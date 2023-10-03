NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

Leading Rushers G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg H.Waylee, Wyoming 3 53 457 3 152.3 D.Taylor, Minnesota 4 87 532…

G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg H.Waylee, Wyoming 3 53 457 3 152.3 D.Taylor, Minnesota 4 87 532 4 133.0 N.Noel, Appalachian St. 5 123 651 4 130.2 J.Brooks, Texas 5 86 597 5 119.4 R.Davis, Kentucky 5 76 594 8 118.8 R.Ali, Marshall 4 91 475 9 118.8 K.Vidal, Troy 5 103 590 3 118.0 J.Ott, California 4 83 471 5 117.8 M.Carroll, Georgia St. 5 115 583 9 116.6 A.Estime, Notre Dame 6 95 672 7 112.0 J.Buckley, W. Michigan 5 94 557 5 111.4 E.Bailey, TCU 5 100 538 2 107.6 D.Giddens, Kansas St. 4 66 423 4 105.8 T.Brooks, Texas Tech 5 84 523 3 104.6 P.Boone, Toledo 5 68 515 5 103.0 J.Jordan, Louisville 5 66 510 6 102.0 M.Jackson, Jacksonville St. 5 77 505 3 101.0 D.Martinez, Oregon St. 5 73 497 2 99.4 A.Jeanty, Boise St. 5 96 489 8 97.8 I.Mahdi, Texas State 5 50 488 7 97.6 O.Hampton, North Carolina 4 73 383 7 95.8 N.Carter, Michigan St. 5 93 477 4 95.4 K.Monangai, Rutgers 5 88 471 6 94.2 B.Allen, Wisconsin 4 52 371 6 92.8 C.Schrader, Missouri 5 81 463 3 92.6 B.Watson, Memphis 5 77 455 6 91.0 L.Diggs, LSU 4 57 354 3 88.5 D.Neal, Kansas 5 65 439 5 87.8 J.Wright, Tennessee 5 61 435 1 87.0 D.Edwards, Georgia 3 51 260 5 86.7 M.Lloyd, Southern Cal 5 52 433 3 86.6 B.Corum, Michigan 5 74 425 9 85.0 J.Croskey-Merritt, New Mexico 5 62 420 7 84.0 K.Lynch-Adams, Umass 6 110 504 5 84.0 J.Marks, Mississippi St. 5 72 420 4 84.0 J.Ellison, Wake Forest 3 44 250 0 83.3 J.Knighton, SMU 4 51 332 2 83.0 H.Parrish, Miami 4 42 331 3 82.8 C.Kiner, Cincinnati 5 76 405 2 81.0 Q.Cooley, Liberty 4 53 323 0 80.8 E.Michel, Air Force 5 91 400 8 80.0 L.McCammon, FAU 3 37 237 1 79.0 J.Richardson, UCF 5 45 394 1 78.8 B.Irving, Oregon 5 50 393 4 78.6 D.Claiborne, Wake Forest 4 63 311 2 77.8 C.Mellusi, Wisconsin 4 51 306 4 76.5 R.Harvey, UCF 5 73 378 5 75.6 Q.Judkins, Mississippi 5 90 378 5 75.6 J.Haynes, Georgia Tech 5 65 376 2 75.2 J.Kibodi, Louisiana-Lafayette 5 40 376 4 75.2 L.Webb, South Alabama 5 64 376 7 75.2 T.Henderson, Ohio St. 4 44 295 5 73.8 M.Hughes, Tulane 5 72 368 3 73.6 A.Adeyi, North Texas 4 42 292 2 73.0 K.Black, James Madison 5 73 365 0 73.0 A.Tecza, Navy 4 39 291 1 72.8 L.Allen, Syracuse 5 76 363 6 72.6 Z.Larrier, Air Force 5 62 362 3 72.4 T.Castellanos, Boston College 5 67 358 3 71.6 T.Etienne, Florida 5 60 358 2 71.6 K.Barnes, UTSA 4 64 285 1 71.2 W.Shipley, Clemson 5 72 353 2 70.6 T.Stewart, Bowling Green 5 58 353 4 70.6 C.Donaldson, West Virginia 5 86 348 4 69.6 L.Moss, Texas A&M 4 46 276 2 69.0 B.Daily, Army 4 76 275 3 68.8 G.Shrader, Syracuse 5 61 340 6 68.0 C.Steele, UCLA 4 41 272 2 68.0 J.Cross, Arkansas St. 5 49 337 3 67.4 G.Garcia, Kent St. 5 87 337 2 67.4 A.Brown, N. Illinois 5 80 336 1 67.2 K.Salter, Liberty 4 47 268 5 67.0 F.Gore, Southern Miss. 5 74 331 4 66.2 B.Brown, South Florida 5 89 330 5 66.0 T.Harden, UCLA 4 36 264 2 66.0 G.Ervin, Nebraska 3 38 196 1 65.3 J.White, Georgia Southern 4 45 261 3 65.2 R.Leonard, Duke 5 47 326 4 65.2 J.McClellan, Alabama 5 67 326 3 65.2 H.Smith, Louisiana-Monroe 4 32 258 2 64.5 A.Watkins, Tulsa 5 78 320 2 64.0 C.Skattebo, Arizona St. 5 80 318 4 63.6 R.Clark, Southern Miss. 5 43 317 2 63.4 J.Small, Tennessee 5 53 317 2 63.4 D.Hankins, UTEP 6 73 380 1 63.3 M.Cooper, Ball St. 5 73 316 1 63.2 J.Jones, Charlotte 5 62 316 3 63.2 E.Gilliam, Fresno St. 5 74 312 4 62.4 S.Lawrence, FIU 5 53 312 2 62.4 R.Love, Illinois 4 44 248 1 62.0 V.Rosa, Uconn 5 57 310 2 62.0 R.Hemby, Maryland 5 64 309 4 61.8 I.Woullard, Louisiana-Monroe 4 39 247 1 61.8 K.Allen, Penn St. 5 69 307 2 61.4 M.Bailey, Cent. Michigan 5 64 305 2 61.0 T.Burgess, UTEP 6 67 366 2 61.0 B.Lucas, Liberty 4 39 244 2 61.0 J.Waters, Duke 5 52 303 8 60.6 O.Burk, Air Force 4 44 242 2 60.5 B.Tuten, Virginia Tech 5 71 301 1 60.2 D.Johnson, Washington 4 41 240 4 60.0 J.Jackson, Utah 4 39 239 0 59.8 J.James, Oregon 5 34 297 7 59.4 M.Washington, Buffalo 4 49 234 2 58.5 J.Daniels, LSU 5 60 292 3 58.4 L.Martin, BYU 5 72 289 4 57.8 D.Grainger, Georgia St. 5 58 288 3 57.6 T.Tracy, Purdue 5 46 288 5 57.6 O.Gordon, Oklahoma St. 4 37 230 2 57.5 S.Bangura, Ohio 5 74 287 0 57.4 N.Wright, South Florida 5 70 287 2 57.4 B.Armstrong, NC State 5 69 286 3 57.2 N.Singleton, Penn St. 5 74 283 6 56.6 K.Wicks, Old Dominion 4 47 226 0 56.5 A.Grant, Nebraska 4 44 224 2 56.0 E.Jones, Cincinnati 5 69 280 3 56.0 T.Ward, Kansas St. 3 37 168 1 56.0 D.Hishaw, Kansas 5 41 279 4 55.8 D.Mockobee, Purdue 5 67 279 3 55.8 P.Mafah, Clemson 5 43 278 4 55.6 R.Amos, Miami (Ohio) 5 57 276 2 55.2 J.Thomas, UNLV 5 51 273 7 54.6 J.Smith, Temple 4 41 217 1 54.2 A.Daniels, Texas A&M 5 49 270 2 54.0 H.Haarberg, Nebraska 5 51 270 2 54.0 D.Pavia, New Mexico St. 5 49 270 0 54.0 O.Arnold, Georgia Southern 5 36 269 3 53.8 J.Dart, Mississippi 5 51 269 4 53.8 I.Ifanse, California 5 50 262 5 52.4 J.Sims, Nebraska 3 30 156 1 52.0 J.Jackson, E. Michigan 5 49 258 1 51.6 K.Robichaux, Boston College 4 51 206 2 51.5 N.Peat, Missouri 5 56 257 2 51.4 C.McDonald, Maryland 4 26 204 2 51.0 L.Smothers, Jacksonville St. 5 53 255 5 51.0 D.Booth, Utah St. 5 48 254 2 50.8 D.Fenwick, Oregon St. 5 43 254 4 50.8 M.Johnson, Florida 5 56 253 3 50.6 J.Hunter, Auburn 4 50 202 2 50.5 I.Jacobs, UAB 5 55 249 3 49.8 K.Bullock, South Alabama 5 52 247 1 49.4 D.Richardson, Baylor 4 46 197 0 49.2 J.Mayden, San Diego St. 6 60 295 3 49.2 B.Bennett, Coastal Carolina 5 49 245 3 49.0 D.Fofana, Navy 4 41 196 1 49.0 S.Evans, E. Michigan 5 47 242 2 48.4 R.Williams, Alabama 5 48 242 1 48.4 D.Finn, Toledo 5 49 241 3 48.2 L.Lingard, Akron 5 44 238 1 47.6 J.Ford, Tulsa 5 57 237 1 47.4 J.Glover, Utah 5 64 237 2 47.4 T.Benson, Florida St. 4 40 189 4 47.2 J.Milroe, Alabama 4 49 189 4 47.2 J.Moore, Duke 5 42 235 2 47.0 C.Morris, TCU 5 40 235 3 47.0 B.Brooks, North Carolina 3 34 140 1 46.7 S.Thomas, New Mexico St. 5 43 233 3 46.6 G.Greene, West Virginia 4 33 185 3 46.2 M.Anderson, South Carolina 5 44 230 2 46.0 R.Cook, Buffalo 5 58 230 2 46.0 S.Tyler, Minnesota 4 40 183 0 45.8 A.Allen, Miami 3 26 137 2 45.7 K.Johnson, Iowa 2 34 91 1 45.5 A.Stredick, California 4 38 182 2 45.5 D.Brooks, Arizona St. 2 21 90 0 45.0 R.Reese, Baylor 5 45 225 2 45.0 C.Porter, Northwestern 5 56 221 1 44.2 M.Wiley, Arizona 4 40 176 1 44.0 P.Jenkins, Houston 5 41 218 3 43.6 R.Harris, East Carolina 5 57 217 4 43.4 D.Irons, Akron 5 61 215 2 43.0 O.Allison, Ohio 5 67 212 1 42.4 J.Lucas, Indiana 5 49 212 2 42.4 T.Cooley, Georgia Tech 5 41 211 3 42.2 T.Lawton, James Madison 5 43 209 3 41.8 J.Armstead, San Diego St. 6 55 248 4 41.3 B.Emanuel, Cent. Michigan 4 42 165 2 41.2 F.Peasant, Middle Tennessee 4 41 165 1 41.2 K.Drones, Virginia Tech 5 62 205 4 41.0 D.Pendergrass, Baylor 4 35 164 2 41.0 J.Barnes, Oklahoma 3 28 122 1 40.7 C.Fancher, Marshall 4 43 162 0 40.5 Z.Abdus-Salaam, W. Michigan 5 53 202 3 40.4 D.Houston, Uconn 4 34 161 0 40.2 D.Edwards, Colorado 5 40 201 1 40.2 M.Major, Oklahoma 5 51 199 1 39.8 J.Benjamin, Rutgers 4 36 159 1 39.8 H.Reed, Army 4 35 159 1 39.8 P.Smith, Vanderbilt 6 57 238 2 39.7 P.Thorne, Auburn 5 45 198 2 39.6 C.Filkins, Stanford 5 31 197 1 39.4 R.Hammond, Pittsburgh 5 46 196 3 39.2 B.Jackson, Tulsa 5 35 196 0 39.2 B.Lewis, Nevada 5 56 196 2 39.2 A.Green, Arkansas 5 32 195 2 39.0 T.Walker, Oklahoma 5 38 193 2 38.6 L.Johnson, SMU 4 27 153 1 38.2 K.Christon, San Diego St. 6 60 228 0 38.0 Z.Wallace, Arkansas St. 5 56 187 1 37.4 G.Wimsatt, Rutgers 5 41 187 4 37.4

