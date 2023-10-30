Luukkonen gets first career shutout as Sabres blank Avalanche 4-0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves in his first career shutout and JJ Peterka, Casey Mittelstadt, Tyson…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves in his first career shutout and JJ Peterka, Casey Mittelstadt, Tyson Jost, and Rasmus Dahlin scored for the Buffalo Sabres in a 4-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

Colorado closed a three-game trip with consecutive shutout losses, ending a record NHL streak of 15 wins in a row on the road.

Luukkonen was Buffalo’s third goaltender to start the season, but has been thrust into action because of injuries to Devon Levi and Eric Comrie. The victory was the Sabres’ most decisive so far in starting the season 4-5-0.

Alexandar Georgiev had 25 saves for the Avalanche.

DEVILS 4, WILD 3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jesper Bratt scored twice and added an assist, Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves, and New Jersey beat Minnesota.

Erik Haula and Tyler Toffoli also scored to help the Devils get their fifth win in eight games. Luke Hughes had two assists.

Pat Maroon, Ryan Hartman and Jake Middleton scored for Minnesota, which has lost three straight. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 26 saves.

Minnesota had a power-play for the game’s final 1:37 but could not covert.

CAPITALS 3, SHARKS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tom Wilson scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period and Washington got its third straight win.

Dylan Strome and Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored, Alex Ovechkin had two assists, and the Capitals have their longest win streak since also winning three straight last December. Darcy Kuemper stopped 30 shots.

Luke Kunin scored for San Jose and Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 39 saves. The Sharks fell to 0-7-2 and have lost 15 straight dating back to last season.

OILERS 5, FLAMES 2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Evander Kane had a goal and two assists as Edmonton beat rival Calgary in the Heritage Classic outdoor game at Commonwealth Stadium.

Brett Kulak, Zach Hyman, Evan Bouchard and Vincent Desharnais also scored for the Oilers, who snapped a four-game skid (0-3-1). Stuart Skinner stopped 24 shots.

A.J. Greer and Nazem Kadri had goals for the Flames in their fifth straight loss. Jacob Markstrom had 29 saves.

It was much warmer (about 37 degrees at puck drop) than at the original Heritage Classic 20 years ago which reached minus-22 with the wind chill in 2003.

