Louis Vuitton returns to America’s Cup as title partner and challenger series sponsor

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Luxury goods brand Louis Vuitton is returning to the America’s Cup in 2024 in Barcelona as both title partner and sponsor of the challenger selection series known as the Louis Vuitton Cup.

Louis Vuitton sat out the 2021 America’s Cup in Auckland, New Zealand, when the challenger series was known as the Prada Cup. Emirates Team New Zealand defended the America’s Cup in home waters against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team of Italy and then decided to stage the next defense in Barcelona, saying the move was necessary for its financial survival.

The Louis Vuitton Cup was awarded to the challenger selection series winner from 1983 to 2007.

The five challengers who will compete for the Louis Vuitton Cup and the right to face Team New Zealand in the 37th America’s Cup match are Ineos Britannia, Alinghi Red Bull Racing of Switzerland, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, the New York Yacht Club’s American Magic and Orient Express Racing of France.

The overall competition will run from late August into October.

“We are working every day to make the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Barcelona the most exceptional ever. By bringing its name and its spirit to the event, Louis Vuitton is once again part of our pursuit of excellence,” America’s Cup Event CEO Grant Dalton said in a statement released Tuesday.

The America’s Cup, the oldest trophy in international sports, is secured in a custom Louis Vuitton case when it travels.

