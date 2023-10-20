Jack Hughes scores second goal of game in OT as Devils beat Islanders 5-4

NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes got his second goal of the game at 2:19 of overtime and added two…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes got his second goal of the game at 2:19 of overtime and added two assists to give the New Jersey Devils a 5-4 win over the New York Islanders on Friday night.

Dougie Hamilton, Tyler Toffoli and Luke Hughes also scored and New Jersey snapped a two-game skid. Jesper Bratt had three assists, Timo Meier had two and Akira Schmid stopped 27 shots for his first win of the season.

Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat each scored twice, and Kyle Palmieri had three assists as the Islanders snapped a season-opening two-game win streak. Ilya Sorokin finished with 33 saves.

In the extra period, Hughes circled with the puck in the offensive zone, cut to the middle and fired a shot around Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock and past Sorokin on the glove side.

BLUE JACKETS 3, FLAMES 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Justin Danforth had a goal and an assist, backup goalie Spencer Martin stopped 36 shots to get his first win in nearly a year, and Columbus beat Calgary.

Sean Kuraly and Zach Werenski also scored for the Blue Jackets, who rebounded from a 4-0 loss to Detroit on Monday.

Elias Lindholm scored, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 23 shots for Calgary.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.