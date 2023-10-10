NCAA FBS Individual Receiving Yards Per Game

Receiving Yards Per Game
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|L.Burden, Missouri
|6
|54
|793
|132.2
|M.Nabers, LSU
|6
|46
|771
|128.5
|R.Odunze, Washington
|5
|32
|608
|121.6
|X.Legette, South Carolina
|5
|32
|606
|121.2
|C.Lacy, South Alabama
|6
|39
|723
|120.5
|T.Horton, Colorado St.
|5
|48
|560
|112.0
|M.Washington, Virginia
|6
|44
|668
|111.3
|G.Larvadain, Miami (Ohio)
|4
|18
|438
|109.5
|M.Corley, W. Kentucky
|5
|37
|538
|107.6
|T.Franklin, Oregon
|5
|32
|535
|107.0
|J.McMillan, Washington
|3
|20
|311
|103.7
|S.Brown, Houston
|5
|33
|518
|103.6
|B.Thomas, LSU
|6
|37
|603
|100.5
|R.Lewis, Georgia St.
|5
|26
|500
|100.0
|M.Harrison, Ohio St.
|5
|25
|499
|99.8
|L.Wester, FAU
|5
|52
|499
|99.8
|E.McAlister, Boise St.
|6
|30
|596
|99.3
|X.Restrepo, Miami
|5
|36
|478
|95.6
|J.Polk, Washington
|5
|26
|468
|93.6
|K.Mitchell, FIU
|6
|31
|550
|91.7
|B.Bowers, Georgia
|6
|37
|545
|90.8
|J.Watkins, Mississippi
|6
|36
|536
|89.3
|N.McCollum, North Carolina
|4
|28
|355
|88.8
|S.Pinckney, Coastal Carolina
|5
|28
|443
|88.6
|T.McMillan, Arizona
|6
|33
|524
|87.3
|J.Royals, Utah St.
|6
|32
|522
|87.0
|J.Thrash, Louisville
|6
|30
|519
|86.5
|L.McCaffrey, Rice
|6
|30
|514
|85.7
|L.Victor, Washington St.
|4
|24
|342
|85.5
|J.Maclin, North Texas
|5
|19
|424
|84.8
|X.Weaver, Colorado
|6
|43
|507
|84.5
|C.Daniels, Liberty
|5
|16
|420
|84.0
|I.Williams, Illinois
|6
|38
|503
|83.8
|J.Hobert, Texas State
|6
|38
|502
|83.7
|X.Henderson, Cincinnati
|5
|30
|414
|82.8
|K.Hood, Georgia Southern
|5
|39
|414
|82.8
|D.Holker, Colorado St.
|5
|32
|412
|82.4
|E.Brooks, Fresno St.
|6
|36
|494
|82.3
|T.Vaughn, Utah St.
|6
|46
|490
|81.7
|A.Simpson, Umass
|7
|33
|566
|80.9
|E.Stewart, Texas A&M
|5
|27
|403
|80.6
|L.Keys, Tulane
|5
|20
|399
|79.8
|R.Taylor, Memphis
|5
|27
|399
|79.8
|L.Griffin, Mississippi St.
|6
|29
|474
|79.0
|K.Hudson, UCF
|6
|22
|473
|78.8
|W.Sheppard, Vanderbilt
|7
|35
|550
|78.6
|S.McBride, Hawaii
|6
|30
|469
|78.2
|P.Ashlock, Hawaii
|6
|38
|465
|77.5
|K.Williams, Washington St.
|5
|24
|387
|77.4
|J.Cephus, UTSA
|5
|37
|384
|76.8
|T.Washington, Southern Cal
|6
|21
|456
|76.0
|R.Pearsall, Florida
|6
|34
|453
|75.5
|X.Worthy, Texas
|6
|34
|453
|75.5
|J.Kelly, Washington St.
|5
|26
|376
|75.2
|R.Brown, James Madison
|5
|16
|373
|74.6
|K.Lambert-Smith, Penn St.
|5
|25
|372
|74.4
|D.Burgess, Georgia Southern
|5
|36
|371
|74.2
|T.Harris, Mississippi
|5
|17
|367
|73.4
|A.Armstrong, Arkansas
|6
|35
|437
|72.8
|B.Rice, Southern Cal
|6
|21
|434
|72.3
|A.Smith, Texas A&M
|6
|26
|431
|71.8
|C.Roberts, BYU
|5
|24
|358
|71.6
|A.Anthony, Oklahoma
|6
|27
|429
|71.5
|J.Wilson, Florida St.
|5
|20
|357
|71.4
|A.Gould, Oregon St.
|5
|20
|356
|71.2
|T.Hunter, Colorado
|3
|16
|213
|71.0
|S.Atkins, South Florida
|6
|36
|422
|70.3
|E.Badger, Arizona St.
|6
|33
|422
|70.3
|M.Fields, Virginia
|6
|31
|418
|69.7
|J.Baker, UCF
|6
|21
|417
|69.5
|S.Harris, Louisiana Tech
|7
|48
|485
|69.3
|J.Farooq, Oklahoma
|6
|20
|415
|69.2
|J.George, Miami
|5
|23
|337
|67.4
|M.Baldwin, Baylor
|6
|17
|404
|67.3
|N.Simmons, South Florida
|6
|22
|401
|66.8
|J.Sturdivant, UCLA
|5
|16
|334
|66.8
|I.Alston, Army
|4
|9
|266
|66.5
|J.Banks, Wake Forest
|5
|32
|331
|66.2
|D.Burks, Purdue
|6
|24
|396
|66.0
|B.Kirtz, Northwestern
|5
|24
|327
|65.4
|M.Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia
|5
|17
|325
|65.0
|D.Wade, Mississippi
|6
|27
|390
|65.0
|J.Cowing, Arizona
|6
|46
|387
|64.5
|J.Burton, Alabama
|6
|17
|386
|64.3
|T.Sibley, Liberty
|5
|13
|320
|64.0
|R.White, UNLV
|5
|23
|319
|63.8
|R.Wilson, Michigan
|6
|22
|382
|63.7
|J.Jones, North Carolina
|5
|18
|318
|63.6
|K.Robinson, Appalachian St.
|5
|23
|317
|63.4
|A.Hawkins, Texas State
|6
|30
|380
|63.3
|J.Jones, Maryland
|6
|24
|378
|63.0
|J.Brown, Coastal Carolina
|5
|28
|314
|62.8
|J.Horn, Colorado
|6
|39
|376
|62.7
|J.Moore, Duke
|5
|24
|313
|62.6
|A.Anderson, Temple
|6
|25
|372
|62.0
|B.Thompson, Oklahoma
|1
|2
|62
|62.0
|H.Willis, Middle Tennessee
|5
|23
|309
|61.8
|S.Bolden, Oregon St.
|6
|27
|369
|61.5
|C.Stover, Ohio St.
|5
|19
|306
|61.2
|E.Egbuka, Ohio St.
|5
|22
|303
|60.6
|J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St.
|5
|20
|301
|60.2
|J.Moss, Fresno St.
|6
|33
|360
|60.0
|J.Calhoun, Duke
|5
|23
|299
|59.8
|C.Young, Miami
|5
|21
|298
|59.6
|L.Bond, Boston College
|6
|24
|356
|59.3
|J.Gill, Fresno St.
|6
|32
|355
|59.2
|E.Singleton, Georgia Tech
|6
|20
|355
|59.2
|A.Jeanty, Boise St.
|6
|25
|354
|59.0
|A.Mitchell, Texas
|6
|25
|354
|59.0
|J.Bray, Oklahoma St.
|5
|22
|292
|58.4
|J.Manjack, Houston
|5
|25
|292
|58.4
|E.Metcalf, Middle Tennessee
|6
|31
|350
|58.3
|T.Palmer, UAB
|6
|22
|350
|58.3
|C.Allen, Louisiana Tech
|6
|19
|349
|58.2
|M.Davis, Utah St.
|6
|16
|349
|58.2
|K.Wilson, Texas State
|6
|27
|348
|58.0
|K.Concepcion, NC State
|6
|31
|347
|57.8
|J.Hestera, Charlotte
|5
|23
|286
|57.2
|B.Sinnott, Kansas St.
|5
|20
|286
|57.2
|M.Evans, Notre Dame
|6
|22
|343
|57.2
|C.Johnson, Michigan
|6
|18
|342
|57.0
|J.Noel, Iowa St.
|5
|31
|284
|56.8
|M.Shoulders, Tulsa
|5
|16
|283
|56.6
|B.Collins, Clemson
|6
|24
|339
|56.5
|J.Hunter, California
|6
|31
|339
|56.5
|K.Paysour, North Carolina
|5
|22
|282
|56.4
|K.Williams, Old Dominion
|6
|14
|338
|56.3
|T.Brown, Clemson
|6
|23
|336
|56.0
|E.Sarratt, James Madison
|5
|19
|280
|56.0
|J.Caston, Southern Miss.
|6
|21
|334
|55.7
|T.Wease, Missouri
|6
|28
|334
|55.7
|K.Coleman, Florida St.
|5
|20
|278
|55.6
|N.Nash, San Jose St.
|6
|29
|333
|55.5
|T.Robinson, Ball St.
|2
|6
|111
|55.5
|J.Harvey, Old Dominion
|3
|3
|166
|55.3
|P.Brooks, Kansas St.
|5
|27
|276
|55.2
|S.White, Tennessee
|5
|26
|276
|55.2
|T.Bradford, LSU
|1
|1
|55
|55.0
|T.Howell, Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|27
|275
|55.0
|T.Felton, Maryland
|6
|21
|329
|54.8
|A.Yaseen, Purdue
|6
|25
|329
|54.8
|I.Rex, BYU
|5
|18
|274
|54.8
|J.Vandeross, Toledo
|6
|21
|328
|54.7
|C.McCray, Kent St.
|6
|25
|327
|54.5
|L.Jones, Southern Miss.
|6
|23
|324
|54.0
|B.Smith, Cincinnati
|5
|17
|270
|54.0
|J.Olson, Middle Tennessee
|6
|26
|323
|53.8
|T.Ogle-Kellogg, UTSA
|5
|15
|269
|53.8
|T.Williams, Georgia St.
|5
|15
|268
|53.6
|R.Williams, Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|20
|267
|53.4
|J.Barber, Troy
|6
|25
|317
|52.8
|T.Robinson, Kentucky
|6
|21
|317
|52.8
|C.Lane, Georgia Tech
|2
|6
|105
|52.5
|K.Womack, W. Michigan
|6
|30
|315
|52.5
|M.Golden, Houston
|5
|24
|261
|52.2
|K.Rutkiewicz, N. Illinois
|6
|20
|313
|52.2
|C.Johnson, Northwestern
|6
|26
|312
|52.0
|J.Jackson, Tulane
|5
|11
|259
|51.8
|U.Hatcher, Syracuse
|6
|19
|310
|51.7
|G.Bartholomew, Pittsburgh
|5
|12
|258
|51.6
|D.Wright, Temple
|5
|21
|258
|51.6
|C.Lewis, Troy
|6
|13
|309
|51.5
|O.Miller, Colorado
|4
|8
|205
|51.2
|D.Connors, Rice
|6
|24
|306
|51.0
|J.Prewitt, Cent. Michigan
|6
|21
|306
|51.0
|R.Burns, North Texas
|5
|25
|254
|50.8
|L.Hasz, Arkansas
|5
|16
|253
|50.6
|N.Smith, Sam Houston St.
|5
|30
|253
|50.6
|J.Newton, Toledo
|6
|22
|303
|50.5
|K.Prather, Maryland
|6
|21
|303
|50.5
|D.Stoudemire, Troy
|6
|22
|303
|50.5
|E.Messer, W. Kentucky
|6
|24
|299
|49.8
|D.Blankumsee, Memphis
|5
|19
|249
|49.8
|C.Camper, Indiana
|5
|13
|249
|49.8
|D.Brown, Syracuse
|6
|22
|298
|49.7
|T.Morin, Wake Forest
|5
|19
|248
|49.6
|S.Wiglusz, Ohio
|5
|25
|248
|49.6
|J.Bell, Nevada
|5
|26
|247
|49.4
|J.Wilkins, Miami (Ohio)
|6
|19
|296
|49.3
|M.Cross, Ohio
|5
|17
|246
|49.2
|J.Richardson, TCU
|6
|21
|295
|49.2
|J.Jones, Ohio
|3
|8
|147
|49.0
|J.Roznos, Air Force
|5
|6
|245
|49.0
|W.Pauling, Wisconsin
|5
|22
|243
|48.6
|J.Joly, Uconn
|6
|23
|291
|48.5
|J.Parker, New Mexico St.
|4
|4
|194
|48.5
|J.Sanders, Texas
|6
|14
|291
|48.5
|K.Akharaiyi, UTEP
|6
|17
|290
|48.3
|M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech
|6
|25
|290
|48.3
|J.Faison, Notre Dame
|1
|2
|48
|48.0
|W.Grimes, Wake Forest
|5
|12
|240
|48.0
|D.Martin-Robinson, Temple
|6
|23
|288
|48.0
|K.Mumpfield, Pittsburgh
|5
|20
|240
|48.0
|H.Clement, West Virginia
|5
|10
|239
|47.8
|J.Lane, Virginia Tech
|5
|18
|239
|47.8
|T.Smith, UTEP
|4
|19
|191
|47.8
|D.Jackson, Minnesota
|6
|22
|286
|47.7
|A.Thomas, UAB
|6
|26
|285
|47.5
|T.Sheffield, Purdue
|6
|24
|284
|47.3
|D.Alford, Syracuse
|6
|18
|282
|47.0
