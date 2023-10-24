NCAA FBS Individual Receiving Yards Per Game

Receiving Yards Per Game
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|M.Nabers, LSU
|8
|56
|981
|122.6
|C.Lacy, South Alabama
|7
|48
|826
|118.0
|R.Odunze, Washington
|7
|45
|818
|116.9
|L.Burden, Missouri
|8
|61
|905
|113.1
|M.Washington, Virginia
|7
|56
|783
|111.9
|T.Franklin, Oregon
|7
|44
|768
|109.7
|M.Harrison, Ohio St.
|7
|42
|766
|109.4
|D.Walker, North Carolina
|3
|23
|321
|107.0
|T.Horton, Colorado St.
|7
|65
|738
|105.4
|X.Legette, South Carolina
|7
|38
|736
|105.1
|J.Polk, Washington
|7
|41
|688
|98.3
|M.Corley, W. Kentucky
|6
|43
|585
|97.5
|G.Larvadain, Miami (Ohio)
|6
|30
|572
|95.3
|J.Maclin, North Texas
|7
|33
|658
|94.0
|B.Thomas, LSU
|8
|42
|732
|91.5
|J.Thrash, Louisville
|7
|39
|639
|91.3
|L.Wester, FAU
|7
|66
|636
|90.9
|X.Weaver, Colorado
|7
|50
|631
|90.1
|S.Brown, Houston
|7
|40
|629
|89.9
|E.McAlister, Boise St.
|7
|32
|628
|89.7
|K.Mitchell, FIU
|8
|43
|711
|88.9
|R.Pearsall, Florida
|7
|44
|619
|88.4
|J.Royals, Utah St.
|8
|43
|707
|88.4
|T.Hunter, Colorado
|4
|29
|353
|88.2
|S.McBride, Hawaii
|8
|40
|701
|87.6
|L.McCaffrey, Rice
|7
|36
|613
|87.6
|J.Hobert, Texas State
|7
|48
|612
|87.4
|L.Victor, Washington St.
|6
|44
|522
|87.0
|X.Restrepo, Miami
|7
|54
|600
|85.7
|T.McMillan, Arizona
|7
|40
|592
|84.6
|E.Ayomanor, Stanford
|7
|36
|591
|84.4
|K.Hood, Georgia Southern
|7
|57
|590
|84.3
|D.Holker, Colorado St.
|7
|43
|577
|82.4
|B.Bowers, Georgia
|7
|41
|567
|81.0
|S.Pinckney, Coastal Carolina
|7
|39
|565
|80.7
|R.Lewis, Georgia St.
|7
|34
|561
|80.1
|T.Vaughn, Utah St.
|8
|56
|639
|79.9
|R.White, UNLV
|7
|40
|557
|79.6
|R.Taylor, Memphis
|7
|38
|556
|79.4
|J.Baker, UCF
|7
|26
|551
|78.7
|E.Brooks, Fresno St.
|7
|39
|551
|78.7
|K.Williams, Washington St.
|7
|38
|550
|78.6
|R.Brown, James Madison
|7
|26
|549
|78.4
|T.Harris, Mississippi
|6
|21
|469
|78.2
|X.Worthy, Texas
|7
|40
|545
|77.9
|J.McMillan, Washington
|4
|20
|311
|77.8
|S.Harris, Louisiana Tech
|8
|59
|614
|76.8
|J.Watkins, Mississippi
|7
|36
|536
|76.6
|T.Washington, Southern Cal
|8
|30
|609
|76.1
|E.Stewart, Texas A&M
|6
|31
|451
|75.2
|A.Gould, Oregon St.
|6
|27
|443
|73.8
|C.Daniels, Liberty
|7
|24
|509
|72.7
|W.Sheppard, Vanderbilt
|8
|36
|574
|71.8
|A.Anthony, Oklahoma
|6
|27
|429
|71.5
|P.Ashlock, Hawaii
|8
|50
|572
|71.5
|A.Simpson, Umass
|8
|36
|568
|71.0
|J.Cephus, UTSA
|7
|51
|496
|70.9
|X.Henderson, Cincinnati
|7
|38
|496
|70.9
|K.Hudson, UCF
|7
|23
|496
|70.9
|L.Griffin, Mississippi St.
|7
|32
|494
|70.6
|L.Keys, Tulane
|7
|27
|494
|70.6
|B.Kirtz, Northwestern
|6
|27
|423
|70.5
|I.Williams, Illinois
|8
|46
|562
|70.2
|J.Wilson, Florida St.
|6
|25
|415
|69.2
|S.Atkins, South Florida
|8
|51
|550
|68.8
|T.Williams, Georgia St.
|7
|27
|478
|68.3
|H.Willis, Middle Tennessee
|7
|31
|473
|67.6
|E.Badger, Arizona St.
|7
|41
|472
|67.4
|K.Coleman, Florida St.
|7
|31
|472
|67.4
|J.George, Miami
|7
|31
|467
|66.7
|D.Burgess, Georgia Southern
|7
|44
|466
|66.6
|I.Alston, Army
|4
|9
|266
|66.5
|S.Bolden, Oregon St.
|7
|32
|456
|65.1
|A.Armstrong, Arkansas
|8
|43
|520
|65.0
|J.Barber, Troy
|7
|29
|455
|65.0
|E.Sarratt, James Madison
|7
|31
|455
|65.0
|K.Akharaiyi, UTEP
|8
|26
|519
|64.9
|K.Lambert-Smith, Penn St.
|7
|37
|454
|64.9
|M.Baldwin, Baylor
|7
|24
|453
|64.7
|C.Allen, Louisiana Tech
|7
|26
|452
|64.6
|A.Smith, Texas A&M
|7
|27
|451
|64.4
|N.McCollum, North Carolina
|6
|33
|385
|64.2
|J.Burton, Alabama
|8
|23
|508
|63.5
|S.Wiglusz, Ohio
|7
|39
|440
|62.9
|J.Farooq, Oklahoma
|7
|23
|438
|62.6
|J.Higgins, Iowa St.
|7
|23
|438
|62.6
|J.Horn, Colorado
|7
|44
|436
|62.3
|J.Manjack, Houston
|7
|35
|435
|62.1
|B.Thompson, Oklahoma
|1
|2
|62
|62.0
|J.Banks, Wake Forest
|7
|38
|433
|61.9
|J.Kelly, Washington St.
|7
|32
|433
|61.9
|M.Fields, Virginia
|7
|32
|431
|61.6
|C.Roberts, BYU
|7
|29
|430
|61.4
|K.Robinson, Appalachian St.
|7
|32
|430
|61.4
|C.Stover, Ohio St.
|7
|27
|429
|61.3
|L.Bond, Boston College
|7
|29
|428
|61.1
|B.Rice, Southern Cal
|8
|28
|486
|60.8
|E.Egbuka, Ohio St.
|5
|22
|303
|60.6
|E.Metcalf, Middle Tennessee
|8
|40
|483
|60.4
|M.Davis, Utah St.
|8
|25
|478
|59.8
|D.Burks, Purdue
|7
|27
|418
|59.7
|J.Jones, Maryland
|7
|27
|418
|59.7
|J.Jones, North Carolina
|7
|25
|417
|59.6
|J.Cowing, Arizona
|7
|54
|416
|59.4
|S.White, Tennessee
|7
|39
|416
|59.4
|E.Singleton, Georgia Tech
|6
|20
|355
|59.2
|J.Brown, Coastal Carolina
|7
|33
|411
|58.7
|K.Concepcion, NC State
|7
|37
|410
|58.6
|J.Sturdivant, UCLA
|7
|23
|407
|58.1
|D.Wade, Mississippi
|7
|28
|402
|57.4
|N.Simmons, South Florida
|8
|28
|457
|57.1
|N.Smith, Sam Houston St.
|7
|47
|399
|57.0
|W.Pauling, Wisconsin
|7
|37
|398
|56.9
|J.Lane, Virginia Tech
|6
|21
|341
|56.8
|M.Shoulders, Tulsa
|5
|16
|283
|56.6
|A.Jeanty, Boise St.
|7
|30
|396
|56.6
|A.Hawkins, Texas State
|7
|31
|395
|56.4
|K.Paysour, North Carolina
|5
|22
|282
|56.4
|K.Williams, Old Dominion
|6
|14
|338
|56.3
|C.Young, Miami
|7
|29
|394
|56.3
|J.Harvey, Old Dominion
|4
|6
|225
|56.2
|C.McCray, Kent St.
|8
|35
|449
|56.1
|T.Brown, Clemson
|7
|29
|391
|55.9
|R.Wilson, Michigan
|8
|27
|446
|55.8
|J.Moss, Fresno St.
|7
|36
|390
|55.7
|T.Robinson, Ball St.
|2
|6
|111
|55.5
|M.Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia
|6
|18
|333
|55.5
|N.Anderson, Oklahoma
|7
|16
|387
|55.3
|D.Jackson, Minnesota
|7
|29
|387
|55.3
|T.Bradford, LSU
|1
|1
|55
|55.0
|T.Sibley, Liberty
|7
|16
|385
|55.0
|T.Wease, Missouri
|8
|36
|440
|55.0
|A.Yaseen, Purdue
|6
|25
|329
|54.8
|K.Womack, W. Michigan
|8
|49
|438
|54.8
|M.Golden, Houston
|7
|34
|383
|54.7
|J.Calhoun, Duke
|7
|25
|379
|54.1
|C.Jackson, Arkansas St.
|7
|20
|379
|54.1
|J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St.
|7
|24
|377
|53.9
|T.Palmer, UAB
|8
|27
|430
|53.8
|J.Gill, Fresno St.
|7
|34
|374
|53.4
|K.Prather, Maryland
|7
|27
|373
|53.3
|J.Pritchett, South Alabama
|7
|24
|373
|53.3
|K.Wilson, Texas State
|7
|30
|373
|53.3
|K.Rutkiewicz, N. Illinois
|6
|21
|319
|53.2
|B.Collins, Clemson
|7
|26
|368
|52.6
|T.Johnson, Oregon
|7
|28
|368
|52.6
|A.Mitchell, Texas
|7
|26
|368
|52.6
|J.Richardson, TCU
|8
|30
|420
|52.5
|K.Jackson, Baylor
|7
|20
|365
|52.1
|C.Lewis, Troy
|7
|15
|364
|52.0
|N.Nash, San Jose St.
|8
|31
|416
|52.0
|D.Blankumsee, Memphis
|7
|26
|363
|51.9
|D.Carter, West Virginia
|6
|17
|311
|51.8
|T.Howell, Louisiana-Monroe
|7
|32
|361
|51.6
|J.Noel, Iowa St.
|6
|34
|308
|51.3
|J.Panoke, Hawaii
|3
|13
|154
|51.3
|B.Sinnott, Kansas St.
|7
|26
|358
|51.1
|M.Evans, Notre Dame
|7
|24
|356
|50.9
|L.Hasz, Arkansas
|5
|16
|253
|50.6
|P.Brooks, Kansas St.
|7
|34
|354
|50.6
|E.Wilson, Florida
|5
|26
|251
|50.2
|T.Felton, Maryland
|7
|25
|350
|50.0
|J.Bray, Oklahoma St.
|7
|27
|349
|49.9
|T.Ogle-Kellogg, UTSA
|7
|19
|349
|49.9
|J.Vandeross, Toledo
|8
|28
|398
|49.8
|J.Moore, Duke
|7
|27
|348
|49.7
|A.Anderson, Temple
|8
|28
|397
|49.6
|K.Mumpfield, Pittsburgh
|7
|30
|347
|49.6
|T.Davis, California
|6
|26
|297
|49.5
|U.Hatcher, Syracuse
|7
|21
|346
|49.4
|J.Olson, Middle Tennessee
|8
|35
|395
|49.4
|J.Jones, Ohio
|3
|8
|147
|49.0
|J.Hunter, California
|7
|31
|339
|48.4
|C.Johnson, Northwestern
|7
|29
|339
|48.4
|M.Cross, Ohio
|7
|26
|338
|48.3
|T.Morin, Wake Forest
|7
|27
|338
|48.3
|T.Robinson, Kentucky
|7
|23
|338
|48.3
|J.Ballard, UTEP
|8
|23
|386
|48.2
|R.Williams, Louisiana-Lafayette
|6
|22
|289
|48.2
|C.Johnson, Michigan
|8
|22
|383
|47.9
|T.Smith, UTEP
|4
|19
|191
|47.8
|J.Caston, Southern Miss.
|7
|21
|334
|47.7
|M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech
|7
|28
|333
|47.6
|C.Brazzell, Tulane
|7
|18
|332
|47.4
|J.Newton, Toledo
|8
|29
|379
|47.4
|J.Prewitt, Cent. Michigan
|8
|26
|379
|47.4
|L.Jones, Southern Miss.
|7
|24
|331
|47.3
|B.Smith, Cincinnati
|7
|25
|331
|47.3
|J.Hestera, Charlotte
|6
|22
|283
|47.2
|R.Burns, North Texas
|7
|31
|329
|47.0
|J.Jackson, Tulane
|7
|19
|329
|47.0
|R.O’Keefe, Boston College
|5
|23
|235
|47.0
|D.Connors, Rice
|7
|26
|326
|46.6
|J.De Jesus, UNLV
|7
|30
|326
|46.6
|D.McCuin, UTSA
|7
|23
|326
|46.6
|B.Means, Pittsburgh
|7
|20
|326
|46.6
|M.Phillips, Sam Houston St.
|7
|24
|326
|46.6
|L.Arnold, Kansas
|7
|25
|324
|46.3
|J.Sanders, Texas
|7
|16
|320
|45.7
|J.McGowan, Vanderbilt
|8
|31
|365
|45.6
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.