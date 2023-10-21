Live Radio
Luton fights back from 2-goal deficit to draw 2-2 at Nottingham Forest in Premier League

The Associated Press

October 21, 2023, 12:58 PM

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Luton fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday, with substitute Elijah Adebayo grabbing the equalizer in the second minute of stoppage time.

All of the goals came in the second half at the City Ground, with Chris Wood scoring in the 48th and 76th minutes to seemingly put Forest on course for victory.

Chiedozie Ogbene lashed home a close-range volley in the 83rd to give Luton hope, before Tom Lockyer launched a long ball into Forest’s penalty area, Adebayo took it superbly on his chest then fired home.

Luton stayed one place outside the relegation zone on five points in its first season in the top flight since 1991-92. Forest is 15th with 10 points.

