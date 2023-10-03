NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

Leading Rushers
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|H.Waylee, Wyoming
|3
|53
|457
|3
|152.3
|D.Taylor, Minnesota
|4
|87
|532
|4
|133.0
|N.Noel, Appalachian St.
|5
|123
|651
|4
|130.2
|J.Brooks, Texas
|5
|86
|597
|5
|119.4
|R.Davis, Kentucky
|5
|76
|594
|8
|118.8
|R.Ali, Marshall
|4
|91
|475
|9
|118.8
|K.Vidal, Troy
|5
|103
|590
|3
|118.0
|J.Ott, California
|4
|83
|471
|5
|117.8
|M.Carroll, Georgia St.
|5
|115
|583
|9
|116.6
|A.Estime, Notre Dame
|6
|95
|672
|7
|112.0
|J.Buckley, W. Michigan
|5
|94
|557
|5
|111.4
|E.Bailey, TCU
|5
|100
|538
|2
|107.6
|D.Giddens, Kansas St.
|4
|66
|423
|4
|105.8
|T.Brooks, Texas Tech
|5
|84
|523
|3
|104.6
|P.Boone, Toledo
|5
|68
|515
|5
|103.0
|J.Jordan, Louisville
|5
|66
|510
|6
|102.0
|M.Jackson, Jacksonville St.
|5
|77
|505
|3
|101.0
|D.Martinez, Oregon St.
|5
|73
|497
|2
|99.4
|A.Jeanty, Boise St.
|5
|96
|489
|8
|97.8
|I.Mahdi, Texas State
|5
|50
|488
|7
|97.6
|O.Hampton, North Carolina
|4
|73
|383
|7
|95.8
|N.Carter, Michigan St.
|5
|93
|477
|4
|95.4
|K.Monangai, Rutgers
|5
|88
|471
|6
|94.2
|B.Allen, Wisconsin
|4
|52
|371
|6
|92.8
|C.Schrader, Missouri
|5
|81
|463
|3
|92.6
|B.Watson, Memphis
|5
|77
|455
|6
|91.0
|L.Diggs, LSU
|4
|57
|354
|3
|88.5
|D.Neal, Kansas
|5
|65
|439
|5
|87.8
|J.Wright, Tennessee
|5
|61
|435
|1
|87.0
|D.Edwards, Georgia
|3
|51
|260
|5
|86.7
|M.Lloyd, Southern Cal
|5
|52
|433
|3
|86.6
|B.Corum, Michigan
|5
|74
|425
|9
|85.0
|J.Croskey-Merritt, New Mexico
|5
|62
|420
|7
|84.0
|K.Lynch-Adams, Umass
|6
|110
|504
|5
|84.0
|J.Marks, Mississippi St.
|5
|72
|420
|4
|84.0
|J.Ellison, Wake Forest
|3
|44
|250
|0
|83.3
|J.Knighton, SMU
|4
|51
|332
|2
|83.0
|H.Parrish, Miami
|4
|42
|331
|3
|82.8
|C.Kiner, Cincinnati
|5
|76
|405
|2
|81.0
|Q.Cooley, Liberty
|4
|53
|323
|0
|80.8
|E.Michel, Air Force
|5
|91
|400
|8
|80.0
|L.McCammon, FAU
|3
|37
|237
|1
|79.0
|J.Richardson, UCF
|5
|45
|394
|1
|78.8
|B.Irving, Oregon
|5
|50
|393
|4
|78.6
|D.Claiborne, Wake Forest
|4
|63
|311
|2
|77.8
|C.Mellusi, Wisconsin
|4
|51
|306
|4
|76.5
|R.Harvey, UCF
|5
|73
|378
|5
|75.6
|Q.Judkins, Mississippi
|5
|90
|378
|5
|75.6
|J.Haynes, Georgia Tech
|5
|65
|376
|2
|75.2
|J.Kibodi, Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|40
|376
|4
|75.2
|L.Webb, South Alabama
|5
|64
|376
|7
|75.2
|T.Henderson, Ohio St.
|4
|44
|295
|5
|73.8
|M.Hughes, Tulane
|5
|72
|368
|3
|73.6
|A.Adeyi, North Texas
|4
|42
|292
|2
|73.0
|K.Black, James Madison
|5
|73
|365
|0
|73.0
|A.Tecza, Navy
|4
|39
|291
|1
|72.8
|L.Allen, Syracuse
|5
|76
|363
|6
|72.6
|Z.Larrier, Air Force
|5
|62
|362
|3
|72.4
|T.Castellanos, Boston College
|5
|67
|358
|3
|71.6
|T.Etienne, Florida
|5
|60
|358
|2
|71.6
|K.Barnes, UTSA
|4
|64
|285
|1
|71.2
|W.Shipley, Clemson
|5
|72
|353
|2
|70.6
|T.Stewart, Bowling Green
|5
|58
|353
|4
|70.6
|C.Donaldson, West Virginia
|5
|86
|348
|4
|69.6
|L.Moss, Texas A&M
|4
|46
|276
|2
|69.0
|B.Daily, Army
|4
|76
|275
|3
|68.8
|G.Shrader, Syracuse
|5
|61
|340
|6
|68.0
|C.Steele, UCLA
|4
|41
|272
|2
|68.0
|J.Cross, Arkansas St.
|5
|49
|337
|3
|67.4
|G.Garcia, Kent St.
|5
|87
|337
|2
|67.4
|A.Brown, N. Illinois
|5
|80
|336
|1
|67.2
|K.Salter, Liberty
|4
|47
|268
|5
|67.0
|F.Gore, Southern Miss.
|5
|74
|331
|4
|66.2
|B.Brown, South Florida
|5
|89
|330
|5
|66.0
|T.Harden, UCLA
|4
|36
|264
|2
|66.0
|G.Ervin, Nebraska
|3
|38
|196
|1
|65.3
|J.White, Georgia Southern
|4
|45
|261
|3
|65.2
|R.Leonard, Duke
|5
|47
|326
|4
|65.2
|J.McClellan, Alabama
|5
|67
|326
|3
|65.2
|H.Smith, Louisiana-Monroe
|4
|32
|258
|2
|64.5
|A.Watkins, Tulsa
|5
|78
|320
|2
|64.0
|C.Skattebo, Arizona St.
|5
|80
|318
|4
|63.6
|R.Clark, Southern Miss.
|5
|43
|317
|2
|63.4
|J.Small, Tennessee
|5
|53
|317
|2
|63.4
|D.Hankins, UTEP
|6
|73
|380
|1
|63.3
|M.Cooper, Ball St.
|5
|73
|316
|1
|63.2
|J.Jones, Charlotte
|5
|62
|316
|3
|63.2
|E.Gilliam, Fresno St.
|5
|74
|312
|4
|62.4
|S.Lawrence, FIU
|5
|53
|312
|2
|62.4
|R.Love, Illinois
|4
|44
|248
|1
|62.0
|V.Rosa, Uconn
|5
|57
|310
|2
|62.0
|R.Hemby, Maryland
|5
|64
|309
|4
|61.8
|I.Woullard, Louisiana-Monroe
|4
|39
|247
|1
|61.8
|K.Allen, Penn St.
|5
|69
|307
|2
|61.4
|M.Bailey, Cent. Michigan
|5
|64
|305
|2
|61.0
|T.Burgess, UTEP
|6
|67
|366
|2
|61.0
|B.Lucas, Liberty
|4
|39
|244
|2
|61.0
|J.Waters, Duke
|5
|52
|303
|8
|60.6
|O.Burk, Air Force
|4
|44
|242
|2
|60.5
|B.Tuten, Virginia Tech
|5
|71
|301
|1
|60.2
|D.Johnson, Washington
|4
|41
|240
|4
|60.0
|J.Jackson, Utah
|4
|39
|239
|0
|59.8
|J.James, Oregon
|5
|34
|297
|7
|59.4
|M.Washington, Buffalo
|4
|49
|234
|2
|58.5
|J.Daniels, LSU
|5
|60
|292
|3
|58.4
|L.Martin, BYU
|5
|72
|289
|4
|57.8
|D.Grainger, Georgia St.
|5
|58
|288
|3
|57.6
|T.Tracy, Purdue
|5
|46
|288
|5
|57.6
|O.Gordon, Oklahoma St.
|4
|37
|230
|2
|57.5
|S.Bangura, Ohio
|5
|74
|287
|0
|57.4
|N.Wright, South Florida
|5
|70
|287
|2
|57.4
|B.Armstrong, NC State
|5
|69
|286
|3
|57.2
|N.Singleton, Penn St.
|5
|74
|283
|6
|56.6
|K.Wicks, Old Dominion
|4
|47
|226
|0
|56.5
|A.Grant, Nebraska
|4
|44
|224
|2
|56.0
|E.Jones, Cincinnati
|5
|69
|280
|3
|56.0
|T.Ward, Kansas St.
|3
|37
|168
|1
|56.0
|D.Hishaw, Kansas
|5
|41
|279
|4
|55.8
|D.Mockobee, Purdue
|5
|67
|279
|3
|55.8
|P.Mafah, Clemson
|5
|43
|278
|4
|55.6
|R.Amos, Miami (Ohio)
|5
|57
|276
|2
|55.2
|J.Thomas, UNLV
|5
|51
|273
|7
|54.6
|J.Smith, Temple
|4
|41
|217
|1
|54.2
|A.Daniels, Texas A&M
|5
|49
|270
|2
|54.0
|H.Haarberg, Nebraska
|5
|51
|270
|2
|54.0
|D.Pavia, New Mexico St.
|5
|49
|270
|0
|54.0
|O.Arnold, Georgia Southern
|5
|36
|269
|3
|53.8
|J.Dart, Mississippi
|5
|51
|269
|4
|53.8
|I.Ifanse, California
|5
|50
|262
|5
|52.4
|J.Sims, Nebraska
|3
|30
|156
|1
|52.0
|J.Jackson, E. Michigan
|5
|49
|258
|1
|51.6
|K.Robichaux, Boston College
|4
|51
|206
|2
|51.5
|N.Peat, Missouri
|5
|56
|257
|2
|51.4
|C.McDonald, Maryland
|4
|26
|204
|2
|51.0
|L.Smothers, Jacksonville St.
|5
|53
|255
|5
|51.0
|D.Booth, Utah St.
|5
|48
|254
|2
|50.8
|D.Fenwick, Oregon St.
|5
|43
|254
|4
|50.8
|M.Johnson, Florida
|5
|56
|253
|3
|50.6
|J.Hunter, Auburn
|4
|50
|202
|2
|50.5
|I.Jacobs, UAB
|5
|55
|249
|3
|49.8
|K.Bullock, South Alabama
|5
|52
|247
|1
|49.4
|D.Richardson, Baylor
|4
|46
|197
|0
|49.2
|J.Mayden, San Diego St.
|6
|60
|295
|3
|49.2
|B.Bennett, Coastal Carolina
|5
|49
|245
|3
|49.0
|D.Fofana, Navy
|4
|41
|196
|1
|49.0
|S.Evans, E. Michigan
|5
|47
|242
|2
|48.4
|R.Williams, Alabama
|5
|48
|242
|1
|48.4
|D.Finn, Toledo
|5
|49
|241
|3
|48.2
|L.Lingard, Akron
|5
|44
|238
|1
|47.6
|J.Ford, Tulsa
|5
|57
|237
|1
|47.4
|J.Glover, Utah
|5
|64
|237
|2
|47.4
|T.Benson, Florida St.
|4
|40
|189
|4
|47.2
|J.Milroe, Alabama
|4
|49
|189
|4
|47.2
|J.Moore, Duke
|5
|42
|235
|2
|47.0
|C.Morris, TCU
|5
|40
|235
|3
|47.0
|B.Brooks, North Carolina
|3
|34
|140
|1
|46.7
|S.Thomas, New Mexico St.
|5
|43
|233
|3
|46.6
|G.Greene, West Virginia
|4
|33
|185
|3
|46.2
|M.Anderson, South Carolina
|5
|44
|230
|2
|46.0
|R.Cook, Buffalo
|5
|58
|230
|2
|46.0
|S.Tyler, Minnesota
|4
|40
|183
|0
|45.8
|A.Allen, Miami
|3
|26
|137
|2
|45.7
|K.Johnson, Iowa
|2
|34
|91
|1
|45.5
|A.Stredick, California
|4
|38
|182
|2
|45.5
|D.Brooks, Arizona St.
|2
|21
|90
|0
|45.0
|R.Reese, Baylor
|5
|45
|225
|2
|45.0
|C.Porter, Northwestern
|5
|56
|221
|1
|44.2
|M.Wiley, Arizona
|4
|40
|176
|1
|44.0
|P.Jenkins, Houston
|5
|41
|218
|3
|43.6
|R.Harris, East Carolina
|5
|57
|217
|4
|43.4
|D.Irons, Akron
|5
|61
|215
|2
|43.0
|O.Allison, Ohio
|5
|67
|212
|1
|42.4
|J.Lucas, Indiana
|5
|49
|212
|2
|42.4
|T.Cooley, Georgia Tech
|5
|41
|211
|3
|42.2
|T.Lawton, James Madison
|5
|43
|209
|3
|41.8
|J.Armstead, San Diego St.
|6
|55
|248
|4
|41.3
|B.Emanuel, Cent. Michigan
|4
|42
|165
|2
|41.2
|F.Peasant, Middle Tennessee
|4
|41
|165
|1
|41.2
|K.Drones, Virginia Tech
|5
|62
|205
|4
|41.0
|D.Pendergrass, Baylor
|4
|35
|164
|2
|41.0
|J.Barnes, Oklahoma
|3
|28
|122
|1
|40.7
|C.Fancher, Marshall
|4
|43
|162
|0
|40.5
|Z.Abdus-Salaam, W. Michigan
|5
|53
|202
|3
|40.4
|D.Houston, Uconn
|4
|34
|161
|0
|40.2
|D.Edwards, Colorado
|5
|40
|201
|1
|40.2
|M.Major, Oklahoma
|5
|51
|199
|1
|39.8
|J.Benjamin, Rutgers
|4
|36
|159
|1
|39.8
|H.Reed, Army
|4
|35
|159
|1
|39.8
|P.Smith, Vanderbilt
|6
|57
|238
|2
|39.7
|P.Thorne, Auburn
|5
|45
|198
|2
|39.6
|C.Filkins, Stanford
|5
|31
|197
|1
|39.4
|R.Hammond, Pittsburgh
|5
|46
|196
|3
|39.2
|B.Jackson, Tulsa
|5
|35
|196
|0
|39.2
|B.Lewis, Nevada
|5
|56
|196
|2
|39.2
|A.Green, Arkansas
|5
|32
|195
|2
|39.0
|T.Walker, Oklahoma
|5
|38
|193
|2
|38.6
|L.Johnson, SMU
|4
|27
|153
|1
|38.2
|K.Christon, San Diego St.
|6
|60
|228
|0
|38.0
|Z.Wallace, Arkansas St.
|5
|56
|187
|1
|37.4
|G.Wimsatt, Rutgers
|5
|41
|187
|4
|37.4
