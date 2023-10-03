NCAA FBS Individual Receptions Per Game

Receptions Per Game
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|T.Horton, Colorado St.
|4
|45
|540
|11.2
|L.Wester, FAU
|4
|43
|401
|10.8
|L.Burden, Missouri
|5
|43
|644
|8.6
|X.Weaver, Colorado
|5
|41
|490
|8.2
|M.Nabers, LSU
|5
|40
|625
|8.0
|K.Hood, Georgia Southern
|5
|39
|414
|7.8
|T.Vaughn, Utah St.
|5
|38
|347
|7.6
|J.Cephus, UTSA
|4
|30
|303
|7.5
|M.Washington, Virginia
|5
|37
|556
|7.4
|M.Corley, W. Kentucky
|4
|29
|331
|7.2
|D.Burgess, Georgia Southern
|5
|36
|371
|7.2
|J.Cowing, Arizona
|5
|36
|299
|7.2
|N.McCollum, North Carolina
|3
|21
|220
|7.0
|E.Brooks, Fresno St.
|5
|34
|485
|6.8
|J.Horn, Colorado
|5
|34
|327
|6.8
|J.McMillan, Washington
|3
|20
|311
|6.7
|S.Brown, Houston
|5
|33
|518
|6.6
|B.Thomas, LSU
|5
|33
|537
|6.6
|D.Holker, Colorado St.
|4
|26
|362
|6.5
|T.Franklin, Oregon
|5
|32
|535
|6.4
|C.Lacy, South Alabama
|5
|32
|567
|6.4
|X.Legette, South Carolina
|5
|32
|606
|6.4
|R.Odunze, Washington
|5
|32
|608
|6.4
|P.Ashlock, Hawaii
|6
|38
|465
|6.3
|S.Harris, Louisiana Tech
|6
|37
|368
|6.2
|J.Banks, Wake Forest
|4
|24
|276
|6.0
|B.Bowers, Georgia
|5
|30
|413
|6.0
|P.Brooks, Kansas St.
|4
|24
|226
|6.0
|X.Henderson, Cincinnati
|5
|30
|414
|6.0
|J.Hobert, Texas State
|5
|30
|370
|6.0
|J.Noel, Iowa St.
|4
|24
|250
|6.0
|X.Restrepo, Miami
|4
|24
|355
|6.0
|E.Stewart, Texas A&M
|4
|24
|357
|6.0
|L.Victor, Washington St.
|4
|24
|342
|6.0
|I.Williams, Illinois
|5
|30
|446
|6.0
|R.Pearsall, Florida
|5
|29
|424
|5.8
|J.Watkins, Mississippi
|5
|29
|450
|5.8
|T.Howell, Louisiana-Monroe
|4
|23
|234
|5.8
|S.Atkins, South Florida
|5
|28
|331
|5.6
|J.Brown, Coastal Carolina
|5
|28
|314
|5.6
|J.Gill, Fresno St.
|5
|28
|331
|5.6
|S.Pinckney, Coastal Carolina
|5
|28
|443
|5.6
|T.Knue, E. Michigan
|4
|22
|187
|5.5
|A.Armstrong, Arkansas
|5
|27
|351
|5.4
|M.Fields, Virginia
|5
|27
|355
|5.4
|J.Hunter, California
|5
|27
|321
|5.4
|T.McMillan, Arizona
|5
|27
|386
|5.4
|E.Metcalf, Middle Tennessee
|5
|27
|235
|5.4
|R.Taylor, Memphis
|5
|27
|399
|5.4
|T.Hunter, Colorado
|3
|16
|213
|5.3
|W.Sheppard, Vanderbilt
|6
|32
|443
|5.3
|J.George, Miami
|4
|21
|292
|5.2
|J.Kelly, Washington St.
|4
|21
|336
|5.2
|S.Wiglusz, Ohio
|4
|21
|204
|5.2
|J.Bell, Nevada
|5
|26
|247
|5.2
|R.Lewis, Georgia St.
|5
|26
|500
|5.2
|J.Polk, Washington
|5
|26
|468
|5.2
|J.Royals, Utah St.
|5
|26
|382
|5.2
|B.Watson, Memphis
|5
|26
|233
|5.2
|S.White, Tennessee
|5
|26
|276
|5.2
|X.Worthy, Texas
|5
|26
|345
|5.2
|A.Anderson, Temple
|5
|25
|372
|5.0
|R.Burns, North Texas
|4
|20
|215
|5.0
|L.Griffin, Mississippi St.
|5
|25
|409
|5.0
|B.Kirtz, Northwestern
|4
|20
|286
|5.0
|K.Lambert-Smith, Penn St.
|5
|25
|372
|5.0
|J.Manjack, Houston
|5
|25
|292
|5.0
|E.McAlister, Boise St.
|5
|25
|426
|5.0
|S.McBride, Hawaii
|6
|30
|469
|5.0
|N.Nash, San Jose St.
|5
|25
|234
|5.0
|D.Stoops, Oklahoma
|5
|25
|203
|5.0
|S.Bolden, Oregon St.
|5
|24
|335
|4.8
|M.Golden, Houston
|5
|24
|261
|4.8
|Q.Magwood, Ball St.
|5
|24
|241
|4.8
|J.Moore, Duke
|5
|24
|313
|4.8
|J.Moss, Fresno St.
|5
|24
|245
|4.8
|C.Roberts, BYU
|5
|24
|358
|4.8
|T.Wease, Missouri
|5
|24
|254
|4.8
|A.Yaseen, Purdue
|5
|24
|315
|4.8
|A.Adams, Akron
|4
|19
|165
|4.8
|E.Egbuka, Ohio St.
|4
|19
|263
|4.8
|K.Paysour, North Carolina
|4
|19
|182
|4.8
|T.Smith, UTEP
|4
|19
|191
|4.8
|H.Willis, Middle Tennessee
|4
|19
|212
|4.8
|L.Bond, Boston College
|5
|23
|350
|4.6
|J.Calhoun, Duke
|5
|23
|299
|4.6
|K.Concepcion, NC State
|5
|23
|245
|4.6
|J.Hestera, Charlotte
|5
|23
|286
|4.6
|A.Jeanty, Boise St.
|5
|23
|338
|4.6
|L.McCaffrey, Rice
|5
|23
|414
|4.6
|K.Mitchell, FIU
|5
|23
|459
|4.6
|R.O’Keefe, Boston College
|5
|23
|235
|4.6
|K.Robinson, Appalachian St.
|5
|23
|317
|4.6
|A.Thomas, UAB
|5
|23
|227
|4.6
|D.Wade, Mississippi
|5
|23
|367
|4.6
|R.White, UNLV
|5
|23
|319
|4.6
|J.Bray, Oklahoma St.
|4
|18
|215
|4.5
|C.Conley, Marshall
|4
|18
|167
|4.5
|C.Hernandez, Washington St.
|4
|18
|147
|4.5
|G.Larvadain, Miami (Ohio)
|4
|18
|438
|4.5
|T.Morin, Wake Forest
|4
|18
|239
|4.5
|J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St.
|4
|18
|279
|4.5
|A.Anthony, Oklahoma
|5
|22
|387
|4.4
|B.Buckman, Uconn
|5
|22
|261
|4.4
|A.Hawkins, Texas State
|5
|22
|287
|4.4
|C.Johnson, Northwestern
|5
|22
|257
|4.4
|M.Klare, Purdue
|5
|22
|196
|4.4
|E.Messer, W. Kentucky
|5
|22
|280
|4.4
|A.Mitchell, Texas
|5
|22
|321
|4.4
|M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech
|5
|22
|257
|4.4
|A.Smith, Texas A&M
|5
|22
|343
|4.4
|J.Thrash, Louisville
|5
|22
|444
|4.4
|A.Simpson, Umass
|6
|26
|426
|4.3
|K.Coleman, Florida St.
|4
|17
|256
|4.2
|J.Conyers, Arizona St.
|4
|17
|179
|4.2
|M.Harrison, Ohio St.
|4
|17
|336
|4.2
|J.Hixon, New Mexico
|4
|17
|136
|4.2
|N.Smith, Sam Houston St.
|4
|17
|156
|4.2
|C.Stover, Ohio St.
|4
|17
|240
|4.2
|D.Wright, Temple
|4
|17
|221
|4.2
|C.Young, Miami
|4
|17
|242
|4.2
|E.Badger, Arizona St.
|5
|21
|288
|4.2
|J.Barber, Troy
|5
|21
|295
|4.2
|J.Bradley, Texas Tech
|5
|21
|246
|4.2
|D.Cobb, Georgia Southern
|5
|21
|221
|4.2
|J.Gathings, Akron
|5
|21
|205
|4.2
|C.Harrity, Buffalo
|5
|21
|144
|4.2
|K.Hudson, UCF
|5
|21
|468
|4.2
|L.Jones, Southern Miss.
|5
|21
|301
|4.2
|B.Allen, Wisconsin
|4
|16
|51
|4.0
|T.Brown, Clemson
|5
|20
|314
|4.0
|D.Burks, Purdue
|5
|20
|377
|4.0
|T.Harris, Mississippi
|4
|16
|341
|4.0
|M.Harrison, Colorado
|5
|20
|179
|4.0
|D.Jackson, Minnesota
|5
|20
|252
|4.0
|J.Johnson, East Carolina
|5
|20
|206
|4.0
|J.Jones, North Carolina
|4
|16
|296
|4.0
|L.Keys, Tulane
|5
|20
|399
|4.0
|T.Koziol, Ball St.
|5
|20
|169
|4.0
|D.Lovett, Georgia
|5
|20
|194
|4.0
|L.McConkey, Georgia
|1
|4
|43
|4.0
|J.McGowan, Vanderbilt
|6
|24
|302
|4.0
|K.Mumpfield, Pittsburgh
|5
|20
|240
|4.0
|T.Palmer, UAB
|5
|20
|231
|4.0
|J.Panoke, Hawaii
|1
|4
|47
|4.0
|A.Queeley, Georgia Southern
|5
|20
|200
|4.0
|C.Ross, Uconn
|5
|20
|175
|4.0
|N.Simmons, South Florida
|5
|20
|380
|4.0
|B.Sinnott, Kansas St.
|4
|16
|247
|4.0
|D.Smith, W. Kentucky
|3
|12
|120
|4.0
|K.Williams, Washington St.
|4
|16
|302
|4.0
|E.Wilson, Florida
|3
|12
|104
|4.0
|J.Wilson, Florida St.
|4
|16
|303
|4.0
|L.Arnold, Kansas
|5
|19
|251
|3.8
|D.Blankumsee, Memphis
|5
|19
|249
|3.8
|B.Brown, Kentucky
|5
|19
|251
|3.8
|D.Brown, Syracuse
|5
|19
|273
|3.8
|S.Cobbs, Boise St.
|5
|19
|194
|3.8
|B.Collins, Clemson
|5
|19
|289
|3.8
|C.Crooms, Minnesota
|5
|19
|227
|3.8
|M.Foster, Michigan St.
|5
|19
|226
|3.8
|M.Johnson, Buffalo
|5
|19
|208
|3.8
|J.Jones, Maryland
|5
|19
|319
|3.8
|J.Lucas, Indiana
|5
|19
|140
|3.8
|C.McCray, Kent St.
|5
|19
|234
|3.8
|T.Robinson, Kentucky
|5
|19
|308
|3.8
|D.Ross, Troy
|5
|19
|203
|3.8
|K.Rutkiewicz, N. Illinois
|5
|19
|249
|3.8
|E.Sarratt, James Madison
|5
|19
|280
|3.8
|R.Wilson, Michigan
|5
|19
|326
|3.8
|L.Brown, Colorado St.
|4
|15
|181
|3.8
|C.Coombs, Marshall
|4
|15
|138
|3.8
|B.Presley, Oklahoma St.
|4
|15
|98
|3.8
|T.Stellato, Clemson
|4
|15
|143
|3.8
|M.Wiley, Arizona
|4
|15
|132
|3.8
|A.Williams, Clemson
|4
|15
|145
|3.8
|R.Williams, Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|15
|177
|3.8
|A.Brown, South Carolina
|3
|11
|133
|3.7
|H.Fannin, Bowling Green
|3
|11
|144
|3.7
|D.Alford, Syracuse
|5
|18
|282
|3.6
|C.Allen, Louisiana Tech
|5
|18
|331
|3.6
|G.Bryant, Oregon
|5
|18
|227
|3.6
|J.De Jesus, UNLV
|5
|18
|189
|3.6
|C.Dyches, Maryland
|5
|18
|214
|3.6
|M.Evans, Notre Dame
|5
|18
|272
|3.6
|J.Fair, Auburn
|5
|18
|196
|3.6
|T.Felton, Maryland
|5
|18
|299
|3.6
|D.George, Akron
|5
|18
|167
|3.6
|B.Irving, Oregon
|5
|18
|137
|3.6
|D.Lassiter, BYU
|5
|18
|222
|3.6
|D.McCulley, Indiana
|5
|18
|208
|3.6
|J.Newton, Toledo
|5
|18
|260
|3.6
|K.Prather, Maryland
|5
|18
|254
|3.6
|I.Rex, BYU
|5
|18
|274
|3.6
|T.Sheffield, Purdue
|5
|18
|191
|3.6
|E.Singleton, Georgia Tech
|5
|18
|335
|3.6
|D.Stoudemire, Troy
|5
|18
|205
|3.6
|T.Washington, Southern Cal
|5
|18
|395
|3.6
|W.Wieland, Wyoming
|5
|18
|184
|3.6
|D.Williams, Tulsa
|5
|18
|265
|3.6
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.