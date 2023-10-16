James Reimer stops 23 shots to help lift the Red Wings past the Blue Jackets 4-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — James Reimer stopped 23 shots in his first start for Detroit, and the Red Wings scored…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — James Reimer stopped 23 shots in his first start for Detroit, and the Red Wings scored three times in the second period in a 4-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night.

Shayne Gostisbehere, Michael Rasmussen, Dylan Larkin and Andrew Copp scored as Detroit won its second straight game and first road contest.

Reimer, signed as a free agent, picked up his 29th career shutout in Detroit’s only appearance in Columbus this season. He joined Ville Husso and Dave Gatherum as the only goaltenders to record a shutout in their debut with the Red Wings.

“That’s pretty much how you draw it up, right?” Reimer said. “The way the guys battled tonight was impressive.”

Spencer Martin, claimed off waivers last month, stopped 24 shots in his first start for the Blue Jackets. Columbus has lost two of its first three games, all at home.

Gostisbehere gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 8:51 of the opening period with his first goal since signing as a free agent. He scored off a pass from Joe Veleno from between the circles.

“James Reimer was the difference in the first period,” Detroit coach Derek LaLonde II said. “We didn’t defend very well. We gave up some easy slot looks, which we haven’t really done through camp through the early part of the year and he bailed us out. Very fortunate to get out of the first period 1-0.”

Detroit broke the game open with a dominating, three-goal second period that including two scores on the power play.

Rasmussen made it 2-0 with his first goal of the season, making Columbus pay for an errant clearing pass at 7:45 of the period.

Larkin slid the puck between Martin’s pads for a power-play goal at 11:11, a play which ended with a slashing penalty on Columbus’ Sean Kuraly. That power-play opportunity opened the door for Copp’s first score of the season 56 seconds later, making it 4-0.

“It’s the mindset of how do we face adversity,” Blue Jackets coach Pascale Vincent said. “We tried to play too cute. The stick battle instead of taking the body — just a simple foundation of a hockey game. They were winning more battles than we did, so it means they have the puck and they can make plays.”

Detroit had a chance to go up by five goals in the third, but Martin stopped Copp on a penalty shot.

LUCKY 14

The Red Wings recorded their 14th shutout of Columbus, including eight on the Blue Jackets’ home ice.

INBOUND JET

The Blue Jackets added goaltender Jet Greaves on emergency recall from AHL Cleveland to fill in for Elvis Merzlikins, who was dealing with a stomach virus. Merzlikins became sick two periods into the Blue Jacket’s win over the New York Rangers on Saturday and was replaced by Martin.

ON POINT

Gostisbehere’s goal, combined with assists in two previous games, extended his point streak to three games. He became the sixth defenseman in franchise history with a three-game point streak to start his tenure. Other Red Wings with three-game point streaks are J.T. Compher (1-3-4), Alex DeBrincat (3-2-5) and Larkin (1-2-3).

CENTURY MARK

Adam Boqvist skated in his 100th game for the Blue Jackets. He was on the ice for 16:32 and was a minus-2.

MICHIGAN MEN

There were enough University of Michigan alums between the two teams to field a starting lineup. Larkin, Copp and J.T. Compher suited up for Detroit, while the Blue Jackets sent out Adam Fantilli and Kent Johnson. Fellow Wolverine Zach Werenski remained on injured reserve for Columbus with a thigh contusion.

