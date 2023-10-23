Men’s Preseason All-America Team

The Associated Press’ 2023-24 preseason All-America men’s basketball team, with school, height, year and votes from a 60-member national media…

The Associated Press’ 2023-24 preseason All-America men’s basketball team, with school, height, year and votes from a 60-member national media panel (key 2022-23 statistics in parentheses):

Zach Edey, Purdue, 7-4, 300 pounds, senior, 60 of 60 votes (22.3 ppg, 12.9 rpg, 2.1 blocks, 60.7 fg pct, 1.5 apg)

Tyler Kolek, Marquette, 6-3, 195, senior, 53, (12.9 ppg, 7.5 apg, 1.8 steals, 47.1 fg pct)

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas, 7-2, 260, senior, 41 (18.5 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 1.8 blocks, 56.0 fg pct)

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 7-0, 248, sophomore, 33, (15.1 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 16 double-doubles, 1.31 steals, 44.1 fg pct)

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 6-11, 240, graduate student, 32, (15.9 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.4 apg, 55.4 fg pct)

Others receiving votes: Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M, 13; Max Abmas, Texas, 13; Boo Buie, Northwestern, 12; Tyson Walker, Michigan State, 7; Johni Broome, Auburn, 7; Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton, 5; Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois, 5; Boogie Ellis, Southern Cal, 3; Justin Moore, Villanova, 3; Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 3; DaRon Holmes II, Dayton, 2; Tristan de Silva, Colorado, 1; Tolu Smith, Mississippi State, 1; Dillon Jones, Weber State, 1; Jahmir Young, Maryland, 1; Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga, 1; Tucker DeVries, Drake, 1.

