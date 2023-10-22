MATCHDAY: Unbeaten Tottenham plays Fulham in a London derby. Valencia hosts Cadiz in Spanish league

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday: ENGLAND Tottenham looks to maintain its unbeaten start to the…

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

Tottenham looks to maintain its unbeaten start to the Premier League and return to the top of the standings by beating Fulham in a London derby that wraps up the ninth round of fixtures. Spurs have won six of their first eight games, drawing the other two. They are a point behind Manchester City and Arsenal, who played their games on Saturday. Fulham is in 13th place on 11 points. Yves Bissouma is suspended for host Tottenham so that should see fellow central midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg earn a first Premier League start this season.

SPAIN

Valencia hosts Cadiz with both teams looking to end winless streaks in the Spanish league. Valencia hasn’t won in four straight matches, with two losses in three games. It hasn’t gone five consecutive league games without a victory since coach Rubén Baraja took over in February. Valencia entered the weekend’s round in ninth place. Cadiz is winless in five straight games, with two defeats in its last two matches.

ITALY

Fiorentina will aim to consolidate its place in the top four of Serie A when it hosts struggling Empoli. Fiorentina has lost just one of its eight league matches and won four of its last five. Empoli is at the other end of the table with four points from eight matches. Udinese sits a point above Empoli and the bottom three and it hosts Lecce, which has seen a drop in form after a fantastic start. Lecce was unbeaten in its first five matches but then lost two straight and was held to a draw before the international break.

