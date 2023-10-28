NASCAR-Xfinity Dead On Tools 250 Results

Saturday At Martinsville Speedway Ridgeway, Va. Lap length: 0.53 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 256…

Saturday

At Martinsville Speedway

Ridgeway, Va.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 256 laps, 50 points.

2. (8) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 256, 42.

3. (1) Sammy Smith, Toyota, 256, 50.

4. (4) Riley Herbst, Ford, 256, 38.

5. (12) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 256, 41.

6. (14) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 256, 31.

7. (10) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 256, 35.

8. (22) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 256, 34.

9. (38) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 256, 28.

10. (15) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 256, 27.

11. (19) Layne Riggs, Chevrolet, 256, 26.

12. (26) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 256, 0.

13. (34) Cj McLaughlin, Ford, 256, 24.

14. (24) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 256, 23.

15. (11) Myatt Snider, Toyota, 256, 33.

16. (6) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 256, 23.

17. (20) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 256, 20.

18. (5) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 256, 27.

19. (3) Cole Custer, Ford, 256, 30.

20. (16) Brett Moffitt, Ford, 256, 17.

21. (9) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, accident, 255, 23.

22. (31) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, accident, 255, 15.

23. (18) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, accident, 255, 15.

24. (32) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, transmission, 245, 13.

25. (17) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, accident, 244, 12.

26. (29) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, accident, 244, 11.

27. (30) Chad Finchum, Ford, accident, 244, 10.

28. (23) Kaz Grala, Toyota, accident, 243, 15.

29. (33) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, 240, 8.

30. (35) Chris Hacker, Chevrolet, garage, 237, 0.

31. (25) Connor Mosack, Toyota, garage, 232, 6.

32. (27) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, engine, 218, 5.

33. (36) Akinori Ogata, Chevrolet, garage, 217, 0.

34. (21) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, accident, 207, 3.

35. (13) Ryan Sieg, Ford, garage, 203, 2.

36. (7) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, accident, 187, 7.

37. (37) Devin Jones, Chevrolet, engine, 131, 1.

38. (28) Kyle Sieg, Ford, accident, 40, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 55.257 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 26 minutes, 7 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.032 seconds.

Caution Flags: 15 for 101 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: S.Smith 0-44; J.Allgaier 45-64; S.Smith 65-123; M.Snider 124; L.Riggs 125-133; S.Smith 134-177; C.Custer 178; J.Nemechek 179-195; A.Hill 196-205; J.Nemechek 206-242; A.Hill 243-253; S.Creed 254; A.Hill 255; J.Allgaier 256

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): S.Smith, 3 times for 147 laps; J.Nemechek, 2 times for 54 laps; A.Hill, 3 times for 22 laps; J.Allgaier, 2 times for 21 laps; L.Riggs, 1 time for 9 laps; S.Creed, 1 time for 1 lap; M.Snider, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Custer, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: J.Nemechek, 7; J.Allgaier, 4; S.Mayer, 4; A.Hill, 4; C.Custer, 2; S.Smith, 1; C.Smith, 1; J.Burton, 1; R.Herbst, 1; R.Truex, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Nemechek, 4000; 2. J.Allgaier, 4000; 3. S.Mayer, 4000; 4. C.Custer, 4000; 5. A.Hill, 2229; 6. S.Smith, 2216; 7. D.Hemric, 2208; 8. P.Kligerman, 2188; 9. S.Creed, 2187; 10. C.Smith, 2176; 11. J.Berry, 2137; 12. J.Burton, 2101; 13. R.Herbst, 870; 14. B.Jones, 759; 15. B.Moffitt, 657; 16. P.Retzlaff, 638.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.