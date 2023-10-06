Live Radio
Manchester United to honor the wife of former manager Alex Ferguson. Cathy Ferguson has died at 84

The Associated Press

October 6, 2023, 11:08 AM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Flags at Old Trafford were lowered to half-staff Friday following the death of the wife of former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson.

Cathy Ferguson died at the age of 84, United said in a statement sent on behalf of the Ferguson family.

She was described by the club as a “tower of strength for Sir Alex throughout his career.”

Alex Ferguson quit as United manager in 2013 after more than 26 years in charge and said spending more time with Cathy and his family was one of the reasons behind his decision.

Flags at Old Trafford were lowered as a tribute and the team will wear black armbands for the Premier League match against Brentford on Saturday. United’s women’s team will do the same in its match against Arsenal later Friday.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

