Hardik Pandya’s suspected ankle injury ‘nothing major,’ India’s captain says

PUNE, India (AP) — India all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s suspected ankle injury sustained Thursday in the Cricket World Cup game against Bangladesh is “nothing major,” skipper Rohit Sharma said.

Pandya was bowling the ninth over of the innings when he tried to stop a straight drive by Litton Das, twisting his left ankle and tumbling over.

He got up and tried walking but fell back to the ground as the Indian medical team rushed in.

Pandya did not bowl or field for the remainder of India’s seven-wicket win, and he was not padded up while India chased down Bangladesh’s total.

“He pulled up a bit sore and there is nothing major to worry (about),” Sharma said. “We will see how he pulls up (tomorrow) and then plan on how to go forward.”

Play was held up as Pandya received treatment. He got up again and tried a practice run-up before consulting with Sharma and walking off.

Pandya was then sent to a local hospital for scans.

The fans at the MCA Stadium cheered as Virat Kohli bowled the remaining deliveries in the over.

Pandya is a key member of India’s team as the host nation attempts to win the competition for a third time.

He has picked up five wickets in three games and took 2-34 against Pakistan in Ahmedabad. He has only batted once, against Australia, and scored 11 not out.

