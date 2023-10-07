Ireland ready for All Blacks in Rugby World Cup quarterfinals after blitzing Scotland

PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked Ireland underlined the burgeoning hype about it as the Rugby World Cup title favorite by reaching…

PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked Ireland underlined the burgeoning hype about it as the Rugby World Cup title favorite by reaching the quarterfinals on the back of four impressive pool wins.

The 36-14 blitzing of Scotland on Saturday followed an epic victory against defending champion South Africa, androuts of Romania and Tonga.

So far, so good.

In the quarterfinal next Saturday at Stade de France awaits New Zealand. Ireland has never reached the semifinals and must break this hoodoo against a team looking for a record fourth world title.

“Well, it’s what dreams are made of. As far as a quarterfinal is concerned it doesn’t get any tougher,” Ireland coach Andy Farrell said. “The respect we have got for New Zealand is through the roof, and hopefully they have got a bit of respect for us.”

Ireland blitzed Scotland by six tries to top Pool B ahead of South Africa, which it beat 13-8 in a titanic contest two weeks ago.

This one was never close as Ireland cruised to a 17th straight win — one win behind the tier one world record — and led 36-0 before Scotland’s two tries.

New Zealand poses a far bigger threat.

“This is where we want to be now in a quarterfinal against the toughest opposition we could get,” Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton said.

France faces the Springboks here the following day.

Underdog Scotland had to win and deny the Irish a bonus point to advance at Ireland’s expense. Instead, coach Gregor Townsend’s side slumped meekly to a record-tying ninth straight defeat against Ireland.

After only 63 seconds, Ireland was ahead. By halftime, it was 26-0 with a bonus point secured.

“They’re the best in the world for a reason,” Townsend said. “When you give them entries into the 22 they’re very good at coming away with points.”

Center Garry Ringrose blew through a gap opened by Tadhg Beirne obstructing George Turner and Mack Hansen sent fellow wing James Lowe diving into the left corner for the first try.

After soaking up some Scottish attacks, a similar wraparound move down the left involving the crafty Sexton and burly center Bundee Aki led to Ireland’s second try, neatly taken by Hugo Keenan.

The third try soon after was almost too easy when Iain Henderson picked up the ball after scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park was held up on the line, and burrowed over.

A comical moment saw referee Nic Berry almost catch the ball as it was accidentally thrown to him, possibly preventing a try. It came moments later, anyway, when Sexton looped a high ball that Keenan caught off balance before twisting over. Sexton nailed his third conversion.

Magical from Ireland, a horror show from Scotland.

“Full credit to Ireland, that’s probably the best I’ve seen them play,” Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie said. “They all buy into how they want to play, they’re very accurate, they do the simple things really well.”

Tempers blew early in the second half after Ollie Smith’s attempted trip on Sexton, whose return shove started a melee in which Scotland prop Pierre Schoeman fall over a hoarding with Sheehan. It was Scotland’s most even contest and they still lost as only Smith was shown a yellow card.

To rub it in, Sheehan turned into a left winger for the fifth try, which showed off Ireland’s depth and clinical ability. Gibson-Park was moved to the wing, moved play to the right corner, and quickly got back in the line. Ringrose was first receiver and Sexton and Keenan got the ball out left to Gibson-Park, who threw a perfect flat pass to an unmarked Sheehan.

Sexton missed the extras and was taken off, followed by other first-teamers with the All Blacks in mind.

Sexton’s replacement, Jack Crowley, cross-kicked to an unmarked Garry Ringrose for try No. 6.

The Scots then scored two converted tries in two minutes. Center Sione Tuipulotu fed replacement hooker Ewan Ashman down the right, and Smith came out of the sin-bin to slice through midfield and pass inside to scoring scrumhalf Ali Price.

After Ireland’s first try, Scotland’s swift backs were held up twice, once on each wing. Then, a menacing Scottish attack lasting 18 phases broke down when flanker Peter O’Mahony, on his 100th test for Ireland, won the ball back.

Scotland’s flagging hopes sank when Ritchie was injured stopping a try and was replaced in the 18th, 10 minutes after fullback Blair Kinghorn also came off hurt.

Ireland stole Scotland’s next lineout, and Ringrose showed off some soccer skills by trapping a kick with a deft touch.

The momentum was going Ireland’s way.

The Irish fans had far more numbers, too, probably even more than the 35,000 present against South Africa two weeks ago. The Scots still made themselves heard, belting out a pride-filled rendition of “Flower of Scotland.”

Then Lowe quietened them down, and by the end the Irish fans were singing as their players set off on a lap of honor to the backdrop of a feast of Irish hits: “Zombie” by The Cranberries, “The Wild Rover” by The Dubliners, “Dirty Old Town” by The Pogues.

“I thought it wouldn’t get any better after South Africa but they have proved me wrong again,” Sexton said. “They keep turning up for us and it is important that we keep turning up for them. Last week they gave us the best day of our life and we gave them something similar if you look around at some of the faces.”

The jubilant Irish could have sang all night, and the players will need them in full voice again next Saturday.

“It’s going a bit bonkers back home” Farrell said. “For little old Ireland to be talked about in the same bracket as the All Blacks shows how far we have come.”

