Houston
|5
|25
|292
|5.0
|E.McAlister, Boise St.
|6
|30
|596
|5.0
|S.McBride, Hawaii
|6
|30
|469
|5.0
|L.McCaffrey, Rice
|6
|30
|514
|5.0
|W.Sheppard, Vanderbilt
|7
|35
|550
|5.0
|J.Thrash, Louisville
|6
|30
|519
|5.0
|S.Wiglusz, Ohio
|5
|25
|248
|5.0
|E.Wilson, Florida
|4
|20
|168
|5.0
|K.Womack, W. Michigan
|6
|30
|315
|5.0
|L.Griffin, Mississippi St.
|6
|29
|474
|4.8
|N.Nash, San Jose St.
|6
|29
|333
|4.8
|D.Stoops, Oklahoma
|6
|29
|258
|4.8
|M.Golden, Houston
|5
|24
|261
|4.8
|B.Kirtz, Northwestern
|5
|24
|327
|4.8
|J.Moore, Duke
|5
|24
|313
|4.8
|C.Roberts, BYU
|5
|24
|358
|4.8
|K.Williams, Washington St.
|5
|24
|387
|4.8
|A.Adams, Akron
|4
|19
|165
|4.8
|T.Smith, UTEP
|4
|19
|191
|4.8
|A.Simpson, Umass
|7
|33
|566
|4.7
|T.Wease, Missouri
|6
|28
|334
|4.7
|J.Calhoun, Duke
|5
|23
|299
|4.6
|J.George, Miami
|5
|23
|337
|4.6
|J.Hestera, Charlotte
|5
|23
|286
|4.6
|R.O’Keefe, Boston College
|5
|23
|235
|4.6
|K.Robinson, Appalachian St.
|5
|23
|317
|4.6
|R.White, UNLV
|5
|23
|319
|4.6
|H.Willis, Middle Tennessee
|5
|23
|309
|4.6
|A.Anthony, Oklahoma
|6
|27
|429
|4.5
|S.Bolden, Oregon St.
|6
|27
|369
|4.5
|C.Conley, Marshall
|4
|18
|167
|4.5
|G.Larvadain, Miami (Ohio)
|4
|18
|438
|4.5
|Q.Magwood, Ball St.
|6
|27
|260
|4.5
|M.Price, Texas Tech
|6
|27
|271
|4.5
|D.Wade, Mississippi
|6
|27
|390
|4.5
|K.Wilson, Texas State
|6
|27
|348
|4.5
|J.Bray, Oklahoma St.
|5
|22
|292
|4.4
|E.Egbuka, Ohio St.
|5
|22
|303
|4.4
|M.Klare, Purdue
|5
|22
|196
|4.4
|W.Pauling, Wisconsin
|5
|22
|243
|4.4
|K.Paysour, North Carolina
|5
|22
|282
|4.4
|M.Harrison, Colorado
|6
|26
|215
|4.3
|C.Johnson, Northwestern
|6
|26
|312
|4.3
|T.Koziol, Ball St.
|6
|26
|217
|4.3
|J.Olson, Middle Tennessee
|6
|26
|323
|4.3
|A.Smith, Texas A&M
|6
|26
|431
|4.3
|A.Thomas, UAB
|6
|26
|285
|4.3
|J.Hixon, New Mexico
|4
|17
|136
|4.2
|L.Brown, Colorado St.
|5
|21
|235
|4.2
|D.Cobb, Georgia Southern
|5
|21
|221
|4.2
|D.Wright, Temple
|5
|21
|258
|4.2
|C.Young, Miami
|5
|21
|298
|4.2
|A.Anderson, Temple
|6
|25
|372
|4.2
|J.Barber, Troy
|6
|25
|317
|4.2
|C.Harrity, Buffalo
|6
|25
|190
|4.2
|A.Jeanty, Boise St.
|6
|25
|354
|4.2
|C.McCray, Kent St.
|6
|25
|327
|4.2
|A.Mitchell, Texas
|6
|25
|354
|4.2
|M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech
|6
|25
|290
|4.2
|A.Yaseen, Purdue
|6
|25
|329
|4.2
|L.Bond, Boston College
|6
|24
|356
|4.0
|D.Burks, Purdue
|6
|24
|396
|4.0
|K.Coleman, Florida St.
|5
|20
|278
|4.0
|B.Collins, Clemson
|6
|24
|339
|4.0
|D.Connors, Rice
|6
|24
|306
|4.0
|A.Gould, Oregon St.
|5
|20
|356
|4.0
|C.Hernandez, Washington St.
|5
|20
|162
|4.0
|J.Johnson, East Carolina
|5
|20
|206
|4.0
|J.Jones, Maryland
|6
|24
|378
|4.0
|L.Keys, Tulane
|5
|20
|399
|4.0
|E.Messer, W. Kentucky
|6
|24
|299
|4.0
|K.Mumpfield, Pittsburgh
|5
|20
|240
|4.0
|J.Panoke, Hawaii
|1
|4
|47
|4.0
|A.Queeley, Georgia Southern
|5
|20
|200
|4.0
|J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St.
|5
|20
|301
|4.0
|T.Sheffield, Purdue
|6
|24
|284
|4.0
|B.Sinnott, Kansas St.
|5
|20
|286
|4.0
|R.Williams, Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|20
|267
|4.0
|J.Wilson, Florida St.
|5
|20
|357
|4.0
|T.Brown, Clemson
|6
|23
|336
|3.8
|C.Dyches, Maryland
|6
|23
|255
|3.8
|J.Gathings, Akron
|6
|23
|212
|3.8
|M.Johnson, Buffalo
|6
|23
|228
|3.8
|J.Joly, Uconn
|6
|23
|291
|3.8
|L.Jones, Southern Miss.
|6
|23
|324
|3.8
|D.Martin-Robinson, Temple
|6
|23
|288
|3.8
|C.Ross, Uconn
|6
|23
|230
|3.8
|W.Wieland, Wyoming
|6
|23
|234
|3.8
|D.Blankumsee, Memphis
|5
|19
|249
|3.8
|C.Coombs, Marshall
|5
|19
|185
|3.8
|T.Davis, California
|5
|19
|204
|3.8
|M.Foster, Michigan St.
|5
|19
|226
|3.8
|J.Lucas, Indiana
|5
|19
|140
|3.8
|J.Maclin, North Texas
|5
|19
|424
|3.8
|T.Morin, Wake Forest
|5
|19
|248
|3.8
|E.Sarratt, James Madison
|5
|19
|280
|3.8
|C.Stover, Ohio St.
|5
|19
|306
|3.8
|M.Wiley, Arizona
|4
|15
|132
|3.8
|A.Williams, Clemson
|4
|15
|145
|3.8
|J.McGowan, Vanderbilt
|7
|26
|307
|3.7
|J.Bradley, Texas Tech
|6
|22
|252
|3.7
|A.Brown, South Carolina
|3
|11
|133
|3.7
|D.Brown, Syracuse
|6
|22
|298
|3.7
|B.Buckman, Uconn
|6
|22
|261
|3.7
|M.Dalena, Fresno St.
|6
|22
|254
|3.7
|M.Evans, Notre Dame
|6
|22
|343
|3.7
|K.Hudson, UCF
|6
|22
|473
|3.7
|D.Jackson, Minnesota
|6
|22
|286
|3.7
|D.Lovett, Georgia
|6
|22
|210
|3.7
|J.Newton, Toledo
|6
|22
|303
|3.7
|T.Palmer, UAB
|6
|22
|350
|3.7
|N.Simmons, South Florida
|6
|22
|401
|3.7
|D.Stoudemire, Troy
|6
|22
|303
|3.7
|J.Whittington, Texas
|6
|22
|257
|3.7
|R.Wilson, Michigan
|6
|22
|382
|3.7
|B.Allen, Wisconsin
|5
|18
|65
|3.6
|G.Bryant, Oregon
|5
|18
|227
|3.6
|J.De Jesus, UNLV
|5
|18
|189
|3.6
|J.Fair, Auburn
|5
|18
|196
|3.6
|B.Irving, Oregon
|5
|18
|137
|3.6
|J.Jones, North Carolina
|5
|18
|318
|3.6
|J.Lane, Virginia Tech
|5
|18
|239
|3.6
|D.Lassiter, BYU
|5
|18
|222
|3.6
|L.Loya, UCLA
|5
|18
|223
|3.6
|D.McCulley, Indiana
|5
|18
|208
|3.6
|B.Presley, Oklahoma St.
|5
|18
|132
|3.6
|I.Rex, BYU
|5
|18
|274
|3.6
|J.Baker, UCF
|6
|21
|417
|3.5
|J.Caston, Southern Miss.
|6
|21
|334
|3.5
|T.Felton, Maryland
|6
|21
|329
|3.5
|O.Gadsden, Syracuse
|2
|7
|67
|3.5
|D.George, Akron
|6
|21
|188
|3.5
