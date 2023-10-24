NCAA FBS Individual Receiving Yards Per Game

Receiving Yards Per Game G Ct ReYd RecYD M.Nabers, LSU 8 56 981 122.6 C.Lacy, South Alabama 7 48 826…

Receiving Yards Per Game

G Ct ReYd RecYD M.Nabers, LSU 8 56 981 122.6 C.Lacy, South Alabama 7 48 826 118.0 R.Odunze, Washington 7 45 818 116.9 L.Burden, Missouri 8 61 905 113.1 M.Washington, Virginia 7 56 783 111.9 T.Franklin, Oregon 7 44 768 109.7 M.Harrison, Ohio St. 7 42 766 109.4 D.Walker, North Carolina 3 23 321 107.0 T.Horton, Colorado St. 7 65 738 105.4 X.Legette, South Carolina 7 38 736 105.1 J.Polk, Washington 7 41 688 98.3 M.Corley, W. Kentucky 6 43 585 97.5 G.Larvadain, Miami (Ohio) 6 30 572 95.3 J.Maclin, North Texas 7 33 658 94.0 B.Thomas, LSU 8 42 732 91.5 J.Thrash, Louisville 7 39 639 91.3 L.Wester, FAU 7 66 636 90.9 X.Weaver, Colorado 7 50 631 90.1 S.Brown, Houston 7 40 629 89.9 E.McAlister, Boise St. 7 32 628 89.7 K.Mitchell, FIU 8 43 711 88.9 R.Pearsall, Florida 7 44 619 88.4 J.Royals, Utah St. 8 43 707 88.4 T.Hunter, Colorado 4 29 353 88.2 S.McBride, Hawaii 8 40 701 87.6 L.McCaffrey, Rice 7 36 613 87.6 J.Hobert, Texas State 7 48 612 87.4 L.Victor, Washington St. 6 44 522 87.0 X.Restrepo, Miami 7 54 600 85.7 T.McMillan, Arizona 7 40 592 84.6 E.Ayomanor, Stanford 7 36 591 84.4 K.Hood, Georgia Southern 7 57 590 84.3 D.Holker, Colorado St. 7 43 577 82.4 B.Bowers, Georgia 7 41 567 81.0 S.Pinckney, Coastal Carolina 7 39 565 80.7 R.Lewis, Georgia St. 7 34 561 80.1 T.Vaughn, Utah St. 8 56 639 79.9 R.White, UNLV 7 40 557 79.6 R.Taylor, Memphis 7 38 556 79.4 J.Baker, UCF 7 26 551 78.7 E.Brooks, Fresno St. 7 39 551 78.7 K.Williams, Washington St. 7 38 550 78.6 R.Brown, James Madison 7 26 549 78.4 T.Harris, Mississippi 6 21 469 78.2 X.Worthy, Texas 7 40 545 77.9 J.McMillan, Washington 4 20 311 77.8 S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 8 59 614 76.8 J.Watkins, Mississippi 7 36 536 76.6 T.Washington, Southern Cal 8 30 609 76.1 E.Stewart, Texas A&M 6 31 451 75.2 A.Gould, Oregon St. 6 27 443 73.8 C.Daniels, Liberty 7 24 509 72.7 W.Sheppard, Vanderbilt 8 36 574 71.8 A.Anthony, Oklahoma 6 27 429 71.5 P.Ashlock, Hawaii 8 50 572 71.5 A.Simpson, Umass 8 36 568 71.0 J.Cephus, UTSA 7 51 496 70.9 X.Henderson, Cincinnati 7 38 496 70.9 K.Hudson, UCF 7 23 496 70.9 L.Griffin, Mississippi St. 7 32 494 70.6 L.Keys, Tulane 7 27 494 70.6 B.Kirtz, Northwestern 6 27 423 70.5 I.Williams, Illinois 8 46 562 70.2 J.Wilson, Florida St. 6 25 415 69.2 S.Atkins, South Florida 8 51 550 68.8 T.Williams, Georgia St. 7 27 478 68.3 H.Willis, Middle Tennessee 7 31 473 67.6 E.Badger, Arizona St. 7 41 472 67.4 K.Coleman, Florida St. 7 31 472 67.4 J.George, Miami 7 31 467 66.7 D.Burgess, Georgia Southern 7 44 466 66.6 I.Alston, Army 4 9 266 66.5 S.Bolden, Oregon St. 7 32 456 65.1 A.Armstrong, Arkansas 8 43 520 65.0 J.Barber, Troy 7 29 455 65.0 E.Sarratt, James Madison 7 31 455 65.0 K.Akharaiyi, UTEP 8 26 519 64.9 K.Lambert-Smith, Penn St. 7 37 454 64.9 M.Baldwin, Baylor 7 24 453 64.7 C.Allen, Louisiana Tech 7 26 452 64.6 A.Smith, Texas A&M 7 27 451 64.4 N.McCollum, North Carolina 6 33 385 64.2 J.Burton, Alabama 8 23 508 63.5 S.Wiglusz, Ohio 7 39 440 62.9 J.Farooq, Oklahoma 7 23 438 62.6 J.Higgins, Iowa St. 7 23 438 62.6 J.Horn, Colorado 7 44 436 62.3 J.Manjack, Houston 7 35 435 62.1 B.Thompson, Oklahoma 1 2 62 62.0 J.Banks, Wake Forest 7 38 433 61.9 J.Kelly, Washington St. 7 32 433 61.9 M.Fields, Virginia 7 32 431 61.6 C.Roberts, BYU 7 29 430 61.4 K.Robinson, Appalachian St. 7 32 430 61.4 C.Stover, Ohio St. 7 27 429 61.3 L.Bond, Boston College 7 29 428 61.1 B.Rice, Southern Cal 8 28 486 60.8 E.Egbuka, Ohio St. 5 22 303 60.6 E.Metcalf, Middle Tennessee 8 40 483 60.4 M.Davis, Utah St. 8 25 478 59.8 D.Burks, Purdue 7 27 418 59.7 J.Jones, Maryland 7 27 418 59.7 J.Jones, North Carolina 7 25 417 59.6 J.Cowing, Arizona 7 54 416 59.4 S.White, Tennessee 7 39 416 59.4 E.Singleton, Georgia Tech 6 20 355 59.2 J.Brown, Coastal Carolina 7 33 411 58.7 K.Concepcion, NC State 7 37 410 58.6 J.Sturdivant, UCLA 7 23 407 58.1 D.Wade, Mississippi 7 28 402 57.4 N.Simmons, South Florida 8 28 457 57.1 N.Smith, Sam Houston St. 7 47 399 57.0 W.Pauling, Wisconsin 7 37 398 56.9 J.Lane, Virginia Tech 6 21 341 56.8 M.Shoulders, Tulsa 5 16 283 56.6 A.Jeanty, Boise St. 7 30 396 56.6 A.Hawkins, Texas State 7 31 395 56.4 K.Paysour, North Carolina 5 22 282 56.4 K.Williams, Old Dominion 6 14 338 56.3 C.Young, Miami 7 29 394 56.3 J.Harvey, Old Dominion 4 6 225 56.2 C.McCray, Kent St. 8 35 449 56.1 T.Brown, Clemson 7 29 391 55.9 R.Wilson, Michigan 8 27 446 55.8 J.Moss, Fresno St. 7 36 390 55.7 T.Robinson, Ball St. 2 6 111 55.5 M.Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia 6 18 333 55.5 N.Anderson, Oklahoma 7 16 387 55.3 D.Jackson, Minnesota 7 29 387 55.3 T.Bradford, LSU 1 1 55 55.0 T.Sibley, Liberty 7 16 385 55.0 T.Wease, Missouri 8 36 440 55.0 A.Yaseen, Purdue 6 25 329 54.8 K.Womack, W. Michigan 8 49 438 54.8 M.Golden, Houston 7 34 383 54.7 J.Calhoun, Duke 7 25 379 54.1 C.Jackson, Arkansas St. 7 20 379 54.1 J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St. 7 24 377 53.9 T.Palmer, UAB 8 27 430 53.8 J.Gill, Fresno St. 7 34 374 53.4 K.Prather, Maryland 7 27 373 53.3 J.Pritchett, South Alabama 7 24 373 53.3 K.Wilson, Texas State 7 30 373 53.3 K.Rutkiewicz, N. Illinois 6 21 319 53.2 B.Collins, Clemson 7 26 368 52.6 T.Johnson, Oregon 7 28 368 52.6 A.Mitchell, Texas 7 26 368 52.6 J.Richardson, TCU 8 30 420 52.5 K.Jackson, Baylor 7 20 365 52.1 C.Lewis, Troy 7 15 364 52.0 N.Nash, San Jose St. 8 31 416 52.0 D.Blankumsee, Memphis 7 26 363 51.9 D.Carter, West Virginia 6 17 311 51.8 T.Howell, Louisiana-Monroe 7 32 361 51.6 J.Noel, Iowa St. 6 34 308 51.3 J.Panoke, Hawaii 3 13 154 51.3 B.Sinnott, Kansas St. 7 26 358 51.1 M.Evans, Notre Dame 7 24 356 50.9 L.Hasz, Arkansas 5 16 253 50.6 P.Brooks, Kansas St. 7 34 354 50.6 E.Wilson, Florida 5 26 251 50.2 T.Felton, Maryland 7 25 350 50.0 J.Bray, Oklahoma St. 7 27 349 49.9 T.Ogle-Kellogg, UTSA 7 19 349 49.9 J.Vandeross, Toledo 8 28 398 49.8 J.Moore, Duke 7 27 348 49.7 A.Anderson, Temple 8 28 397 49.6 K.Mumpfield, Pittsburgh 7 30 347 49.6 T.Davis, California 6 26 297 49.5 U.Hatcher, Syracuse 7 21 346 49.4 J.Olson, Middle Tennessee 8 35 395 49.4 J.Jones, Ohio 3 8 147 49.0 J.Hunter, California 7 31 339 48.4 C.Johnson, Northwestern 7 29 339 48.4 M.Cross, Ohio 7 26 338 48.3 T.Morin, Wake Forest 7 27 338 48.3 T.Robinson, Kentucky 7 23 338 48.3 J.Ballard, UTEP 8 23 386 48.2 R.Williams, Louisiana-Lafayette 6 22 289 48.2 C.Johnson, Michigan 8 22 383 47.9 T.Smith, UTEP 4 19 191 47.8 J.Caston, Southern Miss. 7 21 334 47.7 M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech 7 28 333 47.6 C.Brazzell, Tulane 7 18 332 47.4 J.Newton, Toledo 8 29 379 47.4 J.Prewitt, Cent. Michigan 8 26 379 47.4 L.Jones, Southern Miss. 7 24 331 47.3 B.Smith, Cincinnati 7 25 331 47.3 J.Hestera, Charlotte 6 22 283 47.2 R.Burns, North Texas 7 31 329 47.0 J.Jackson, Tulane 7 19 329 47.0 R.O’Keefe, Boston College 5 23 235 47.0 D.Connors, Rice 7 26 326 46.6 J.De Jesus, UNLV 7 30 326 46.6 D.McCuin, UTSA 7 23 326 46.6 B.Means, Pittsburgh 7 20 326 46.6 M.Phillips, Sam Houston St. 7 24 326 46.6 L.Arnold, Kansas 7 25 324 46.3 J.Sanders, Texas 7 16 320 45.7 J.McGowan, Vanderbilt 8 31 365 45.6

