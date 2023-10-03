NCAA FBS Individual Receiving Yards Per Game

Receiving Yards Per Game G Ct ReYd RecYD T.Horton, Colorado St. 4 45 540 135.0 L.Burden, Missouri 5 43 644…

Receiving Yards Per Game

G Ct ReYd RecYD T.Horton, Colorado St. 4 45 540 135.0 L.Burden, Missouri 5 43 644 128.8 M.Nabers, LSU 5 40 625 125.0 R.Odunze, Washington 5 32 608 121.6 X.Legette, South Carolina 5 32 606 121.2 C.Lacy, South Alabama 5 32 567 113.4 M.Washington, Virginia 5 37 556 111.2 G.Larvadain, Miami (Ohio) 4 18 438 109.5 B.Thomas, LSU 5 33 537 107.4 T.Franklin, Oregon 5 32 535 107.0 J.McMillan, Washington 3 20 311 103.7 S.Brown, Houston 5 33 518 103.6 L.Wester, FAU 4 43 401 100.2 R.Lewis, Georgia St. 5 26 500 100.0 X.Weaver, Colorado 5 41 490 98.0 E.Brooks, Fresno St. 5 34 485 97.0 K.Hudson, UCF 5 21 468 93.6 J.Polk, Washington 5 26 468 93.6 K.Mitchell, FIU 5 23 459 91.8 D.Holker, Colorado St. 4 26 362 90.5 J.Watkins, Mississippi 5 29 450 90.0 E.Stewart, Texas A&M 4 24 357 89.2 I.Williams, Illinois 5 30 446 89.2 J.Thrash, Louisville 5 22 444 88.8 X.Restrepo, Miami 4 24 355 88.8 S.Pinckney, Coastal Carolina 5 28 443 88.6 J.Maclin, North Texas 4 13 348 87.0 L.Victor, Washington St. 4 24 342 85.5 T.Harris, Mississippi 4 16 341 85.2 E.McAlister, Boise St. 5 25 426 85.2 R.Pearsall, Florida 5 29 424 84.8 M.Harrison, Ohio St. 4 17 336 84.0 J.Kelly, Washington St. 4 21 336 84.0 X.Henderson, Cincinnati 5 30 414 82.8 K.Hood, Georgia Southern 5 39 414 82.8 L.McCaffrey, Rice 5 23 414 82.8 M.Corley, W. Kentucky 4 29 331 82.8 B.Bowers, Georgia 5 30 413 82.6 L.Griffin, Mississippi St. 5 25 409 81.8 L.Keys, Tulane 5 20 399 79.8 R.Taylor, Memphis 5 27 399 79.8 T.Washington, Southern Cal 5 18 395 79.0 S.McBride, Hawaii 6 30 469 78.2 P.Ashlock, Hawaii 6 38 465 77.5 A.Anthony, Oklahoma 5 22 387 77.4 T.McMillan, Arizona 5 27 386 77.2 J.Royals, Utah St. 5 26 382 76.4 N.Simmons, South Florida 5 20 380 76.0 J.Cephus, UTSA 4 30 303 75.8 J.Wilson, Florida St. 4 16 303 75.8 K.Williams, Washington St. 4 16 302 75.5 D.Burks, Purdue 5 20 377 75.4 R.Brown, James Madison 5 16 373 74.6 A.Anderson, Temple 5 25 372 74.4 K.Lambert-Smith, Penn St. 5 25 372 74.4 D.Burgess, Georgia Southern 5 36 371 74.2 J.Hobert, Texas State 5 30 370 74.0 J.Jones, North Carolina 4 16 296 74.0 W.Sheppard, Vanderbilt 6 32 443 73.8 D.Wade, Mississippi 5 23 367 73.4 N.McCollum, North Carolina 3 21 220 73.3 J.George, Miami 4 21 292 73.0 T.Sibley, Liberty 4 12 288 72.0 C.Roberts, BYU 5 24 358 71.6 B.Kirtz, Northwestern 4 20 286 71.5 M.Fields, Virginia 5 27 355 71.0 T.Hunter, Colorado 3 16 213 71.0 A.Simpson, Umass 6 26 426 71.0 A.Armstrong, Arkansas 5 27 351 70.2 L.Bond, Boston College 5 23 350 70.0 J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St. 4 18 279 69.8 J.Sturdivant, UCLA 4 12 279 69.8 T.Vaughn, Utah St. 5 38 347 69.4 J.Banks, Wake Forest 4 24 276 69.0 X.Worthy, Texas 5 26 345 69.0 A.Smith, Texas A&M 5 22 343 68.6 A.Jeanty, Boise St. 5 23 338 67.6 B.Rice, Southern Cal 5 17 338 67.6 S.Bolden, Oregon St. 5 24 335 67.0 E.Singleton, Georgia Tech 5 18 335 67.0 I.Alston, Army 4 9 266 66.5 J.Baker, UCF 5 17 332 66.4 C.Allen, Louisiana Tech 5 18 331 66.2 S.Atkins, South Florida 5 28 331 66.2 J.Gill, Fresno St. 5 28 331 66.2 C.Daniels, Liberty 4 11 263 65.8 E.Egbuka, Ohio St. 4 19 263 65.8 J.Horn, Colorado 5 34 327 65.4 O.Miller, Colorado 3 7 196 65.3 R.Wilson, Michigan 5 19 326 65.2 J.Hunter, California 5 27 321 64.2 A.Mitchell, Texas 5 22 321 64.2 K.Coleman, Florida St. 4 17 256 64.0 J.Jones, Maryland 5 19 319 63.8 R.White, UNLV 5 23 319 63.8 K.Robinson, Appalachian St. 5 23 317 63.4 A.Yaseen, Purdue 5 24 315 63.0 T.Brown, Clemson 5 20 314 62.8 J.Brown, Coastal Carolina 5 28 314 62.8 J.Moore, Duke 5 24 313 62.6 J.Noel, Iowa St. 4 24 250 62.5 B.Thompson, Oklahoma 1 2 62 62.0 B.Sinnott, Kansas St. 4 16 247 61.8 T.Robinson, Kentucky 5 19 308 61.6 S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 6 37 368 61.3 C.Young, Miami 4 17 242 60.5 L.Jones, Southern Miss. 5 21 301 60.2 C.Stover, Ohio St. 4 17 240 60.0 J.Calhoun, Duke 5 23 299 59.8 J.Cowing, Arizona 5 36 299 59.8 T.Felton, Maryland 5 18 299 59.8 A.Gould, Oregon St. 4 13 239 59.8 T.Morin, Wake Forest 4 18 239 59.8 J.Barber, Troy 5 21 295 59.0 J.Vandeross, Toledo 5 16 294 58.8 T.Howell, Louisiana-Monroe 4 23 234 58.5 J.Manjack, Houston 5 25 292 58.4 B.Collins, Clemson 5 19 289 57.8 E.Badger, Arizona St. 5 21 288 57.6 A.Hawkins, Texas State 5 22 287 57.4 J.Hestera, Charlotte 5 23 286 57.2 C.Dike, Wisconsin 4 11 228 57.0 J.Farooq, Oklahoma 5 15 285 57.0 J.Caston, Southern Miss. 5 16 283 56.6 M.Shoulders, Tulsa 5 16 283 56.6 P.Brooks, Kansas St. 4 24 226 56.5 M.Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia 4 13 226 56.5 D.Alford, Syracuse 5 18 282 56.4 K.Wilson, Texas State 5 18 282 56.4 E.Messer, W. Kentucky 5 22 280 56.0 E.Sarratt, James Madison 5 19 280 56.0 N.Anderson, Oklahoma 5 10 279 55.8 M.Baldwin, Baylor 5 12 278 55.6 J.Sanders, Texas 5 13 278 55.6 T.Robinson, Ball St. 2 6 111 55.5 J.Harvey, Old Dominion 3 3 166 55.3 D.Wright, Temple 4 17 221 55.2 S.White, Tennessee 5 26 276 55.2 T.Bradford, LSU 1 1 55 55.0 C.Jackson, Arkansas St. 5 14 274 54.8 I.Rex, BYU 5 18 274 54.8 D.Brown, Syracuse 5 19 273 54.6 M.Evans, Notre Dame 5 18 272 54.4 J.Richardson, TCU 5 17 272 54.4 B.Smith, Cincinnati 5 17 270 54.0 J.Bray, Oklahoma St. 4 18 215 53.8 R.Burns, North Texas 4 20 215 53.8 T.Williams, Georgia St. 5 15 268 53.6 D.Williams, Tulsa 5 18 265 53.0 H.Willis, Middle Tennessee 4 19 212 53.0 C.Lane, Georgia Tech 2 6 105 52.5 I.Jones, Syracuse 3 8 157 52.3 B.Buckman, Uconn 5 22 261 52.2 M.Golden, Houston 5 24 261 52.2 J.Newton, Toledo 5 18 260 52.0 K.Williams, Old Dominion 5 13 260 52.0 J.Jackson, Tulane 5 11 259 51.8 A.Sambucci, W. Michigan 4 11 207 51.8 G.Bartholomew, Pittsburgh 5 12 258 51.6 C.Johnson, Northwestern 5 22 257 51.4 J.Prewitt, Cent. Michigan 5 16 257 51.4 M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech 5 22 257 51.4 C.Johnson, Michigan 5 15 256 51.2 S.Wiglusz, Ohio 4 21 204 51.0 K.Prather, Maryland 5 18 254 50.8 T.Wease, Missouri 5 24 254 50.8 L.Hasz, Arkansas 5 16 253 50.6 J.Brady, New Mexico St. 5 10 252 50.4 D.Jackson, Minnesota 5 20 252 50.4 J.McGowan, Vanderbilt 6 24 302 50.3 L.Arnold, Kansas 5 19 251 50.2 B.Brown, Kentucky 5 19 251 50.2 L.Humphreys, Vanderbilt 6 12 299 49.8 D.Blankumsee, Memphis 5 19 249 49.8 C.Camper, Indiana 5 13 249 49.8 K.Rutkiewicz, N. Illinois 5 19 249 49.8 W.Grimes, Wake Forest 4 10 199 49.8 K.Brown, South Florida 5 14 248 49.6 D.Stribling, Oklahoma St. 4 14 198 49.5 J.Bell, Nevada 5 26 247 49.4 J.Bradley, Texas Tech 5 21 246 49.2 K.Concepcion, NC State 5 23 245 49.0 M.Davis, Utah St. 5 11 245 49.0 J.Jones, Ohio 3 8 147 49.0 C.Lewis, Troy 5 12 245 49.0 J.Moss, Fresno St. 5 24 245 49.0 J.Roznos, Air Force 5 6 245 49.0 J.Higgins, Iowa St. 5 16 244 48.8 D.Blaylock, Georgia Tech 4 13 194 48.5 K.Akharaiyi, UTEP 6 17 290 48.3 J.Parker, New Mexico St. 3 3 145 48.3 Q.Magwood, Ball St. 5 24 241 48.2 H.Fannin, Bowling Green 3 11 144 48.0 K.Mumpfield, Pittsburgh 5 20 240 48.0 N.Short, Army 4 11 192 48.0 H.Clement, West Virginia 5 10 239 47.8 T.Smith, UTEP 4 19 191 47.8 J.Lane, Virginia Tech 4 12 188 47.0 E.Metcalf, Middle Tennessee 5 27 235 47.0 R.O’Keefe, Boston College 5 23 235 47.0

