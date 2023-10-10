NCAA FBS Individual Receiving Yards Per Game

Receiving Yards Per Game G Ct ReYd RecYD L.Burden, Missouri 6 54 793 132.2 M.Nabers, LSU 6 46 771 128.5…

Receiving Yards Per Game

G Ct ReYd RecYD L.Burden, Missouri 6 54 793 132.2 M.Nabers, LSU 6 46 771 128.5 R.Odunze, Washington 5 32 608 121.6 X.Legette, South Carolina 5 32 606 121.2 C.Lacy, South Alabama 6 39 723 120.5 T.Horton, Colorado St. 5 48 560 112.0 M.Washington, Virginia 6 44 668 111.3 G.Larvadain, Miami (Ohio) 4 18 438 109.5 M.Corley, W. Kentucky 5 37 538 107.6 T.Franklin, Oregon 5 32 535 107.0 J.McMillan, Washington 3 20 311 103.7 S.Brown, Houston 5 33 518 103.6 B.Thomas, LSU 6 37 603 100.5 R.Lewis, Georgia St. 5 26 500 100.0 M.Harrison, Ohio St. 5 25 499 99.8 L.Wester, FAU 5 52 499 99.8 E.McAlister, Boise St. 6 30 596 99.3 X.Restrepo, Miami 5 36 478 95.6 J.Polk, Washington 5 26 468 93.6 K.Mitchell, FIU 6 31 550 91.7 B.Bowers, Georgia 6 37 545 90.8 J.Watkins, Mississippi 6 36 536 89.3 N.McCollum, North Carolina 4 28 355 88.8 S.Pinckney, Coastal Carolina 5 28 443 88.6 T.McMillan, Arizona 6 33 524 87.3 J.Royals, Utah St. 6 32 522 87.0 J.Thrash, Louisville 6 30 519 86.5 L.McCaffrey, Rice 6 30 514 85.7 L.Victor, Washington St. 4 24 342 85.5 J.Maclin, North Texas 5 19 424 84.8 X.Weaver, Colorado 6 43 507 84.5 C.Daniels, Liberty 5 16 420 84.0 I.Williams, Illinois 6 38 503 83.8 J.Hobert, Texas State 6 38 502 83.7 X.Henderson, Cincinnati 5 30 414 82.8 K.Hood, Georgia Southern 5 39 414 82.8 D.Holker, Colorado St. 5 32 412 82.4 E.Brooks, Fresno St. 6 36 494 82.3 T.Vaughn, Utah St. 6 46 490 81.7 A.Simpson, Umass 7 33 566 80.9 E.Stewart, Texas A&M 5 27 403 80.6 L.Keys, Tulane 5 20 399 79.8 R.Taylor, Memphis 5 27 399 79.8 L.Griffin, Mississippi St. 6 29 474 79.0 K.Hudson, UCF 6 22 473 78.8 W.Sheppard, Vanderbilt 7 35 550 78.6 S.McBride, Hawaii 6 30 469 78.2 P.Ashlock, Hawaii 6 38 465 77.5 K.Williams, Washington St. 5 24 387 77.4 J.Cephus, UTSA 5 37 384 76.8 T.Washington, Southern Cal 6 21 456 76.0 R.Pearsall, Florida 6 34 453 75.5 X.Worthy, Texas 6 34 453 75.5 J.Kelly, Washington St. 5 26 376 75.2 R.Brown, James Madison 5 16 373 74.6 K.Lambert-Smith, Penn St. 5 25 372 74.4 D.Burgess, Georgia Southern 5 36 371 74.2 T.Harris, Mississippi 5 17 367 73.4 A.Armstrong, Arkansas 6 35 437 72.8 B.Rice, Southern Cal 6 21 434 72.3 A.Smith, Texas A&M 6 26 431 71.8 C.Roberts, BYU 5 24 358 71.6 A.Anthony, Oklahoma 6 27 429 71.5 J.Wilson, Florida St. 5 20 357 71.4 A.Gould, Oregon St. 5 20 356 71.2 T.Hunter, Colorado 3 16 213 71.0 S.Atkins, South Florida 6 36 422 70.3 E.Badger, Arizona St. 6 33 422 70.3 M.Fields, Virginia 6 31 418 69.7 J.Baker, UCF 6 21 417 69.5 S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 7 48 485 69.3 J.Farooq, Oklahoma 6 20 415 69.2 J.George, Miami 5 23 337 67.4 M.Baldwin, Baylor 6 17 404 67.3 N.Simmons, South Florida 6 22 401 66.8 J.Sturdivant, UCLA 5 16 334 66.8 I.Alston, Army 4 9 266 66.5 J.Banks, Wake Forest 5 32 331 66.2 D.Burks, Purdue 6 24 396 66.0 B.Kirtz, Northwestern 5 24 327 65.4 M.Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia 5 17 325 65.0 D.Wade, Mississippi 6 27 390 65.0 J.Cowing, Arizona 6 46 387 64.5 J.Burton, Alabama 6 17 386 64.3 T.Sibley, Liberty 5 13 320 64.0 R.White, UNLV 5 23 319 63.8 R.Wilson, Michigan 6 22 382 63.7 J.Jones, North Carolina 5 18 318 63.6 K.Robinson, Appalachian St. 5 23 317 63.4 A.Hawkins, Texas State 6 30 380 63.3 J.Jones, Maryland 6 24 378 63.0 J.Brown, Coastal Carolina 5 28 314 62.8 J.Horn, Colorado 6 39 376 62.7 J.Moore, Duke 5 24 313 62.6 A.Anderson, Temple 6 25 372 62.0 B.Thompson, Oklahoma 1 2 62 62.0 H.Willis, Middle Tennessee 5 23 309 61.8 S.Bolden, Oregon St. 6 27 369 61.5 C.Stover, Ohio St. 5 19 306 61.2 E.Egbuka, Ohio St. 5 22 303 60.6 J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St. 5 20 301 60.2 J.Moss, Fresno St. 6 33 360 60.0 J.Calhoun, Duke 5 23 299 59.8 C.Young, Miami 5 21 298 59.6 L.Bond, Boston College 6 24 356 59.3 J.Gill, Fresno St. 6 32 355 59.2 E.Singleton, Georgia Tech 6 20 355 59.2 A.Jeanty, Boise St. 6 25 354 59.0 A.Mitchell, Texas 6 25 354 59.0 J.Bray, Oklahoma St. 5 22 292 58.4 J.Manjack, Houston 5 25 292 58.4 E.Metcalf, Middle Tennessee 6 31 350 58.3 T.Palmer, UAB 6 22 350 58.3 C.Allen, Louisiana Tech 6 19 349 58.2 M.Davis, Utah St. 6 16 349 58.2 K.Wilson, Texas State 6 27 348 58.0 K.Concepcion, NC State 6 31 347 57.8 J.Hestera, Charlotte 5 23 286 57.2 B.Sinnott, Kansas St. 5 20 286 57.2 M.Evans, Notre Dame 6 22 343 57.2 C.Johnson, Michigan 6 18 342 57.0 J.Noel, Iowa St. 5 31 284 56.8 M.Shoulders, Tulsa 5 16 283 56.6 B.Collins, Clemson 6 24 339 56.5 J.Hunter, California 6 31 339 56.5 K.Paysour, North Carolina 5 22 282 56.4 K.Williams, Old Dominion 6 14 338 56.3 T.Brown, Clemson 6 23 336 56.0 E.Sarratt, James Madison 5 19 280 56.0 J.Caston, Southern Miss. 6 21 334 55.7 T.Wease, Missouri 6 28 334 55.7 K.Coleman, Florida St. 5 20 278 55.6 N.Nash, San Jose St. 6 29 333 55.5 T.Robinson, Ball St. 2 6 111 55.5 J.Harvey, Old Dominion 3 3 166 55.3 P.Brooks, Kansas St. 5 27 276 55.2 S.White, Tennessee 5 26 276 55.2 T.Bradford, LSU 1 1 55 55.0 T.Howell, Louisiana-Monroe 5 27 275 55.0 T.Felton, Maryland 6 21 329 54.8 A.Yaseen, Purdue 6 25 329 54.8 I.Rex, BYU 5 18 274 54.8 J.Vandeross, Toledo 6 21 328 54.7 C.McCray, Kent St. 6 25 327 54.5 L.Jones, Southern Miss. 6 23 324 54.0 B.Smith, Cincinnati 5 17 270 54.0 J.Olson, Middle Tennessee 6 26 323 53.8 T.Ogle-Kellogg, UTSA 5 15 269 53.8 T.Williams, Georgia St. 5 15 268 53.6 R.Williams, Louisiana-Lafayette 5 20 267 53.4 J.Barber, Troy 6 25 317 52.8 T.Robinson, Kentucky 6 21 317 52.8 C.Lane, Georgia Tech 2 6 105 52.5 K.Womack, W. Michigan 6 30 315 52.5 M.Golden, Houston 5 24 261 52.2 K.Rutkiewicz, N. Illinois 6 20 313 52.2 C.Johnson, Northwestern 6 26 312 52.0 J.Jackson, Tulane 5 11 259 51.8 U.Hatcher, Syracuse 6 19 310 51.7 G.Bartholomew, Pittsburgh 5 12 258 51.6 D.Wright, Temple 5 21 258 51.6 C.Lewis, Troy 6 13 309 51.5 O.Miller, Colorado 4 8 205 51.2 D.Connors, Rice 6 24 306 51.0 J.Prewitt, Cent. Michigan 6 21 306 51.0 R.Burns, North Texas 5 25 254 50.8 L.Hasz, Arkansas 5 16 253 50.6 N.Smith, Sam Houston St. 5 30 253 50.6 J.Newton, Toledo 6 22 303 50.5 K.Prather, Maryland 6 21 303 50.5 D.Stoudemire, Troy 6 22 303 50.5 E.Messer, W. Kentucky 6 24 299 49.8 D.Blankumsee, Memphis 5 19 249 49.8 C.Camper, Indiana 5 13 249 49.8 D.Brown, Syracuse 6 22 298 49.7 T.Morin, Wake Forest 5 19 248 49.6 S.Wiglusz, Ohio 5 25 248 49.6 J.Bell, Nevada 5 26 247 49.4 J.Wilkins, Miami (Ohio) 6 19 296 49.3 M.Cross, Ohio 5 17 246 49.2 J.Richardson, TCU 6 21 295 49.2 J.Jones, Ohio 3 8 147 49.0 J.Roznos, Air Force 5 6 245 49.0 W.Pauling, Wisconsin 5 22 243 48.6 J.Joly, Uconn 6 23 291 48.5 J.Parker, New Mexico St. 4 4 194 48.5 J.Sanders, Texas 6 14 291 48.5 K.Akharaiyi, UTEP 6 17 290 48.3 M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech 6 25 290 48.3 J.Faison, Notre Dame 1 2 48 48.0 W.Grimes, Wake Forest 5 12 240 48.0 D.Martin-Robinson, Temple 6 23 288 48.0 K.Mumpfield, Pittsburgh 5 20 240 48.0 H.Clement, West Virginia 5 10 239 47.8 J.Lane, Virginia Tech 5 18 239 47.8 T.Smith, UTEP 4 19 191 47.8 D.Jackson, Minnesota 6 22 286 47.7 A.Thomas, UAB 6 26 285 47.5 T.Sheffield, Purdue 6 24 284 47.3 D.Alford, Syracuse 6 18 282 47.0

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.