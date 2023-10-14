Ireland heartbreak again in another Rugby World Cup quarterfinal

PARIS (AP) — This was the Ireland team that was finally going to go all the way at the Rugby…

PARIS (AP) — This was the Ireland team that was finally going to go all the way at the Rugby World Cup.

Instead, the Irish were knocked out in yet another quarterfinal on Saturday by 28-24 to an underdog New Zealand side that produced the special performance it needed to have a hope.

Ireland had everything going for it.

Confidence and momentum from an imperious 17-test winning streak that started with two historic wins in New Zealand more than a year ago.

A bond beginning with a deep core of Leinster players, harnessed by the talismanic Jonathan Sexton, and coached by the inspirational Andy Farrell.

Proven trophy credentials from a Six Nations Grand Slam followed by impressive pool wins in France against then-No. 2-ranked South Africa and No. 5 Scotland.

The overwhelming support of tens of thousands of Irish fans, who flooded the French stadiums with earned anticipation of history in the making.

Ireland embraced adversity and prepared for every eventuality except, on Saturday, for an All Blacks team that would turn back the clock to 2015 when it last won the Rugby World Cup.

By the time Ireland warmed up, the All Blacks were ahead 13-0. Ireland fought back with tries by New Zealand-born backs Bundee Aki and Jamison Gibson-Park plus a penalty try to close within one point with 14 minutes to go.

They had 20 minutes with a man advantage and chances. But a cross-field kick for Dan Sheehan bounced over his head, Sexton narrowly missed a penalty kick at 23-17 down, and Ronan Kelleher was driven over in a maul but held up with nine minutes to go. In one last crack, they moved the ball through 37 phases to within 10 meters of the All Blacks tryline when they were penalized for not releasing, bring their hopes to a crushing end.

They never led, and Ireland lost an eighth quarterfinal in 10 Rugby World Cups. It has never been to the semifinals.

“You always think of missed opportunities but they threw everything they had at the All Blacks and they were just repelled,” former Ireland captain Brian O’Driscoll said. “They came up against a team of possessed men with a point to prove.

“It’s the case with every Ireland team that goes to a World Cup — you need a big slice of luck. But it feels like, gosh, when will we ever have a better chance of getting to a semifinal or a final? With what this team’s done and the rugby they played and the momentum they built, its such a deflator.”

The Irish slumped in tears at the end.

The mighty Sexton shook his head at the final whistle, disbelieving that his 118th Irish test was his last. He and Keith Earls, who didn’t play, were retiring. Sexton was emotional on the field until he was joined by his son.

“You’ve got to work hard for fairytale endings and we didn’t get it but that’s life,” he said. “We left no stone unturned, we ticked every box, trained the house down, and played pretty well tonight.”

The team evolved superbly under Farrell, who took over after the 2019 World Cup from Joe Schmidt, who was assisting New Zealand at Stade de France.

“Sport can be cruel at times,” Farrell said. ”But I’m unbelievably proud of the group, the way they have handled themselves not just today but over the last couple of years. The talent that we’ve got in Ireland will continue to come through and will continue to challenge, I’ve no doubt about that.”

Replacement No. 8 Jack Conan, only 31, was sure to continue the challenge.

“We were full of belief,” he said. “We thought that we would be the squad that would finally get past the quarterfinal. Pretty gutted that we couldn’t do it, but you can’t fault the effort by the players or coaching staff. It’s not like previous years when we were not in the running. We fought to the end and it just wasn’t to be unfortunately.”

