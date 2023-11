LIV Golf Team Championship, Miami Results

Friday At Trump National Doral Miami Purse: $50 million Yardage: 7,725; Par: 72 Top four teams advanced to Semifinals Quarterfinal…

Friday At Trump National Doral Miami Purse: $50 million Yardage: 7,725; Par: 72 Top four teams advanced to Semifinals Quarterfinal Winners advance to Semifinals Hyflyers 2, Smash 1 Singles Brooks Koepka, Smash def. Phil Mickelson, HyFlyers, 6 and 4. Cameron Tringale, HyFlyers def. Jason Kokrak, Smash, 2 and 1. Foursomes James Piot and Brendan Steele, HyFlyers def. Chase Koepka and Matthew Wolff, Smash, 1 up. Fireballs 2, Majesticks 1 Singles Henrik Stenson, Majesticks def. Sergio Garcia, Fireballs, 1 up. Eugenio Chacarra, Fireballs def. Sam Horsfield, Majesticks, 6 and 5. Foursomes Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz, Fireballs def. Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood, Majesticks, 4 and 2. Cleeks 2, Rippers 1 Singles Cameron Smith, Rippers def. Martin Kaymer, Cleeks, 19th hole. Richard Bland, Cleeks def.Marc Leishman, Rippers, 4 and 3. Foursomes Graeme McDowell and Bernd Wiesberger, Cleeks def. Matthew Jones and Jediah Morgan, Rippers, 21st hole. Stinger 3, Iron Heads 0 Singles Louis Oosthuizen, Stinger def. Kevin Na Iron Heads, 5 and 3 Branden Grace, Stinger def. Scott Vincent Iron Heads, 2 and 1. Foursomes Dean Burmester and Charl Schwartzel, Stingers def. Sihwan Kim and Danny Lee, Iron Heads, 2 and 1.

