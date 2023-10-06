Lecce and Sassuolo draw 1-1 in Serie A; Empoli-Udinese draw 0-0

ROME (AP) — Lecce and Sassuolo drew 1-1 in Serie A on Friday, with Domenico Berardi and Nikola Krstović trading…

ROME (AP) — Lecce and Sassuolo drew 1-1 in Serie A on Friday, with Domenico Berardi and Nikola Krstović trading goals.

Berardi converted a penalty for Sassuolo midway through the first half and Krstović equalized after the break by slotting in a loose ball inside the area following a corner.

Berardi has five goals and Krstović has four this season.

Lecce is seventh with 12 points through eight rounds and Sassuolo is two points behind in ninth.

Empoli and Udinese drew 0-0 to leave both clubs on the edge of the relegation zone. The result could cost Udinese coach Andrea Sottil his job, with the Friuli club still winless.

