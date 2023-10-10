Israel-Hamas war: Morgue at Gaza’s biggest hospital is overflowing | Israel orders evacuation of 1.1 million in Gaza | Muslim students face harassment | War relief efforts | Live updates
NCAA FBS Individual Receptions Per Game

The Associated Press

October 10, 2023, 11:12 AM

Receptions Per Game

G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
L.Wester, FAU 5 52 499 10.4
T.Horton, Colorado St. 5 48 560 9.6
L.Burden, Missouri 6 54 793 9.0
K.Hood, Georgia Southern 5 39 414 7.8
J.Cowing, Arizona 6 46 387 7.7
M.Nabers, LSU 6 46 771 7.7
T.Vaughn, Utah St. 6 46 490 7.7
J.Cephus, UTSA 5 37 384 7.4
M.Corley, W. Kentucky 5 37 538 7.4
M.Washington, Virginia 6 44 668 7.3
D.Burgess, Georgia Southern 5 36 371 7.2
X.Restrepo, Miami 5 36 478 7.2
X.Weaver, Colorado 6 43 507 7.2
N.McCollum, North Carolina 4 28 355 7.0
S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 7 48 485 6.9
J.McMillan, Washington 3 20 311 6.7
S.Brown, Houston 5 33 518 6.6
J.Horn, Colorado 6 39 376 6.5
C.Lacy, South Alabama 6 39 723 6.5
J.Banks, Wake Forest 5 32 331 6.4
T.Franklin, Oregon 5 32 535 6.4
D.Holker, Colorado St. 5 32 412 6.4
X.Legette, South Carolina 5 32 606 6.4
R.Odunze, Washington 5 32 608 6.4
P.Ashlock, Hawaii 6 38 465 6.3
J.Hobert, Texas State 6 38 502 6.3
I.Williams, Illinois 6 38 503 6.3
J.Noel, Iowa St. 5 31 284 6.2
B.Bowers, Georgia 6 37 545 6.2
B.Thomas, LSU 6 37 603 6.2
S.Atkins, South Florida 6 36 422 6.0
E.Brooks, Fresno St. 6 36 494 6.0
X.Henderson, Cincinnati 5 30 414 6.0
N.Smith, Sam Houston St. 5 30 253 6.0
L.Victor, Washington St. 4 24 342 6.0
D.Walker, North Carolina 1 6 43 6.0
J.Watkins, Mississippi 6 36 536 6.0
A.Armstrong, Arkansas 6 35 437 5.8
R.Pearsall, Florida 6 34 453 5.7
X.Worthy, Texas 6 34 453 5.7
J.Brown, Coastal Carolina 5 28 314 5.6
S.Pinckney, Coastal Carolina 5 28 443 5.6
E.Badger, Arizona St. 6 33 422 5.5
T.McMillan, Arizona 6 33 524 5.5
J.Moss, Fresno St. 6 33 360 5.5
P.Brooks, Kansas St. 5 27 276 5.4
T.Howell, Louisiana-Monroe 5 27 275 5.4
E.Stewart, Texas A&M 5 27 403 5.4
R.Taylor, Memphis 5 27 399 5.4
J.Gill, Fresno St. 6 32 355 5.3
T.Hunter, Colorado 3 16 213 5.3
J.Royals, Utah St. 6 32 522 5.3
J.Bell, Nevada 5 26 247 5.2
J.Kelly, Washington St. 5 26 376 5.2
R.Lewis, Georgia St. 5 26 500 5.2
J.Polk, Washington 5 26 468 5.2
B.Watson, Memphis 5 26 233 5.2
S.White, Tennessee 5 26 276 5.2
K.Concepcion, NC State 6 31 347 5.2
M.Fields, Virginia 6 31 418 5.2
J.Hunter, California 6 31 339 5.2
E.Metcalf, Middle Tennessee 6 31 350 5.2
K.Mitchell, FIU 6 31 550 5.2
R.Burns, North Texas 5 25 254 5.0
M.Harrison, Ohio St. 5 25 499 5.0
A.Hawkins, Texas State 6 30 380 5.0
T.Knue, E. Michigan 5 25 210 5.0
K.Lambert-Smith, Penn St. 5 25 372 5.0
J.Manjack, Houston 5 25 292 5.0
E.McAlister, Boise St. 6 30 596 5.0
S.McBride, Hawaii 6 30 469 5.0
L.McCaffrey, Rice 6 30 514 5.0
W.Sheppard, Vanderbilt 7 35 550 5.0
J.Thrash, Louisville 6 30 519 5.0
S.Wiglusz, Ohio 5 25 248 5.0
E.Wilson, Florida 4 20 168 5.0
K.Womack, W. Michigan 6 30 315 5.0
L.Griffin, Mississippi St. 6 29 474 4.8
N.Nash, San Jose St. 6 29 333 4.8
D.Stoops, Oklahoma 6 29 258 4.8
M.Golden, Houston 5 24 261 4.8
B.Kirtz, Northwestern 5 24 327 4.8
J.Moore, Duke 5 24 313 4.8
C.Roberts, BYU 5 24 358 4.8
K.Williams, Washington St. 5 24 387 4.8
A.Adams, Akron 4 19 165 4.8
T.Smith, UTEP 4 19 191 4.8
A.Simpson, Umass 7 33 566 4.7
T.Wease, Missouri 6 28 334 4.7
J.Calhoun, Duke 5 23 299 4.6
J.George, Miami 5 23 337 4.6
J.Hestera, Charlotte 5 23 286 4.6
R.O’Keefe, Boston College 5 23 235 4.6
K.Robinson, Appalachian St. 5 23 317 4.6
R.White, UNLV 5 23 319 4.6
H.Willis, Middle Tennessee 5 23 309 4.6
A.Anthony, Oklahoma 6 27 429 4.5
S.Bolden, Oregon St. 6 27 369 4.5
C.Conley, Marshall 4 18 167 4.5
G.Larvadain, Miami (Ohio) 4 18 438 4.5
Q.Magwood, Ball St. 6 27 260 4.5
M.Price, Texas Tech 6 27 271 4.5
D.Wade, Mississippi 6 27 390 4.5
K.Wilson, Texas State 6 27 348 4.5
J.Bray, Oklahoma St. 5 22 292 4.4
E.Egbuka, Ohio St. 5 22 303 4.4
M.Klare, Purdue 5 22 196 4.4
W.Pauling, Wisconsin 5 22 243 4.4
K.Paysour, North Carolina 5 22 282 4.4
M.Harrison, Colorado 6 26 215 4.3
C.Johnson, Northwestern 6 26 312 4.3
T.Koziol, Ball St. 6 26 217 4.3
J.Olson, Middle Tennessee 6 26 323 4.3
A.Smith, Texas A&M 6 26 431 4.3
A.Thomas, UAB 6 26 285 4.3
J.Hixon, New Mexico 4 17 136 4.2
L.Brown, Colorado St. 5 21 235 4.2
D.Cobb, Georgia Southern 5 21 221 4.2
D.Wright, Temple 5 21 258 4.2
C.Young, Miami 5 21 298 4.2
A.Anderson, Temple 6 25 372 4.2
J.Barber, Troy 6 25 317 4.2
C.Harrity, Buffalo 6 25 190 4.2
A.Jeanty, Boise St. 6 25 354 4.2
C.McCray, Kent St. 6 25 327 4.2
A.Mitchell, Texas 6 25 354 4.2
M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech 6 25 290 4.2
A.Yaseen, Purdue 6 25 329 4.2
L.Bond, Boston College 6 24 356 4.0
D.Burks, Purdue 6 24 396 4.0
K.Coleman, Florida St. 5 20 278 4.0
B.Collins, Clemson 6 24 339 4.0
D.Connors, Rice 6 24 306 4.0
A.Gould, Oregon St. 5 20 356 4.0
C.Hernandez, Washington St. 5 20 162 4.0
J.Johnson, East Carolina 5 20 206 4.0
J.Jones, Maryland 6 24 378 4.0
L.Keys, Tulane 5 20 399 4.0
E.Messer, W. Kentucky 6 24 299 4.0
K.Mumpfield, Pittsburgh 5 20 240 4.0
J.Panoke, Hawaii 1 4 47 4.0
A.Queeley, Georgia Southern 5 20 200 4.0
J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St. 5 20 301 4.0
T.Sheffield, Purdue 6 24 284 4.0
B.Sinnott, Kansas St. 5 20 286 4.0
R.Williams, Louisiana-Lafayette 5 20 267 4.0
J.Wilson, Florida St. 5 20 357 4.0
T.Brown, Clemson 6 23 336 3.8
C.Dyches, Maryland 6 23 255 3.8
J.Gathings, Akron 6 23 212 3.8
M.Johnson, Buffalo 6 23 228 3.8
J.Joly, Uconn 6 23 291 3.8
L.Jones, Southern Miss. 6 23 324 3.8
D.Martin-Robinson, Temple 6 23 288 3.8
C.Ross, Uconn 6 23 230 3.8
W.Wieland, Wyoming 6 23 234 3.8
D.Blankumsee, Memphis 5 19 249 3.8
C.Coombs, Marshall 5 19 185 3.8
T.Davis, California 5 19 204 3.8
M.Foster, Michigan St. 5 19 226 3.8
J.Lucas, Indiana 5 19 140 3.8
J.Maclin, North Texas 5 19 424 3.8
T.Morin, Wake Forest 5 19 248 3.8
E.Sarratt, James Madison 5 19 280 3.8
C.Stover, Ohio St. 5 19 306 3.8
M.Wiley, Arizona 4 15 132 3.8
A.Williams, Clemson 4 15 145 3.8
J.McGowan, Vanderbilt 7 26 307 3.7
J.Bradley, Texas Tech 6 22 252 3.7
A.Brown, South Carolina 3 11 133 3.7
D.Brown, Syracuse 6 22 298 3.7
B.Buckman, Uconn 6 22 261 3.7
M.Dalena, Fresno St. 6 22 254 3.7
M.Evans, Notre Dame 6 22 343 3.7
K.Hudson, UCF 6 22 473 3.7
D.Jackson, Minnesota 6 22 286 3.7
D.Lovett, Georgia 6 22 210 3.7
J.Newton, Toledo 6 22 303 3.7
T.Palmer, UAB 6 22 350 3.7
N.Simmons, South Florida 6 22 401 3.7
D.Stoudemire, Troy 6 22 303 3.7
J.Whittington, Texas 6 22 257 3.7
R.Wilson, Michigan 6 22 382 3.7
B.Allen, Wisconsin 5 18 65 3.6
G.Bryant, Oregon 5 18 227 3.6
J.De Jesus, UNLV 5 18 189 3.6
J.Fair, Auburn 5 18 196 3.6
B.Irving, Oregon 5 18 137 3.6
J.Jones, North Carolina 5 18 318 3.6
J.Lane, Virginia Tech 5 18 239 3.6
D.Lassiter, BYU 5 18 222 3.6
L.Loya, UCLA 5 18 223 3.6
D.McCulley, Indiana 5 18 208 3.6
B.Presley, Oklahoma St. 5 18 132 3.6
I.Rex, BYU 5 18 274 3.6
J.Baker, UCF 6 21 417 3.5
J.Caston, Southern Miss. 6 21 334 3.5
T.Felton, Maryland 6 21 329 3.5
O.Gadsden, Syracuse 2 7 67 3.5
D.George, Akron 6 21 188 3.5

