LIV Golf Team Championship, Miami Results

Saturday At Trump National Doral Miami Purse: $50 million Yardage: 7,725; Par: 72 Semifinals Aces 2, HyFlyers 1 Singles Dustin Johnson, Aces def. Phil Mickelson, HyFlers, 2 and 1. Cameron Tringale, HyFlers def. Patrick Reed, Aces, 4 and 3. Foursomes Pat Perez and Peter Uihlein, Aces def. James Piot and Brendan Steele, HyFlyers, 4 and 3. Crushers 2, Cleeks 1 Singles Bryson Dechambeau, Crushers def. Martin Kaymer, Cleeks, 4 and 3. Paul Casey, Crushers def. Richard Bland, Cleeks, 6 and 5. Foursomes Graeme McDowell and Bernd Wiesberger, Cleeks def. Charles Howell III and Anirban Lahiri, Crushers, 3 and 2. Torque 3, Stinger 0 Singles Joaquin Niemann, Torque def. Louis Oosthuizen, Stingers, 2 and 1. Sebastian Munoz, Torque def. Branden Grace, Stingers, 7 and 6. Foursomes David Puig and Mito Pereira, Torque def. Charl Schwartzel and Dean Burmester, Stingers, 2 up. Rangegoats 2, Fireballs 1 Singles Sergio Garcia, Fireballs def. Bubba Watson, Rangegoats, 4 and 3. Talor Gooch, Rangegoats def. Euginio Chacarra, Fireballs, 2 up. Foursomes Harold Varner III and Thomas Pieters, Rangegoats def. Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer, Fireballs, 2 and 1.

