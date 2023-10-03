Live Radio
NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

The Associated Press

October 3, 2023, 11:12 AM

Leading Rushers

G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
H.Waylee, Wyoming 3 53 457 3 152.3
D.Taylor, Minnesota 4 87 532 4 133.0
N.Noel, Appalachian St. 5 123 651 4 130.2
J.Brooks, Texas 5 86 597 5 119.4
R.Davis, Kentucky 5 76 594 8 118.8
R.Ali, Marshall 4 91 475 9 118.8
K.Vidal, Troy 5 103 590 3 118.0
J.Ott, California 4 83 471 5 117.8
M.Carroll, Georgia St. 5 115 583 9 116.6
A.Estime, Notre Dame 6 95 672 7 112.0
J.Buckley, W. Michigan 5 94 557 5 111.4
E.Bailey, TCU 5 100 538 2 107.6
D.Giddens, Kansas St. 4 66 423 4 105.8
T.Brooks, Texas Tech 5 84 523 3 104.6
P.Boone, Toledo 5 68 515 5 103.0
J.Jordan, Louisville 5 66 510 6 102.0
M.Jackson, Jacksonville St. 5 77 505 3 101.0
D.Martinez, Oregon St. 5 73 497 2 99.4
A.Jeanty, Boise St. 5 96 489 8 97.8
I.Mahdi, Texas State 5 50 488 7 97.6
O.Hampton, North Carolina 4 73 383 7 95.8
N.Carter, Michigan St. 5 93 477 4 95.4
K.Monangai, Rutgers 5 88 471 6 94.2
B.Allen, Wisconsin 4 52 371 6 92.8
C.Schrader, Missouri 5 81 463 3 92.6
B.Watson, Memphis 5 77 455 6 91.0
L.Diggs, LSU 4 57 354 3 88.5
D.Neal, Kansas 5 65 439 5 87.8
J.Wright, Tennessee 5 61 435 1 87.0
D.Edwards, Georgia 3 51 260 5 86.7
M.Lloyd, Southern Cal 5 52 433 3 86.6
B.Corum, Michigan 5 74 425 9 85.0
J.Croskey-Merritt, New Mexico 5 62 420 7 84.0
K.Lynch-Adams, Umass 6 110 504 5 84.0
J.Marks, Mississippi St. 5 72 420 4 84.0
J.Ellison, Wake Forest 3 44 250 0 83.3
J.Knighton, SMU 4 51 332 2 83.0
H.Parrish, Miami 4 42 331 3 82.8
C.Kiner, Cincinnati 5 76 405 2 81.0
Q.Cooley, Liberty 4 53 323 0 80.8
E.Michel, Air Force 5 91 400 8 80.0
L.McCammon, FAU 3 37 237 1 79.0
J.Richardson, UCF 5 45 394 1 78.8
B.Irving, Oregon 5 50 393 4 78.6
D.Claiborne, Wake Forest 4 63 311 2 77.8
C.Mellusi, Wisconsin 4 51 306 4 76.5
R.Harvey, UCF 5 73 378 5 75.6
Q.Judkins, Mississippi 5 90 378 5 75.6
J.Haynes, Georgia Tech 5 65 376 2 75.2
J.Kibodi, Louisiana-Lafayette 5 40 376 4 75.2
L.Webb, South Alabama 5 64 376 7 75.2
T.Henderson, Ohio St. 4 44 295 5 73.8
M.Hughes, Tulane 5 72 368 3 73.6
A.Adeyi, North Texas 4 42 292 2 73.0
K.Black, James Madison 5 73 365 0 73.0
A.Tecza, Navy 4 39 291 1 72.8
L.Allen, Syracuse 5 76 363 6 72.6
Z.Larrier, Air Force 5 62 362 3 72.4
T.Castellanos, Boston College 5 67 358 3 71.6
T.Etienne, Florida 5 60 358 2 71.6
K.Barnes, UTSA 4 64 285 1 71.2
W.Shipley, Clemson 5 72 353 2 70.6
T.Stewart, Bowling Green 5 58 353 4 70.6
C.Donaldson, West Virginia 5 86 348 4 69.6
L.Moss, Texas A&M 4 46 276 2 69.0
B.Daily, Army 4 76 275 3 68.8
G.Shrader, Syracuse 5 61 340 6 68.0
C.Steele, UCLA 4 41 272 2 68.0
J.Cross, Arkansas St. 5 49 337 3 67.4
G.Garcia, Kent St. 5 87 337 2 67.4
A.Brown, N. Illinois 5 80 336 1 67.2
K.Salter, Liberty 4 47 268 5 67.0
F.Gore, Southern Miss. 5 74 331 4 66.2
B.Brown, South Florida 5 89 330 5 66.0
T.Harden, UCLA 4 36 264 2 66.0
G.Ervin, Nebraska 3 38 196 1 65.3
J.White, Georgia Southern 4 45 261 3 65.2
R.Leonard, Duke 5 47 326 4 65.2
J.McClellan, Alabama 5 67 326 3 65.2
H.Smith, Louisiana-Monroe 4 32 258 2 64.5
A.Watkins, Tulsa 5 78 320 2 64.0
C.Skattebo, Arizona St. 5 80 318 4 63.6
R.Clark, Southern Miss. 5 43 317 2 63.4
J.Small, Tennessee 5 53 317 2 63.4
D.Hankins, UTEP 6 73 380 1 63.3
M.Cooper, Ball St. 5 73 316 1 63.2
J.Jones, Charlotte 5 62 316 3 63.2
E.Gilliam, Fresno St. 5 74 312 4 62.4
S.Lawrence, FIU 5 53 312 2 62.4
R.Love, Illinois 4 44 248 1 62.0
V.Rosa, Uconn 5 57 310 2 62.0
R.Hemby, Maryland 5 64 309 4 61.8
I.Woullard, Louisiana-Monroe 4 39 247 1 61.8
K.Allen, Penn St. 5 69 307 2 61.4
M.Bailey, Cent. Michigan 5 64 305 2 61.0
T.Burgess, UTEP 6 67 366 2 61.0
B.Lucas, Liberty 4 39 244 2 61.0
J.Waters, Duke 5 52 303 8 60.6
O.Burk, Air Force 4 44 242 2 60.5
B.Tuten, Virginia Tech 5 71 301 1 60.2
D.Johnson, Washington 4 41 240 4 60.0
J.Jackson, Utah 4 39 239 0 59.8
J.James, Oregon 5 34 297 7 59.4
M.Washington, Buffalo 4 49 234 2 58.5
J.Daniels, LSU 5 60 292 3 58.4
L.Martin, BYU 5 72 289 4 57.8
D.Grainger, Georgia St. 5 58 288 3 57.6
T.Tracy, Purdue 5 46 288 5 57.6
O.Gordon, Oklahoma St. 4 37 230 2 57.5
S.Bangura, Ohio 5 74 287 0 57.4
N.Wright, South Florida 5 70 287 2 57.4
B.Armstrong, NC State 5 69 286 3 57.2
N.Singleton, Penn St. 5 74 283 6 56.6
K.Wicks, Old Dominion 4 47 226 0 56.5
A.Grant, Nebraska 4 44 224 2 56.0
E.Jones, Cincinnati 5 69 280 3 56.0
T.Ward, Kansas St. 3 37 168 1 56.0
D.Hishaw, Kansas 5 41 279 4 55.8
D.Mockobee, Purdue 5 67 279 3 55.8
P.Mafah, Clemson 5 43 278 4 55.6
R.Amos, Miami (Ohio) 5 57 276 2 55.2
J.Thomas, UNLV 5 51 273 7 54.6
J.Smith, Temple 4 41 217 1 54.2
A.Daniels, Texas A&M 5 49 270 2 54.0
H.Haarberg, Nebraska 5 51 270 2 54.0
D.Pavia, New Mexico St. 5 49 270 0 54.0
O.Arnold, Georgia Southern 5 36 269 3 53.8
J.Dart, Mississippi 5 51 269 4 53.8
I.Ifanse, California 5 50 262 5 52.4
J.Sims, Nebraska 3 30 156 1 52.0
J.Jackson, E. Michigan 5 49 258 1 51.6
K.Robichaux, Boston College 4 51 206 2 51.5
N.Peat, Missouri 5 56 257 2 51.4
C.McDonald, Maryland 4 26 204 2 51.0
L.Smothers, Jacksonville St. 5 53 255 5 51.0
D.Booth, Utah St. 5 48 254 2 50.8
D.Fenwick, Oregon St. 5 43 254 4 50.8
M.Johnson, Florida 5 56 253 3 50.6
J.Hunter, Auburn 4 50 202 2 50.5
I.Jacobs, UAB 5 55 249 3 49.8
K.Bullock, South Alabama 5 52 247 1 49.4
D.Richardson, Baylor 4 46 197 0 49.2
J.Mayden, San Diego St. 6 60 295 3 49.2
B.Bennett, Coastal Carolina 5 49 245 3 49.0
D.Fofana, Navy 4 41 196 1 49.0
S.Evans, E. Michigan 5 47 242 2 48.4
R.Williams, Alabama 5 48 242 1 48.4
D.Finn, Toledo 5 49 241 3 48.2
L.Lingard, Akron 5 44 238 1 47.6
J.Ford, Tulsa 5 57 237 1 47.4
J.Glover, Utah 5 64 237 2 47.4
T.Benson, Florida St. 4 40 189 4 47.2
J.Milroe, Alabama 4 49 189 4 47.2
J.Moore, Duke 5 42 235 2 47.0
C.Morris, TCU 5 40 235 3 47.0
B.Brooks, North Carolina 3 34 140 1 46.7
S.Thomas, New Mexico St. 5 43 233 3 46.6
G.Greene, West Virginia 4 33 185 3 46.2
M.Anderson, South Carolina 5 44 230 2 46.0
R.Cook, Buffalo 5 58 230 2 46.0
S.Tyler, Minnesota 4 40 183 0 45.8
A.Allen, Miami 3 26 137 2 45.7
K.Johnson, Iowa 2 34 91 1 45.5
A.Stredick, California 4 38 182 2 45.5
D.Brooks, Arizona St. 2 21 90 0 45.0
R.Reese, Baylor 5 45 225 2 45.0
C.Porter, Northwestern 5 56 221 1 44.2
M.Wiley, Arizona 4 40 176 1 44.0
P.Jenkins, Houston 5 41 218 3 43.6
R.Harris, East Carolina 5 57 217 4 43.4
D.Irons, Akron 5 61 215 2 43.0
O.Allison, Ohio 5 67 212 1 42.4
J.Lucas, Indiana 5 49 212 2 42.4
T.Cooley, Georgia Tech 5 41 211 3 42.2
T.Lawton, James Madison 5 43 209 3 41.8
J.Armstead, San Diego St. 6 55 248 4 41.3
B.Emanuel, Cent. Michigan 4 42 165 2 41.2
F.Peasant, Middle Tennessee 4 41 165 1 41.2
K.Drones, Virginia Tech 5 62 205 4 41.0
D.Pendergrass, Baylor 4 35 164 2 41.0
J.Barnes, Oklahoma 3 28 122 1 40.7
C.Fancher, Marshall 4 43 162 0 40.5
Z.Abdus-Salaam, W. Michigan 5 53 202 3 40.4
D.Houston, Uconn 4 34 161 0 40.2
D.Edwards, Colorado 5 40 201 1 40.2
M.Major, Oklahoma 5 51 199 1 39.8
J.Benjamin, Rutgers 4 36 159 1 39.8
H.Reed, Army 4 35 159 1 39.8
P.Smith, Vanderbilt 6 57 238 2 39.7
P.Thorne, Auburn 5 45 198 2 39.6
C.Filkins, Stanford 5 31 197 1 39.4
R.Hammond, Pittsburgh 5 46 196 3 39.2
B.Jackson, Tulsa 5 35 196 0 39.2
B.Lewis, Nevada 5 56 196 2 39.2
A.Green, Arkansas 5 32 195 2 39.0
T.Walker, Oklahoma 5 38 193 2 38.6
L.Johnson, SMU 4 27 153 1 38.2
K.Christon, San Diego St. 6 60 228 0 38.0
Z.Wallace, Arkansas St. 5 56 187 1 37.4
G.Wimsatt, Rutgers 5 41 187 4 37.4

