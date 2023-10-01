Marlins try to keep win streak going against the Pirates

Miami Marlins (84-76, third in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (75-86, fourth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 3:05…

Miami Marlins (84-76, third in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (75-86, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins seek to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has a 75-86 record overall and a 38-42 record in home games. The Pirates have a 30-9 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Miami is 84-76 overall and 38-41 in road games. Marlins hitters have a collective .407 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Marlins lead the season series 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 31 doubles, five triples and 24 home runs for the Pirates. Jared Triolo is 18-for-39 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 30 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 69 RBI for the Marlins. Jon Berti is 17-for-30 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .286 batting average, 5.72 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Marlins: 6-4, .276 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Bailey Falter: 15-Day IL (neck), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Andrew McCutchen: 60-Day IL (achilles), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm)

Marlins: Luis Arraez: day-to-day (ankle), Eury Perez: 15-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Sandy Alcantara: 15-Day IL (forearm), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

