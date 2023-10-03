NCAA FBS Individual Receptions Per Game

Receptions Per Game G Ct ReYd Ct Pg T.Horton, Colorado St. 4 45 540 11.2 L.Wester, FAU 4 43 401…

Receptions Per Game

G Ct ReYd Ct Pg T.Horton, Colorado St. 4 45 540 11.2 L.Wester, FAU 4 43 401 10.8 L.Burden, Missouri 5 43 644 8.6 X.Weaver, Colorado 5 41 490 8.2 M.Nabers, LSU 5 40 625 8.0 K.Hood, Georgia Southern 5 39 414 7.8 T.Vaughn, Utah St. 5 38 347 7.6 J.Cephus, UTSA 4 30 303 7.5 M.Washington, Virginia 5 37 556 7.4 M.Corley, W. Kentucky 4 29 331 7.2 D.Burgess, Georgia Southern 5 36 371 7.2 J.Cowing, Arizona 5 36 299 7.2 N.McCollum, North Carolina 3 21 220 7.0 E.Brooks, Fresno St. 5 34 485 6.8 J.Horn, Colorado 5 34 327 6.8 J.McMillan, Washington 3 20 311 6.7 S.Brown, Houston 5 33 518 6.6 B.Thomas, LSU 5 33 537 6.6 D.Holker, Colorado St. 4 26 362 6.5 T.Franklin, Oregon 5 32 535 6.4 C.Lacy, South Alabama 5 32 567 6.4 X.Legette, South Carolina 5 32 606 6.4 R.Odunze, Washington 5 32 608 6.4 P.Ashlock, Hawaii 6 38 465 6.3 S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 6 37 368 6.2 J.Banks, Wake Forest 4 24 276 6.0 B.Bowers, Georgia 5 30 413 6.0 P.Brooks, Kansas St. 4 24 226 6.0 X.Henderson, Cincinnati 5 30 414 6.0 J.Hobert, Texas State 5 30 370 6.0 J.Noel, Iowa St. 4 24 250 6.0 X.Restrepo, Miami 4 24 355 6.0 E.Stewart, Texas A&M 4 24 357 6.0 L.Victor, Washington St. 4 24 342 6.0 I.Williams, Illinois 5 30 446 6.0 R.Pearsall, Florida 5 29 424 5.8 J.Watkins, Mississippi 5 29 450 5.8 T.Howell, Louisiana-Monroe 4 23 234 5.8 S.Atkins, South Florida 5 28 331 5.6 J.Brown, Coastal Carolina 5 28 314 5.6 J.Gill, Fresno St. 5 28 331 5.6 S.Pinckney, Coastal Carolina 5 28 443 5.6 T.Knue, E. Michigan 4 22 187 5.5 A.Armstrong, Arkansas 5 27 351 5.4 M.Fields, Virginia 5 27 355 5.4 J.Hunter, California 5 27 321 5.4 T.McMillan, Arizona 5 27 386 5.4 E.Metcalf, Middle Tennessee 5 27 235 5.4 R.Taylor, Memphis 5 27 399 5.4 T.Hunter, Colorado 3 16 213 5.3 W.Sheppard, Vanderbilt 6 32 443 5.3 J.George, Miami 4 21 292 5.2 J.Kelly, Washington St. 4 21 336 5.2 S.Wiglusz, Ohio 4 21 204 5.2 J.Bell, Nevada 5 26 247 5.2 R.Lewis, Georgia St. 5 26 500 5.2 J.Polk, Washington 5 26 468 5.2 J.Royals, Utah St. 5 26 382 5.2 B.Watson, Memphis 5 26 233 5.2 S.White, Tennessee 5 26 276 5.2 X.Worthy, Texas 5 26 345 5.2 A.Anderson, Temple 5 25 372 5.0 R.Burns, North Texas 4 20 215 5.0 L.Griffin, Mississippi St. 5 25 409 5.0 B.Kirtz, Northwestern 4 20 286 5.0 K.Lambert-Smith, Penn St. 5 25 372 5.0 J.Manjack, Houston 5 25 292 5.0 E.McAlister, Boise St. 5 25 426 5.0 S.McBride, Hawaii 6 30 469 5.0 N.Nash, San Jose St. 5 25 234 5.0 D.Stoops, Oklahoma 5 25 203 5.0 S.Bolden, Oregon St. 5 24 335 4.8 M.Golden, Houston 5 24 261 4.8 Q.Magwood, Ball St. 5 24 241 4.8 J.Moore, Duke 5 24 313 4.8 J.Moss, Fresno St. 5 24 245 4.8 C.Roberts, BYU 5 24 358 4.8 T.Wease, Missouri 5 24 254 4.8 A.Yaseen, Purdue 5 24 315 4.8 A.Adams, Akron 4 19 165 4.8 E.Egbuka, Ohio St. 4 19 263 4.8 K.Paysour, North Carolina 4 19 182 4.8 T.Smith, UTEP 4 19 191 4.8 H.Willis, Middle Tennessee 4 19 212 4.8 L.Bond, Boston College 5 23 350 4.6 J.Calhoun, Duke 5 23 299 4.6 K.Concepcion, NC State 5 23 245 4.6 J.Hestera, Charlotte 5 23 286 4.6 A.Jeanty, Boise St. 5 23 338 4.6 L.McCaffrey, Rice 5 23 414 4.6 K.Mitchell, FIU 5 23 459 4.6 R.O’Keefe, Boston College 5 23 235 4.6 K.Robinson, Appalachian St. 5 23 317 4.6 A.Thomas, UAB 5 23 227 4.6 D.Wade, Mississippi 5 23 367 4.6 R.White, UNLV 5 23 319 4.6 J.Bray, Oklahoma St. 4 18 215 4.5 C.Conley, Marshall 4 18 167 4.5 C.Hernandez, Washington St. 4 18 147 4.5 G.Larvadain, Miami (Ohio) 4 18 438 4.5 T.Morin, Wake Forest 4 18 239 4.5 J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St. 4 18 279 4.5 A.Anthony, Oklahoma 5 22 387 4.4 B.Buckman, Uconn 5 22 261 4.4 A.Hawkins, Texas State 5 22 287 4.4 C.Johnson, Northwestern 5 22 257 4.4 M.Klare, Purdue 5 22 196 4.4 E.Messer, W. Kentucky 5 22 280 4.4 A.Mitchell, Texas 5 22 321 4.4 M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech 5 22 257 4.4 A.Smith, Texas A&M 5 22 343 4.4 J.Thrash, Louisville 5 22 444 4.4 A.Simpson, Umass 6 26 426 4.3 K.Coleman, Florida St. 4 17 256 4.2 J.Conyers, Arizona St. 4 17 179 4.2 M.Harrison, Ohio St. 4 17 336 4.2 J.Hixon, New Mexico 4 17 136 4.2 N.Smith, Sam Houston St. 4 17 156 4.2 C.Stover, Ohio St. 4 17 240 4.2 D.Wright, Temple 4 17 221 4.2 C.Young, Miami 4 17 242 4.2 E.Badger, Arizona St. 5 21 288 4.2 J.Barber, Troy 5 21 295 4.2 J.Bradley, Texas Tech 5 21 246 4.2 D.Cobb, Georgia Southern 5 21 221 4.2 J.Gathings, Akron 5 21 205 4.2 C.Harrity, Buffalo 5 21 144 4.2 K.Hudson, UCF 5 21 468 4.2 L.Jones, Southern Miss. 5 21 301 4.2 B.Allen, Wisconsin 4 16 51 4.0 T.Brown, Clemson 5 20 314 4.0 D.Burks, Purdue 5 20 377 4.0 T.Harris, Mississippi 4 16 341 4.0 M.Harrison, Colorado 5 20 179 4.0 D.Jackson, Minnesota 5 20 252 4.0 J.Johnson, East Carolina 5 20 206 4.0 J.Jones, North Carolina 4 16 296 4.0 L.Keys, Tulane 5 20 399 4.0 T.Koziol, Ball St. 5 20 169 4.0 D.Lovett, Georgia 5 20 194 4.0 L.McConkey, Georgia 1 4 43 4.0 J.McGowan, Vanderbilt 6 24 302 4.0 K.Mumpfield, Pittsburgh 5 20 240 4.0 T.Palmer, UAB 5 20 231 4.0 J.Panoke, Hawaii 1 4 47 4.0 A.Queeley, Georgia Southern 5 20 200 4.0 C.Ross, Uconn 5 20 175 4.0 N.Simmons, South Florida 5 20 380 4.0 B.Sinnott, Kansas St. 4 16 247 4.0 D.Smith, W. Kentucky 3 12 120 4.0 K.Williams, Washington St. 4 16 302 4.0 E.Wilson, Florida 3 12 104 4.0 J.Wilson, Florida St. 4 16 303 4.0 L.Arnold, Kansas 5 19 251 3.8 D.Blankumsee, Memphis 5 19 249 3.8 B.Brown, Kentucky 5 19 251 3.8 D.Brown, Syracuse 5 19 273 3.8 S.Cobbs, Boise St. 5 19 194 3.8 B.Collins, Clemson 5 19 289 3.8 C.Crooms, Minnesota 5 19 227 3.8 M.Foster, Michigan St. 5 19 226 3.8 M.Johnson, Buffalo 5 19 208 3.8 J.Jones, Maryland 5 19 319 3.8 J.Lucas, Indiana 5 19 140 3.8 C.McCray, Kent St. 5 19 234 3.8 T.Robinson, Kentucky 5 19 308 3.8 D.Ross, Troy 5 19 203 3.8 K.Rutkiewicz, N. Illinois 5 19 249 3.8 E.Sarratt, James Madison 5 19 280 3.8 R.Wilson, Michigan 5 19 326 3.8 L.Brown, Colorado St. 4 15 181 3.8 C.Coombs, Marshall 4 15 138 3.8 B.Presley, Oklahoma St. 4 15 98 3.8 T.Stellato, Clemson 4 15 143 3.8 M.Wiley, Arizona 4 15 132 3.8 A.Williams, Clemson 4 15 145 3.8 R.Williams, Louisiana-Lafayette 4 15 177 3.8 A.Brown, South Carolina 3 11 133 3.7 H.Fannin, Bowling Green 3 11 144 3.7 D.Alford, Syracuse 5 18 282 3.6 C.Allen, Louisiana Tech 5 18 331 3.6 G.Bryant, Oregon 5 18 227 3.6 J.De Jesus, UNLV 5 18 189 3.6 C.Dyches, Maryland 5 18 214 3.6 M.Evans, Notre Dame 5 18 272 3.6 J.Fair, Auburn 5 18 196 3.6 T.Felton, Maryland 5 18 299 3.6 D.George, Akron 5 18 167 3.6 B.Irving, Oregon 5 18 137 3.6 D.Lassiter, BYU 5 18 222 3.6 D.McCulley, Indiana 5 18 208 3.6 J.Newton, Toledo 5 18 260 3.6 K.Prather, Maryland 5 18 254 3.6 I.Rex, BYU 5 18 274 3.6 T.Sheffield, Purdue 5 18 191 3.6 E.Singleton, Georgia Tech 5 18 335 3.6 D.Stoudemire, Troy 5 18 205 3.6 T.Washington, Southern Cal 5 18 395 3.6 W.Wieland, Wyoming 5 18 184 3.6 D.Williams, Tulsa 5 18 265 3.6

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.