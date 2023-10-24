VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Sports » NCAA FBS Individual Receiving…

NCAA FBS Individual Receiving Yards Per Game

The Associated Press

October 24, 2023, 11:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Receiving Yards Per Game

G Ct ReYd RecYD
M.Nabers, LSU 8 56 981 122.6
C.Lacy, South Alabama 7 48 826 118.0
R.Odunze, Washington 7 45 818 116.9
L.Burden, Missouri 8 61 905 113.1
M.Washington, Virginia 7 56 783 111.9
T.Franklin, Oregon 7 44 768 109.7
M.Harrison, Ohio St. 7 42 766 109.4
D.Walker, North Carolina 3 23 321 107.0
T.Horton, Colorado St. 7 65 738 105.4
X.Legette, South Carolina 7 38 736 105.1
J.Polk, Washington 7 41 688 98.3
M.Corley, W. Kentucky 6 43 585 97.5
G.Larvadain, Miami (Ohio) 6 30 572 95.3
J.Maclin, North Texas 7 33 658 94.0
B.Thomas, LSU 8 42 732 91.5
J.Thrash, Louisville 7 39 639 91.3
L.Wester, FAU 7 66 636 90.9
X.Weaver, Colorado 7 50 631 90.1
S.Brown, Houston 7 40 629 89.9
E.McAlister, Boise St. 7 32 628 89.7
K.Mitchell, FIU 8 43 711 88.9
R.Pearsall, Florida 7 44 619 88.4
J.Royals, Utah St. 8 43 707 88.4
T.Hunter, Colorado 4 29 353 88.2
S.McBride, Hawaii 8 40 701 87.6
L.McCaffrey, Rice 7 36 613 87.6
J.Hobert, Texas State 7 48 612 87.4
L.Victor, Washington St. 6 44 522 87.0
X.Restrepo, Miami 7 54 600 85.7
T.McMillan, Arizona 7 40 592 84.6
E.Ayomanor, Stanford 7 36 591 84.4
K.Hood, Georgia Southern 7 57 590 84.3
D.Holker, Colorado St. 7 43 577 82.4
B.Bowers, Georgia 7 41 567 81.0
S.Pinckney, Coastal Carolina 7 39 565 80.7
R.Lewis, Georgia St. 7 34 561 80.1
T.Vaughn, Utah St. 8 56 639 79.9
R.White, UNLV 7 40 557 79.6
R.Taylor, Memphis 7 38 556 79.4
J.Baker, UCF 7 26 551 78.7
E.Brooks, Fresno St. 7 39 551 78.7
K.Williams, Washington St. 7 38 550 78.6
R.Brown, James Madison 7 26 549 78.4
T.Harris, Mississippi 6 21 469 78.2
X.Worthy, Texas 7 40 545 77.9
J.McMillan, Washington 4 20 311 77.8
S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 8 59 614 76.8
J.Watkins, Mississippi 7 36 536 76.6
T.Washington, Southern Cal 8 30 609 76.1
E.Stewart, Texas A&M 6 31 451 75.2
A.Gould, Oregon St. 6 27 443 73.8
C.Daniels, Liberty 7 24 509 72.7
W.Sheppard, Vanderbilt 8 36 574 71.8
A.Anthony, Oklahoma 6 27 429 71.5
P.Ashlock, Hawaii 8 50 572 71.5
A.Simpson, Umass 8 36 568 71.0
J.Cephus, UTSA 7 51 496 70.9
X.Henderson, Cincinnati 7 38 496 70.9
K.Hudson, UCF 7 23 496 70.9
L.Griffin, Mississippi St. 7 32 494 70.6
L.Keys, Tulane 7 27 494 70.6
B.Kirtz, Northwestern 6 27 423 70.5
I.Williams, Illinois 8 46 562 70.2
J.Wilson, Florida St. 6 25 415 69.2
S.Atkins, South Florida 8 51 550 68.8
T.Williams, Georgia St. 7 27 478 68.3
H.Willis, Middle Tennessee 7 31 473 67.6
E.Badger, Arizona St. 7 41 472 67.4
K.Coleman, Florida St. 7 31 472 67.4
J.George, Miami 7 31 467 66.7
D.Burgess, Georgia Southern 7 44 466 66.6
I.Alston, Army 4 9 266 66.5
S.Bolden, Oregon St. 7 32 456 65.1
A.Armstrong, Arkansas 8 43 520 65.0
J.Barber, Troy 7 29 455 65.0
E.Sarratt, James Madison 7 31 455 65.0
K.Akharaiyi, UTEP 8 26 519 64.9
K.Lambert-Smith, Penn St. 7 37 454 64.9
M.Baldwin, Baylor 7 24 453 64.7
C.Allen, Louisiana Tech 7 26 452 64.6
A.Smith, Texas A&M 7 27 451 64.4
N.McCollum, North Carolina 6 33 385 64.2
J.Burton, Alabama 8 23 508 63.5
S.Wiglusz, Ohio 7 39 440 62.9
J.Farooq, Oklahoma 7 23 438 62.6
J.Higgins, Iowa St. 7 23 438 62.6
J.Horn, Colorado 7 44 436 62.3
J.Manjack, Houston 7 35 435 62.1
B.Thompson, Oklahoma 1 2 62 62.0
J.Banks, Wake Forest 7 38 433 61.9
J.Kelly, Washington St. 7 32 433 61.9
M.Fields, Virginia 7 32 431 61.6
C.Roberts, BYU 7 29 430 61.4
K.Robinson, Appalachian St. 7 32 430 61.4
C.Stover, Ohio St. 7 27 429 61.3
L.Bond, Boston College 7 29 428 61.1
B.Rice, Southern Cal 8 28 486 60.8
E.Egbuka, Ohio St. 5 22 303 60.6
E.Metcalf, Middle Tennessee 8 40 483 60.4
M.Davis, Utah St. 8 25 478 59.8
D.Burks, Purdue 7 27 418 59.7
J.Jones, Maryland 7 27 418 59.7
J.Jones, North Carolina 7 25 417 59.6
J.Cowing, Arizona 7 54 416 59.4
S.White, Tennessee 7 39 416 59.4
E.Singleton, Georgia Tech 6 20 355 59.2
J.Brown, Coastal Carolina 7 33 411 58.7
K.Concepcion, NC State 7 37 410 58.6
J.Sturdivant, UCLA 7 23 407 58.1
D.Wade, Mississippi 7 28 402 57.4
N.Simmons, South Florida 8 28 457 57.1
N.Smith, Sam Houston St. 7 47 399 57.0
W.Pauling, Wisconsin 7 37 398 56.9
J.Lane, Virginia Tech 6 21 341 56.8
M.Shoulders, Tulsa 5 16 283 56.6
A.Jeanty, Boise St. 7 30 396 56.6
A.Hawkins, Texas State 7 31 395 56.4
K.Paysour, North Carolina 5 22 282 56.4
K.Williams, Old Dominion 6 14 338 56.3
C.Young, Miami 7 29 394 56.3
J.Harvey, Old Dominion 4 6 225 56.2
C.McCray, Kent St. 8 35 449 56.1
T.Brown, Clemson 7 29 391 55.9
R.Wilson, Michigan 8 27 446 55.8
J.Moss, Fresno St. 7 36 390 55.7
T.Robinson, Ball St. 2 6 111 55.5
M.Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia 6 18 333 55.5
N.Anderson, Oklahoma 7 16 387 55.3
D.Jackson, Minnesota 7 29 387 55.3
T.Bradford, LSU 1 1 55 55.0
T.Sibley, Liberty 7 16 385 55.0
T.Wease, Missouri 8 36 440 55.0
A.Yaseen, Purdue 6 25 329 54.8
K.Womack, W. Michigan 8 49 438 54.8
M.Golden, Houston 7 34 383 54.7
J.Calhoun, Duke 7 25 379 54.1
C.Jackson, Arkansas St. 7 20 379 54.1
J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St. 7 24 377 53.9
T.Palmer, UAB 8 27 430 53.8
J.Gill, Fresno St. 7 34 374 53.4
K.Prather, Maryland 7 27 373 53.3
J.Pritchett, South Alabama 7 24 373 53.3
K.Wilson, Texas State 7 30 373 53.3
K.Rutkiewicz, N. Illinois 6 21 319 53.2
B.Collins, Clemson 7 26 368 52.6
T.Johnson, Oregon 7 28 368 52.6
A.Mitchell, Texas 7 26 368 52.6
J.Richardson, TCU 8 30 420 52.5
K.Jackson, Baylor 7 20 365 52.1
C.Lewis, Troy 7 15 364 52.0
N.Nash, San Jose St. 8 31 416 52.0
D.Blankumsee, Memphis 7 26 363 51.9
D.Carter, West Virginia 6 17 311 51.8
T.Howell, Louisiana-Monroe 7 32 361 51.6
J.Noel, Iowa St. 6 34 308 51.3
J.Panoke, Hawaii 3 13 154 51.3
B.Sinnott, Kansas St. 7 26 358 51.1
M.Evans, Notre Dame 7 24 356 50.9
L.Hasz, Arkansas 5 16 253 50.6
P.Brooks, Kansas St. 7 34 354 50.6
E.Wilson, Florida 5 26 251 50.2
T.Felton, Maryland 7 25 350 50.0
J.Bray, Oklahoma St. 7 27 349 49.9
T.Ogle-Kellogg, UTSA 7 19 349 49.9
J.Vandeross, Toledo 8 28 398 49.8
J.Moore, Duke 7 27 348 49.7
A.Anderson, Temple 8 28 397 49.6
K.Mumpfield, Pittsburgh 7 30 347 49.6
T.Davis, California 6 26 297 49.5
U.Hatcher, Syracuse 7 21 346 49.4
J.Olson, Middle Tennessee 8 35 395 49.4
J.Jones, Ohio 3 8 147 49.0
J.Hunter, California 7 31 339 48.4
C.Johnson, Northwestern 7 29 339 48.4
M.Cross, Ohio 7 26 338 48.3
T.Morin, Wake Forest 7 27 338 48.3
T.Robinson, Kentucky 7 23 338 48.3
J.Ballard, UTEP 8 23 386 48.2
R.Williams, Louisiana-Lafayette 6 22 289 48.2
C.Johnson, Michigan 8 22 383 47.9
T.Smith, UTEP 4 19 191 47.8
J.Caston, Southern Miss. 7 21 334 47.7
M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech 7 28 333 47.6
C.Brazzell, Tulane 7 18 332 47.4
J.Newton, Toledo 8 29 379 47.4
J.Prewitt, Cent. Michigan 8 26 379 47.4
L.Jones, Southern Miss. 7 24 331 47.3
B.Smith, Cincinnati 7 25 331 47.3
J.Hestera, Charlotte 6 22 283 47.2
R.Burns, North Texas 7 31 329 47.0
J.Jackson, Tulane 7 19 329 47.0
R.O’Keefe, Boston College 5 23 235 47.0
D.Connors, Rice 7 26 326 46.6
J.De Jesus, UNLV 7 30 326 46.6
D.McCuin, UTSA 7 23 326 46.6
B.Means, Pittsburgh 7 20 326 46.6
M.Phillips, Sam Houston St. 7 24 326 46.6
L.Arnold, Kansas 7 25 324 46.3
J.Sanders, Texas 7 16 320 45.7
J.McGowan, Vanderbilt 8 31 365 45.6

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up