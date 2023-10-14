NASCAR-Xfinity Alsco Uniforms 302 Results

Saturday At Las Vegas Motor Speedway Las Vegas. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (8) Riley Herbst,…

Saturday

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (8) Riley Herbst, Ford, 201 laps, 51 points.

2. (38) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 201, 48.

3. (2) Cole Custer, Ford, 201, 53.

4. (4) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, 201, 47.

5. (14) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 201, 35.

6. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 201, 42.

7. (10) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 201, 36.

8. (13) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 201, 33.

9. (6) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 201, 41.

10. (9) Layne Riggs, Chevrolet, 201, 27.

11. (19) Myatt Snider, Toyota, 200, 26.

12. (1) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 200, 29.

13. (11) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 200, 26.

14. (5) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 200, 23.

15. (15) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 200, 22.

16. (17) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 199, 21.

17. (3) Sammy Smith, Toyota, 199, 30.

18. (24) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 199, 19.

19. (28) Connor Mosack, Toyota, 199, 18.

20. (25) Ryan Reed, Ford, 198, 17.

21. (23) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 198, 0.

22. (18) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 197, 15.

23. (35) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 197, 0.

24. (27) Brett Moffitt, Ford, 197, 13.

25. (34) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 197, 12.

26. (29) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 197, 11.

27. (32) Ryan Ellis, Ford, 197, 10.

28. (31) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 195, 9.

29. (37) Cj McLaughlin, Ford, 194, 8.

30. (16) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 193, 7.

31. (21) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, 193, 6.

32. (36) Joey Gase, Ford, 193, 5.

33. (26) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, accident, 56, 4.

34. (20) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, accident, 54, 3.

35. (22) Kaz Grala, Toyota, accident, 53, 2.

36. (12) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, accident, 53, 1.

37. (30) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, accident, 12, 1.

38. (33) Patrick Emerling, Chevrolet, accident, 3, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 130.576 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 18 minutes, 31 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 14.959 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 26 laps.

Lead Changes: 11 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J.Berry 0-10; C.Smith 11-17; J.Berry 18; C.Smith 19-34; C.Custer 35-51; D.Hemric 52; C.Custer 53-89; R.Herbst 90-96; C.Custer 97-104; R.Herbst 105-143; K.Sieg 144; R.Herbst 145-201

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Herbst, 3 times for 103 laps; C.Custer, 3 times for 62 laps; C.Smith, 2 times for 23 laps; J.Berry, 2 times for 11 laps; D.Hemric, 1 time for 1 lap; K.Sieg, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: J.Nemechek, 7; A.Hill, 4; J.Allgaier, 3; S.Mayer, 3; C.Custer, 2; C.Smith, 1; S.Smith, 1; J.Burton, 1; R.Herbst, 1; R.Truex, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Nemechek, 3103; 2. J.Allgaier, 3077; 3. A.Hill, 3075; 4. C.Custer, 3071; 5. C.Smith, 3056; 6. S.Mayer, 3055; 7. S.Smith, 3036; 8. S.Creed, 3030; 9. D.Hemric, 2144; 10. P.Kligerman, 2126; 11. J.Berry, 2091; 12. J.Burton, 2056; 13. R.Herbst, 790; 14. B.Jones, 707; 15. B.Moffitt, 632; 16. P.Retzlaff, 578.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

