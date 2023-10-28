Jagger watches Barcelona wear Stones logo in ‘clasico’ but Beatles fan Bellingham gets Madrid winner

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona aligned with the Rolling Stones for Saturday’s “clasico” soccer game against Real Madrid when Mick…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona aligned with the Rolling Stones for Saturday’s “clasico” soccer game against Real Madrid when Mick Jagger showed up to see the home team wear special jerseys featuring the iconic logo of his legendary rock group before a Beatles fan had the last laugh.

Jagger and fellow Stones member Ronnie Wood were in attendance at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, where Barcelona is playing this season while Camp Nou is being remodeled.

Barcelona’s players wore special jerseys for the game featuring the Rolling Stones’ “hot lips” logo in place of its normal shirt sponsor. The shirts were also on sale.

Also, before kickoff Barcelona displayed a mosaic of burgundy and blue along with a huge Rolling Stones logo.

Madrid won the Spanish league game after Jude Bellingham struck twice, including a goal in injury time, to seal a 2-1 comeback victory.

After the game, Madrid cheekily posted an image of Bellingham with the message “The Beatles were always my favorite band” on X, formerly known as Twitter.

At Madrid’s home games, fans have sung the Beatles’ “Hey Jude” to celebrate Bellingham’s goals.

Barcelona, which has a sponsorship deal with audio-streaming service Spotify, has worn special shirts for recent “clasicos” featuring the logos of Spanish pop star Rosalía and Canadian rapper Drake.

The “clasico” game between the Spanish powerhouses is a must-see soccer game in Spain and abroad.

