MATCHDAY: Atalanta visits struggling Empoli in Serie A. Villarreal at Granada in Spanish league

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ITALY

Atalanta visits struggling Empoli in Serie A and is looking to move on from a Europa League match in which it allowed a late equalizer in a 2-2 draw at Sturm Graz. Fiorentina visits Lazio coming off a 6-0 rout of Serbian club Cukaricki in the Conference League and will be looking for continuity after highly touted striker Lucas Beltran scored his first two goals with the Viola. Lazio is coming off a disappointing 3-1 loss at Feyenoord in the Champions League.

SPAIN

Villarreal tries to move further away from the relegation zone when it visits second-to-last Granada in the Spanish league. Villarreal is three points from danger and winless in its last five league games, with two losses and three draws. Its last league win was against last-place Almeria in September. Granada hasn’t won in seven consecutive games, with four losses and three draws.

