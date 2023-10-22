NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 Results

Sunday At Homestead-Miami Speedway Homestead, Fla. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (13) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 267…

Sunday

At Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead, Fla.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (13) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 267 laps, 42 points.

2. (10) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267, 53.

3. (3) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 267, 42.

4. (7) William Byron, Chevrolet, 267, 49.

5. (25) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 267, 32.

6. (2) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 267, 31.

7. (9) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 267, 34.

8. (36) Joey Logano, Ford, 267, 30.

9. (30) Aric Almirola, Ford, 267, 28.

10. (6) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 32.

11. (22) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267, 26.

12. (26) Austin Cindric, Ford, 267, 25.

13. (29) Ryan Preece, Ford, 267, 24.

14. (19) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 267, 23.

15. (16) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267, 22.

16. (14) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 267, 21.

17. (21) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 267, 20.

18. (18) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 267, 19.

19. (12) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 267, 18.

20. (20) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 267, 17.

21. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford, 267, 16.

22. (15) Michael McDowell, Ford, 267, 15.

23. (27) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 267, 14.

24. (33) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 266, 13.

25. (32) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 266, 12.

26. (34) Ryan Newman, Ford, 265, 0.

27. (23) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 263, 10.

28. (4) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 262, 24.

29. (1) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, engine, 237, 19.

30. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, accident, 236, 19.

31. (8) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, accident, 221, 6.

32. (24) John H. Nemechek, Chevrolet, accident, 218, 0.

33. (31) JJ Yeley, Ford, accident, 218, 0.

34. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, accident, 214, 21.

35. (35) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, accident, 201, 0.

36. (28) Harrison Burton, Ford, overheating, 165, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 125.214 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 11 minutes, 54 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.651 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 35 laps.

Lead Changes: 25 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: M.Truex 0-1; B.Wallace 2-10; M.Truex 11-19; W.Byron 20-32; T.Reddick 33; D.Hamlin 34-40; B.Keselowski 41-53; K.Larson 54-80; B.Keselowski 81; K.Larson 82-114; B.Keselowski 115; D.Hamlin 116-125; K.Larson 126-161; R.Blaney 162-167; B.Keselowski 168; R.Blaney 169-173; W.Byron 174; R.Blaney 175-212; D.Hamlin 213-218; R.Blaney 219-221; D.Hamlin 222-229; C.Bell 230-239; W.Byron 240-242; R.Blaney 243; W.Byron 244-251; C.Bell 252-267

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 3 times for 96 laps; R.Blaney, 5 times for 53 laps; D.Hamlin, 4 times for 31 laps; C.Bell, 2 times for 26 laps; W.Byron, 4 times for 25 laps; B.Keselowski, 4 times for 16 laps; M.Truex, 2 times for 10 laps; B.Wallace, 1 time for 9 laps; T.Reddick, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: W.Byron, 6; K.Larson, 4; D.Hamlin, 3; M.Truex, 3; C.Buescher, 3; K.Busch, 3; C.Bell, 2; R.Blaney, 2; T.Reddick, 2; R.Chastain, 1; J.Logano, 1; M.McDowell, 1; R.Stenhouse, 1; A.Allmendinger, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. W.Byron, 4126; 2. C.Bell, 4110; 3. R.Blaney, 4106; 4. K.Larson, 4105; 5. T.Reddick, 4096; 6. D.Hamlin, 4089; 7. M.Truex, 4089; 8. C.Buescher, 4063; 9. B.Keselowski, 2263; 10. R.Chastain, 2219; 11. B.Wallace, 2216; 12. K.Busch, 2210; 13. J.Logano, 2198; 14. K.Harvick, 2170; 15. M.McDowell, 2145; 16. R.Stenhouse, 2136.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

