MATCHDAY: Leipzig takes on Wolfsburg in German Cup

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:

GERMANY

Leipzig heads to Wolfsburg in the second round of the German Cup without Dani Olmo after the Spain midfielder injured his shoulder in the 6-0 demolition of Cologne in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Playmaker Xavi Simons, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, is on form for Leipzig with a goal and three assists in his last two games. Kevin Kampl could return for Leipzig after being rested. Union Berlin tries to avoid an 11th straight loss in all competitions when it visits Stuttgart. Union is without David Datro Fofana after the club suspended him for a week for refusing to shake coach Urs Fischer’s hand. Borussia Moenchengladbach hosts Heidenheim and Cologne visits second division Kaiserslautern.

ENGLAND

England’s lower leagues will be represented in the quarterfinals of the League Cup with fourth division Mansfield facing third division Port Vale in the round of 16. Another third division team, Exeter is also in action against second division Middlesbrough, with both teams aiming to advance to the next round.

