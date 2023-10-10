Israel-Hamas war: Morgue at Gaza’s biggest hospital is overflowing | Israel orders evacuation of 1 million in Gaza | Muslim students face harassment | War relief efforts | Live updates
NCAA FBS Individual Receiving…

NCAA FBS Individual Receiving Yards Per Game

The Associated Press

October 10, 2023, 11:11 AM

Receiving Yards Per Game

G Ct ReYd RecYD
L.Burden, Missouri 6 54 793 132.2
M.Nabers, LSU 6 46 771 128.5
R.Odunze, Washington 5 32 608 121.6
X.Legette, South Carolina 5 32 606 121.2
C.Lacy, South Alabama 6 39 723 120.5
T.Horton, Colorado St. 5 48 560 112.0
M.Washington, Virginia 6 44 668 111.3
G.Larvadain, Miami (Ohio) 4 18 438 109.5
M.Corley, W. Kentucky 5 37 538 107.6
T.Franklin, Oregon 5 32 535 107.0
J.McMillan, Washington 3 20 311 103.7
S.Brown, Houston 5 33 518 103.6
B.Thomas, LSU 6 37 603 100.5
R.Lewis, Georgia St. 5 26 500 100.0
M.Harrison, Ohio St. 5 25 499 99.8
L.Wester, FAU 5 52 499 99.8
E.McAlister, Boise St. 6 30 596 99.3
X.Restrepo, Miami 5 36 478 95.6
J.Polk, Washington 5 26 468 93.6
K.Mitchell, FIU 6 31 550 91.7
B.Bowers, Georgia 6 37 545 90.8
J.Watkins, Mississippi 6 36 536 89.3
N.McCollum, North Carolina 4 28 355 88.8
S.Pinckney, Coastal Carolina 5 28 443 88.6
T.McMillan, Arizona 6 33 524 87.3
J.Royals, Utah St. 6 32 522 87.0
J.Thrash, Louisville 6 30 519 86.5
L.McCaffrey, Rice 6 30 514 85.7
L.Victor, Washington St. 4 24 342 85.5
J.Maclin, North Texas 5 19 424 84.8
X.Weaver, Colorado 6 43 507 84.5
C.Daniels, Liberty 5 16 420 84.0
I.Williams, Illinois 6 38 503 83.8
J.Hobert, Texas State 6 38 502 83.7
X.Henderson, Cincinnati 5 30 414 82.8
K.Hood, Georgia Southern 5 39 414 82.8
D.Holker, Colorado St. 5 32 412 82.4
E.Brooks, Fresno St. 6 36 494 82.3
T.Vaughn, Utah St. 6 46 490 81.7
A.Simpson, Umass 7 33 566 80.9
E.Stewart, Texas A&M 5 27 403 80.6
L.Keys, Tulane 5 20 399 79.8
R.Taylor, Memphis 5 27 399 79.8
L.Griffin, Mississippi St. 6 29 474 79.0
K.Hudson, UCF 6 22 473 78.8
W.Sheppard, Vanderbilt 7 35 550 78.6
S.McBride, Hawaii 6 30 469 78.2
P.Ashlock, Hawaii 6 38 465 77.5
K.Williams, Washington St. 5 24 387 77.4
J.Cephus, UTSA 5 37 384 76.8
T.Washington, Southern Cal 6 21 456 76.0
R.Pearsall, Florida 6 34 453 75.5
X.Worthy, Texas 6 34 453 75.5
J.Kelly, Washington St. 5 26 376 75.2
R.Brown, James Madison 5 16 373 74.6
K.Lambert-Smith, Penn St. 5 25 372 74.4
D.Burgess, Georgia Southern 5 36 371 74.2
T.Harris, Mississippi 5 17 367 73.4
A.Armstrong, Arkansas 6 35 437 72.8
B.Rice, Southern Cal 6 21 434 72.3
A.Smith, Texas A&M 6 26 431 71.8
C.Roberts, BYU 5 24 358 71.6
A.Anthony, Oklahoma 6 27 429 71.5
J.Wilson, Florida St. 5 20 357 71.4
A.Gould, Oregon St. 5 20 356 71.2
T.Hunter, Colorado 3 16 213 71.0
S.Atkins, South Florida 6 36 422 70.3
E.Badger, Arizona St. 6 33 422 70.3
M.Fields, Virginia 6 31 418 69.7
J.Baker, UCF 6 21 417 69.5
S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 7 48 485 69.3
J.Farooq, Oklahoma 6 20 415 69.2
J.George, Miami 5 23 337 67.4
M.Baldwin, Baylor 6 17 404 67.3
N.Simmons, South Florida 6 22 401 66.8
J.Sturdivant, UCLA 5 16 334 66.8
I.Alston, Army 4 9 266 66.5
J.Banks, Wake Forest 5 32 331 66.2
D.Burks, Purdue 6 24 396 66.0
B.Kirtz, Northwestern 5 24 327 65.4
M.Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia 5 17 325 65.0
D.Wade, Mississippi 6 27 390 65.0
J.Cowing, Arizona 6 46 387 64.5
J.Burton, Alabama 6 17 386 64.3
T.Sibley, Liberty 5 13 320 64.0
R.White, UNLV 5 23 319 63.8
R.Wilson, Michigan 6 22 382 63.7
J.Jones, North Carolina 5 18 318 63.6
K.Robinson, Appalachian St. 5 23 317 63.4
A.Hawkins, Texas State 6 30 380 63.3
J.Jones, Maryland 6 24 378 63.0
J.Brown, Coastal Carolina 5 28 314 62.8
J.Horn, Colorado 6 39 376 62.7
J.Moore, Duke 5 24 313 62.6
A.Anderson, Temple 6 25 372 62.0
B.Thompson, Oklahoma 1 2 62 62.0
H.Willis, Middle Tennessee 5 23 309 61.8
S.Bolden, Oregon St. 6 27 369 61.5
C.Stover, Ohio St. 5 19 306 61.2
E.Egbuka, Ohio St. 5 22 303 60.6
J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St. 5 20 301 60.2
J.Moss, Fresno St. 6 33 360 60.0
J.Calhoun, Duke 5 23 299 59.8
C.Young, Miami 5 21 298 59.6
L.Bond, Boston College 6 24 356 59.3
J.Gill, Fresno St. 6 32 355 59.2
E.Singleton, Georgia Tech 6 20 355 59.2
A.Jeanty, Boise St. 6 25 354 59.0
A.Mitchell, Texas 6 25 354 59.0
J.Bray, Oklahoma St. 5 22 292 58.4
J.Manjack, Houston 5 25 292 58.4
E.Metcalf, Middle Tennessee 6 31 350 58.3
T.Palmer, UAB 6 22 350 58.3
C.Allen, Louisiana Tech 6 19 349 58.2
M.Davis, Utah St. 6 16 349 58.2
K.Wilson, Texas State 6 27 348 58.0
K.Concepcion, NC State 6 31 347 57.8
J.Hestera, Charlotte 5 23 286 57.2
B.Sinnott, Kansas St. 5 20 286 57.2
M.Evans, Notre Dame 6 22 343 57.2
C.Johnson, Michigan 6 18 342 57.0
J.Noel, Iowa St. 5 31 284 56.8
M.Shoulders, Tulsa 5 16 283 56.6
B.Collins, Clemson 6 24 339 56.5
J.Hunter, California 6 31 339 56.5
K.Paysour, North Carolina 5 22 282 56.4
K.Williams, Old Dominion 6 14 338 56.3
T.Brown, Clemson 6 23 336 56.0
E.Sarratt, James Madison 5 19 280 56.0
J.Caston, Southern Miss. 6 21 334 55.7
T.Wease, Missouri 6 28 334 55.7
K.Coleman, Florida St. 5 20 278 55.6
N.Nash, San Jose St. 6 29 333 55.5
T.Robinson, Ball St. 2 6 111 55.5
J.Harvey, Old Dominion 3 3 166 55.3
P.Brooks, Kansas St. 5 27 276 55.2
S.White, Tennessee 5 26 276 55.2
T.Bradford, LSU 1 1 55 55.0
T.Howell, Louisiana-Monroe 5 27 275 55.0
T.Felton, Maryland 6 21 329 54.8
A.Yaseen, Purdue 6 25 329 54.8
I.Rex, BYU 5 18 274 54.8
J.Vandeross, Toledo 6 21 328 54.7
C.McCray, Kent St. 6 25 327 54.5
L.Jones, Southern Miss. 6 23 324 54.0
B.Smith, Cincinnati 5 17 270 54.0
J.Olson, Middle Tennessee 6 26 323 53.8
T.Ogle-Kellogg, UTSA 5 15 269 53.8
T.Williams, Georgia St. 5 15 268 53.6
R.Williams, Louisiana-Lafayette 5 20 267 53.4
J.Barber, Troy 6 25 317 52.8
T.Robinson, Kentucky 6 21 317 52.8
C.Lane, Georgia Tech 2 6 105 52.5
K.Womack, W. Michigan 6 30 315 52.5
M.Golden, Houston 5 24 261 52.2
K.Rutkiewicz, N. Illinois 6 20 313 52.2
C.Johnson, Northwestern 6 26 312 52.0
J.Jackson, Tulane 5 11 259 51.8
U.Hatcher, Syracuse 6 19 310 51.7
G.Bartholomew, Pittsburgh 5 12 258 51.6
D.Wright, Temple 5 21 258 51.6
C.Lewis, Troy 6 13 309 51.5
O.Miller, Colorado 4 8 205 51.2
D.Connors, Rice 6 24 306 51.0
J.Prewitt, Cent. Michigan 6 21 306 51.0
R.Burns, North Texas 5 25 254 50.8
L.Hasz, Arkansas 5 16 253 50.6
N.Smith, Sam Houston St. 5 30 253 50.6
J.Newton, Toledo 6 22 303 50.5
K.Prather, Maryland 6 21 303 50.5
D.Stoudemire, Troy 6 22 303 50.5
E.Messer, W. Kentucky 6 24 299 49.8
D.Blankumsee, Memphis 5 19 249 49.8
C.Camper, Indiana 5 13 249 49.8
D.Brown, Syracuse 6 22 298 49.7
T.Morin, Wake Forest 5 19 248 49.6
S.Wiglusz, Ohio 5 25 248 49.6
J.Bell, Nevada 5 26 247 49.4
J.Wilkins, Miami (Ohio) 6 19 296 49.3
M.Cross, Ohio 5 17 246 49.2
J.Richardson, TCU 6 21 295 49.2
J.Jones, Ohio 3 8 147 49.0
J.Roznos, Air Force 5 6 245 49.0
W.Pauling, Wisconsin 5 22 243 48.6
J.Joly, Uconn 6 23 291 48.5
J.Parker, New Mexico St. 4 4 194 48.5
J.Sanders, Texas 6 14 291 48.5
K.Akharaiyi, UTEP 6 17 290 48.3
M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech 6 25 290 48.3
J.Faison, Notre Dame 1 2 48 48.0
W.Grimes, Wake Forest 5 12 240 48.0
D.Martin-Robinson, Temple 6 23 288 48.0
K.Mumpfield, Pittsburgh 5 20 240 48.0
H.Clement, West Virginia 5 10 239 47.8
J.Lane, Virginia Tech 5 18 239 47.8
T.Smith, UTEP 4 19 191 47.8
D.Jackson, Minnesota 6 22 286 47.7
A.Thomas, UAB 6 26 285 47.5
T.Sheffield, Purdue 6 24 284 47.3
D.Alford, Syracuse 6 18 282 47.0

