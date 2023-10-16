Bryce Harper homers on 31st birthday as Phillies beat Diamondbacks 5-3 in NLCS Game 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper smashed the first pitch he saw on his 31st birthday into the seats, Kyle Schwarber…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper smashed the first pitch he saw on his 31st birthday into the seats, Kyle Schwarber hit his first homer of the postseason and Nick Castellanos went deep again to power the Philadelphia Phillies past the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series on Monday night.

Harper held up three fingers on his left hand and one on his right and pretended to blow them out like candles on a cake as he crossed the plate. Harper, who also walked, scored twice and knocked in two runs, hit his 10th homer in two postseasons with the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler struck out eight in six innings to help the defending National League champions win their seventh Game 1 of the last two postseasons. José Alvarado got four big outs on 15 pitches and Craig Kimbrel worked a scoreless ninth for the save.

Arizona was stuck with its first loss of the postseason after ripping off five straight wins against the Brewers and Dodgers.

Geraldo Perdomo hit a two-run homer for the Diamondbacks. Zac Gallen permitted five runs and eight hits in five innings.

RANGERS 5, ASTROS 4

HOUSTON (AP) — Jonah Heim homered, Nathan Eovaldi pitched six effective innings and the Rangers beat Framber Valdez and the Astros for a 2-0 lead in the AL Championship Series.

Adolis García, Mitch Garver and Nathaniel Lowe each hit an RBI single during Texas’ four-run first inning against Valdez, and José Leclerc closed it out for the Rangers after Yordan Alvarez powered an Astros rally.

Eovaldi struck out nine, including two in a row after Houston loaded the bases with none out in the fifth. He was charged with three runs and five hits in his third win this postseason.

The Rangers improved to 7-0 in the playoffs, including six wins on the road. Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is Wednesday night in Arlington.

Alvarez hit two solo home runs to become the sixth player in MLB history to have two multihomer games in one postseason. Alex Bregman also connected for the Astros, who went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position.

Valdez allowed seven hits and five runs — four earned — in 2 2/3 innings in his second loss this postseason.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.