NCAA FBS Individual Receiving Yards Per Game

Receiving Yards Per Game
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|T.Horton, Colorado St.
|4
|45
|540
|135.0
|L.Burden, Missouri
|5
|43
|644
|128.8
|M.Nabers, LSU
|5
|40
|625
|125.0
|R.Odunze, Washington
|5
|32
|608
|121.6
|X.Legette, South Carolina
|5
|32
|606
|121.2
|C.Lacy, South Alabama
|5
|32
|567
|113.4
|M.Washington, Virginia
|5
|37
|556
|111.2
|G.Larvadain, Miami (Ohio)
|4
|18
|438
|109.5
|B.Thomas, LSU
|5
|33
|537
|107.4
|T.Franklin, Oregon
|5
|32
|535
|107.0
|J.McMillan, Washington
|3
|20
|311
|103.7
|S.Brown, Houston
|5
|33
|518
|103.6
|L.Wester, FAU
|4
|43
|401
|100.2
|R.Lewis, Georgia St.
|5
|26
|500
|100.0
|X.Weaver, Colorado
|5
|41
|490
|98.0
|E.Brooks, Fresno St.
|5
|34
|485
|97.0
|K.Hudson, UCF
|5
|21
|468
|93.6
|J.Polk, Washington
|5
|26
|468
|93.6
|K.Mitchell, FIU
|5
|23
|459
|91.8
|D.Holker, Colorado St.
|4
|26
|362
|90.5
|J.Watkins, Mississippi
|5
|29
|450
|90.0
|E.Stewart, Texas A&M
|4
|24
|357
|89.2
|I.Williams, Illinois
|5
|30
|446
|89.2
|J.Thrash, Louisville
|5
|22
|444
|88.8
|X.Restrepo, Miami
|4
|24
|355
|88.8
|S.Pinckney, Coastal Carolina
|5
|28
|443
|88.6
|J.Maclin, North Texas
|4
|13
|348
|87.0
|L.Victor, Washington St.
|4
|24
|342
|85.5
|T.Harris, Mississippi
|4
|16
|341
|85.2
|E.McAlister, Boise St.
|5
|25
|426
|85.2
|R.Pearsall, Florida
|5
|29
|424
|84.8
|M.Harrison, Ohio St.
|4
|17
|336
|84.0
|J.Kelly, Washington St.
|4
|21
|336
|84.0
|X.Henderson, Cincinnati
|5
|30
|414
|82.8
|K.Hood, Georgia Southern
|5
|39
|414
|82.8
|L.McCaffrey, Rice
|5
|23
|414
|82.8
|M.Corley, W. Kentucky
|4
|29
|331
|82.8
|B.Bowers, Georgia
|5
|30
|413
|82.6
|L.Griffin, Mississippi St.
|5
|25
|409
|81.8
|L.Keys, Tulane
|5
|20
|399
|79.8
|R.Taylor, Memphis
|5
|27
|399
|79.8
|T.Washington, Southern Cal
|5
|18
|395
|79.0
|S.McBride, Hawaii
|6
|30
|469
|78.2
|P.Ashlock, Hawaii
|6
|38
|465
|77.5
|A.Anthony, Oklahoma
|5
|22
|387
|77.4
|T.McMillan, Arizona
|5
|27
|386
|77.2
|J.Royals, Utah St.
|5
|26
|382
|76.4
|N.Simmons, South Florida
|5
|20
|380
|76.0
|J.Cephus, UTSA
|4
|30
|303
|75.8
|J.Wilson, Florida St.
|4
|16
|303
|75.8
|K.Williams, Washington St.
|4
|16
|302
|75.5
|D.Burks, Purdue
|5
|20
|377
|75.4
|R.Brown, James Madison
|5
|16
|373
|74.6
|A.Anderson, Temple
|5
|25
|372
|74.4
|K.Lambert-Smith, Penn St.
|5
|25
|372
|74.4
|D.Burgess, Georgia Southern
|5
|36
|371
|74.2
|J.Hobert, Texas State
|5
|30
|370
|74.0
|J.Jones, North Carolina
|4
|16
|296
|74.0
|W.Sheppard, Vanderbilt
|6
|32
|443
|73.8
|D.Wade, Mississippi
|5
|23
|367
|73.4
|N.McCollum, North Carolina
|3
|21
|220
|73.3
|J.George, Miami
|4
|21
|292
|73.0
|T.Sibley, Liberty
|4
|12
|288
|72.0
|C.Roberts, BYU
|5
|24
|358
|71.6
|B.Kirtz, Northwestern
|4
|20
|286
|71.5
|M.Fields, Virginia
|5
|27
|355
|71.0
|T.Hunter, Colorado
|3
|16
|213
|71.0
|A.Simpson, Umass
|6
|26
|426
|71.0
|A.Armstrong, Arkansas
|5
|27
|351
|70.2
|L.Bond, Boston College
|5
|23
|350
|70.0
|J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St.
|4
|18
|279
|69.8
|J.Sturdivant, UCLA
|4
|12
|279
|69.8
|T.Vaughn, Utah St.
|5
|38
|347
|69.4
|J.Banks, Wake Forest
|4
|24
|276
|69.0
|X.Worthy, Texas
|5
|26
|345
|69.0
|A.Smith, Texas A&M
|5
|22
|343
|68.6
|A.Jeanty, Boise St.
|5
|23
|338
|67.6
|B.Rice, Southern Cal
|5
|17
|338
|67.6
|S.Bolden, Oregon St.
|5
|24
|335
|67.0
|E.Singleton, Georgia Tech
|5
|18
|335
|67.0
|I.Alston, Army
|4
|9
|266
|66.5
|J.Baker, UCF
|5
|17
|332
|66.4
|C.Allen, Louisiana Tech
|5
|18
|331
|66.2
|S.Atkins, South Florida
|5
|28
|331
|66.2
|J.Gill, Fresno St.
|5
|28
|331
|66.2
|C.Daniels, Liberty
|4
|11
|263
|65.8
|E.Egbuka, Ohio St.
|4
|19
|263
|65.8
|J.Horn, Colorado
|5
|34
|327
|65.4
|O.Miller, Colorado
|3
|7
|196
|65.3
|R.Wilson, Michigan
|5
|19
|326
|65.2
|J.Hunter, California
|5
|27
|321
|64.2
|A.Mitchell, Texas
|5
|22
|321
|64.2
|K.Coleman, Florida St.
|4
|17
|256
|64.0
|J.Jones, Maryland
|5
|19
|319
|63.8
|R.White, UNLV
|5
|23
|319
|63.8
|K.Robinson, Appalachian St.
|5
|23
|317
|63.4
|A.Yaseen, Purdue
|5
|24
|315
|63.0
|T.Brown, Clemson
|5
|20
|314
|62.8
|J.Brown, Coastal Carolina
|5
|28
|314
|62.8
|J.Moore, Duke
|5
|24
|313
|62.6
|J.Noel, Iowa St.
|4
|24
|250
|62.5
|B.Thompson, Oklahoma
|1
|2
|62
|62.0
|B.Sinnott, Kansas St.
|4
|16
|247
|61.8
|T.Robinson, Kentucky
|5
|19
|308
|61.6
|S.Harris, Louisiana Tech
|6
|37
|368
|61.3
|C.Young, Miami
|4
|17
|242
|60.5
|L.Jones, Southern Miss.
|5
|21
|301
|60.2
|C.Stover, Ohio St.
|4
|17
|240
|60.0
|J.Calhoun, Duke
|5
|23
|299
|59.8
|J.Cowing, Arizona
|5
|36
|299
|59.8
|T.Felton, Maryland
|5
|18
|299
|59.8
|A.Gould, Oregon St.
|4
|13
|239
|59.8
|T.Morin, Wake Forest
|4
|18
|239
|59.8
|J.Barber, Troy
|5
|21
|295
|59.0
|J.Vandeross, Toledo
|5
|16
|294
|58.8
|T.Howell, Louisiana-Monroe
|4
|23
|234
|58.5
|J.Manjack, Houston
|5
|25
|292
|58.4
|B.Collins, Clemson
|5
|19
|289
|57.8
|E.Badger, Arizona St.
|5
|21
|288
|57.6
|A.Hawkins, Texas State
|5
|22
|287
|57.4
|J.Hestera, Charlotte
|5
|23
|286
|57.2
|C.Dike, Wisconsin
|4
|11
|228
|57.0
|J.Farooq, Oklahoma
|5
|15
|285
|57.0
|J.Caston, Southern Miss.
|5
|16
|283
|56.6
|M.Shoulders, Tulsa
|5
|16
|283
|56.6
|P.Brooks, Kansas St.
|4
|24
|226
|56.5
|M.Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia
|4
|13
|226
|56.5
|D.Alford, Syracuse
|5
|18
|282
|56.4
|K.Wilson, Texas State
|5
|18
|282
|56.4
|E.Messer, W. Kentucky
|5
|22
|280
|56.0
|E.Sarratt, James Madison
|5
|19
|280
|56.0
|N.Anderson, Oklahoma
|5
|10
|279
|55.8
|M.Baldwin, Baylor
|5
|12
|278
|55.6
|J.Sanders, Texas
|5
|13
|278
|55.6
|T.Robinson, Ball St.
|2
|6
|111
|55.5
|J.Harvey, Old Dominion
|3
|3
|166
|55.3
|D.Wright, Temple
|4
|17
|221
|55.2
|S.White, Tennessee
|5
|26
|276
|55.2
|T.Bradford, LSU
|1
|1
|55
|55.0
|C.Jackson, Arkansas St.
|5
|14
|274
|54.8
|I.Rex, BYU
|5
|18
|274
|54.8
|D.Brown, Syracuse
|5
|19
|273
|54.6
|M.Evans, Notre Dame
|5
|18
|272
|54.4
|J.Richardson, TCU
|5
|17
|272
|54.4
|B.Smith, Cincinnati
|5
|17
|270
|54.0
|J.Bray, Oklahoma St.
|4
|18
|215
|53.8
|R.Burns, North Texas
|4
|20
|215
|53.8
|T.Williams, Georgia St.
|5
|15
|268
|53.6
|D.Williams, Tulsa
|5
|18
|265
|53.0
|H.Willis, Middle Tennessee
|4
|19
|212
|53.0
|C.Lane, Georgia Tech
|2
|6
|105
|52.5
|I.Jones, Syracuse
|3
|8
|157
|52.3
|B.Buckman, Uconn
|5
|22
|261
|52.2
|M.Golden, Houston
|5
|24
|261
|52.2
|J.Newton, Toledo
|5
|18
|260
|52.0
|K.Williams, Old Dominion
|5
|13
|260
|52.0
|J.Jackson, Tulane
|5
|11
|259
|51.8
|A.Sambucci, W. Michigan
|4
|11
|207
|51.8
|G.Bartholomew, Pittsburgh
|5
|12
|258
|51.6
|C.Johnson, Northwestern
|5
|22
|257
|51.4
|J.Prewitt, Cent. Michigan
|5
|16
|257
|51.4
|M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech
|5
|22
|257
|51.4
|C.Johnson, Michigan
|5
|15
|256
|51.2
|S.Wiglusz, Ohio
|4
|21
|204
|51.0
|K.Prather, Maryland
|5
|18
|254
|50.8
|T.Wease, Missouri
|5
|24
|254
|50.8
|L.Hasz, Arkansas
|5
|16
|253
|50.6
|J.Brady, New Mexico St.
|5
|10
|252
|50.4
|D.Jackson, Minnesota
|5
|20
|252
|50.4
|J.McGowan, Vanderbilt
|6
|24
|302
|50.3
|L.Arnold, Kansas
|5
|19
|251
|50.2
|B.Brown, Kentucky
|5
|19
|251
|50.2
|L.Humphreys, Vanderbilt
|6
|12
|299
|49.8
|D.Blankumsee, Memphis
|5
|19
|249
|49.8
|C.Camper, Indiana
|5
|13
|249
|49.8
|K.Rutkiewicz, N. Illinois
|5
|19
|249
|49.8
|W.Grimes, Wake Forest
|4
|10
|199
|49.8
|K.Brown, South Florida
|5
|14
|248
|49.6
|D.Stribling, Oklahoma St.
|4
|14
|198
|49.5
|J.Bell, Nevada
|5
|26
|247
|49.4
|J.Bradley, Texas Tech
|5
|21
|246
|49.2
|K.Concepcion, NC State
|5
|23
|245
|49.0
|M.Davis, Utah St.
|5
|11
|245
|49.0
|J.Jones, Ohio
|3
|8
|147
|49.0
|C.Lewis, Troy
|5
|12
|245
|49.0
|J.Moss, Fresno St.
|5
|24
|245
|49.0
|J.Roznos, Air Force
|5
|6
|245
|49.0
|J.Higgins, Iowa St.
|5
|16
|244
|48.8
|D.Blaylock, Georgia Tech
|4
|13
|194
|48.5
|K.Akharaiyi, UTEP
|6
|17
|290
|48.3
|J.Parker, New Mexico St.
|3
|3
|145
|48.3
|Q.Magwood, Ball St.
|5
|24
|241
|48.2
|H.Fannin, Bowling Green
|3
|11
|144
|48.0
|K.Mumpfield, Pittsburgh
|5
|20
|240
|48.0
|N.Short, Army
|4
|11
|192
|48.0
|H.Clement, West Virginia
|5
|10
|239
|47.8
|T.Smith, UTEP
|4
|19
|191
|47.8
|J.Lane, Virginia Tech
|4
|12
|188
|47.0
|E.Metcalf, Middle Tennessee
|5
|27
|235
|47.0
|R.O’Keefe, Boston College
|5
|23
|235
|47.0
