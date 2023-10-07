Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks in NLDS Game 1

Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62, first in the…

Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62, first in the NL West during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.39 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 187 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (13-5, 2.46 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 137 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -202, Diamondbacks +169; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Los Angeles has gone 53-28 at home and 100-62 overall. The Dodgers have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .456.

Arizona has a 41-40 record in road games and an 84-78 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 31-14 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams square off Saturday for the 14th time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 8-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 40 doubles, a triple and 39 home runs while hitting .307 for the Dodgers. J.D. Martinez is 12-for-40 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with a .287 batting average, and has 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 75 RBI. Christian Walker is 9-for-38 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .268 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .204 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Gus Varland: 60-Day IL (knee), Wander Suero: 15-Day IL (back), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Scott McGough: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.