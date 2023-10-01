Juventus and Atalanta draw 0-0 in Serie A. Lukaku helps crisis-hit Roma beat Frosinone 2-0

MILAN (AP) — Juventus and Atalanta fell further behind the Serie A leaders as they played out a 0-0 draw…

MILAN (AP) — Juventus and Atalanta fell further behind the Serie A leaders as they played out a 0-0 draw on Sunday.

Both teams had chances and Atalanta hit the woodwork but neither could find the breakthrough in Bergamo.

Juventus remained fourth, four points behind second-place AC Milan and Inter Milan at the top after seven rounds. Atalanta is a point behind Juventus.

Troubled Roma beat Frosinone 2-0 for only its second league win of the season.

Both Atalanta and Juventus were in form heading into Sunday’s match. Atalanta had won its last three matches in all competitions without conceding a goal, while Juventus had three victories in its past four matches.

There were few chances in a tight first half. Davide Zappacosta should have given Atalanta the lead in the 14th minute but his first attempt was blocked by Juventus defender Danilo and he fired the rebound wide of the right post from close range.

Juve’s best chance came early in the second half when Federico Chiesa’s fierce attempt was palmed away by Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso.

His counterpart, Wojciech Szczęsny, did even better 15 minutes from time as he managed to fingertip a stunning free kick from Luis Muriel onto the crossbar. The ball then bounced down and hit the goalkeeper on the back before going out.

LUKAKU AGAIN

Romelu Lukaku was again on target to set Roma on its way to a vital victory.

Jose Mourinho’s team was in crisis after just one win in its six league matches and had lost 4-1 at promoted Genoa midweek.

Roma was playing another promoted side in Frosinone, which has been enjoying an impressive start back in the Italian top flight.

Lukaku, who spent last season on loan at Inter, had netted three times in five matches for Roma since joining from Chelsea and he scored again in the 21st minute following an assist from Paulo Dybala.

Dybala also set up Roma’s second with a free kick for Lorenzo Pellegrini to volley home with seven minutes remaining.

HAT TRICK HERO

Riccardo Orsolini scored a hat trick to fire Bologna to a 3-0 win over hapless Empoli.

That ended a run of three goalless draws for Bologna. Empoli, which recorded its first points and first goal midweek, has lost six of its seven matches.

Albert Guðmundsson almost scored a first-half hat trick but Genoa was held to a 2-2 draw at Udinese after a stoppage-time own-goal.

Guðmundsson had the ball in the back of the net three times but one of his strikes was ruled out for offside.

Udinese forward Lorenzo Lucca scored his team’s first equalizer with his first Serie A goal and the home side snatched a point when Genoa defender Alan Matturro headed the ball into his own net.

Udinese midfielder Sandi Lovrić was shown a straight red card moments later for a foul on Junior Messias.

