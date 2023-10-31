VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Las Palmas and Almeria advance past lower-division clubs in Copa del Rey

The Associated Press

October 31, 2023, 7:21 PM

MADRID (AP) — Topflight clubs Las Palmas and Almeria advanced past lower-division teams in the first round of the Copa del Rey on Tuesday.

Almeria picked up its first win of the season by defeating third-division club Talavera 2-0, while Las Palmas scored three times after the 68th minute in a 3-0 victory against fifth-division club Manacor.

Almeria is the only team yet to win in the Spanish league after 11 matches this season.

Three second-division clubs also advanced. Espanyol defeated fourth-division club Mensajero 2-0; Levante eliminated fifth-division side Varea 3-0; and Eibar beat fifth-tier team Lorca Deportiva 4-0.

The first round is played in single elimination games hosted by the lower-division teams.

