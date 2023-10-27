Great playing careers end at the Rugby World Cup. Not all of them on the field

PARIS (AP) — Dane Coles took it like a champion. Unbeknownst to Coles, his 90-test, 11-year test rugby career with…

Unbeknownst to Coles, his 90-test, 11-year test rugby career with New Zealand ended two weeks ago in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal win against Ireland at the Stade de France.

The 2015 World Cup winner who announced in February that this World Cup was his career swansong, held out hope of playing in the semifinal against Argentina and the final on Saturday against South Africa. But another quiet word from All Blacks coach Ian Foster snuffed out his last chance.

“Probably the toughest (call) I have had as a coach,” Foster said this week. “He took it the way I expected him to. He’s a champion.”

The feisty Coles has always been one of the most popular All Blacks, not just for redefining the hooker position, but also for not beating around the bush. His successor, Codie Taylor, said, “His influence, his leadership, his standards that he demands and drives in the team is world-class. It’s exactly what we need. We talk about All Black standards and he is the man that lives them.”

Every Rugby World Cup ends in tears for every team — the winner sheds tears of joy and relief. It also marks the end of a lot of great international careers.

The final is the last All Blacks hurrah for three of the team’s four centurions: Sam Whitelock, who has a chance to become the first three-time winner of the World Cup, fellow lock Brodie Retallick, 32, and scrumhalf Aaron Smith, 34. Retallick and Smith started their All Blacks careers together in 2012 against Ireland at Eden Park.

“Last week when (Smith) scored that try (against Argentina), I said, ‘Jeez, you’ve still got it, mate,’” Retallick said.

Foster joked about having to calm down Smith on the eve of his last game in black.

“He needs a tap on the head sometimes when he gets too excited,” Foster said, “but he is in a good place.”

The Springboks have been less definite about their futures, but its certain the end is nigh for many in the oldest team in the tournament — average age 30.4 followed by Samoa, Ireland, Tonga, and Japan who all average over 29.

There are 14 Boks who could become double World Cup winners, including No. 8 Duane Vermeulen, the man of the match of the 2019 final. He announced in August he was finishing up in France at age 37.

“What a legend!” Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said. “He is definitely going to leave the jersey in a better place. He has really put dignity in that jersey.”

Like Coles, former England captain Courtney Lawes wasn’t given the opportunity to bow out on the field. The third-place game against Argentina on Friday started without him.

Dan Cole and Joe Marler, the two starting props from the semifinal, haven’t said they’re retiring but its expected. Marler retired once before, in 2018, and was brought back for the 2019 World Cup. Cole wasn’t wanted for three years until Borthwick recalled him for this World Cup.

Borthwick was captain when Lawes made his England debut in 2009. Lawes played his 105th and last England test in the semifinal loss to South Africa.

“I’ve done four World Cups, so I’m pretty happy with that,” he said. “I’m proud of the journey I’ve been on. It’s not always been the ups. Plenty of downs in there, but I’ve pushed through.”

Scrumhalf Ben Youngs pushed the England pack for a record-extending 127th and last time on Friday in his first start of his fourth World Cup.

“It’s been a long journey,” Youngs said, “but 13 years just goes like that.”

Argentina coach Michael Cheika said the Pumas haven’t told him if anyone was playing their last match, but the list was tipped to include their only two centurions, Agustín Creevy and Nicolás Sánchez, plus Juan Imhoff, who all made their World Cup debuts in 2011, and prop Francisco Gómez Kodela, who was a sprite 39.

Others who have already played their last tests include Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton and wing Keith Earls, who share 226 tests and 1,293 points, Wales backs Leigh Halfpenny and Dan Biggar, Nos. 3 and 4 on their all-time list of point-scorers, and France forwards Uini Atonio and Romain Taofifenua, both central to the 2022 Six Nations Grand Slam.

None of them got the fairy tale ending, but then they also didn’t suffer the agonizing path of Stuart McInally.

Scotland’s captain at the 2019 World Cup was a late cut in August for this World Cup. He still came to France on injury standby but went home. Then he made the squad when hooker Dave Cherry was injured but then injured his neck in training and never got to play a minute. He signed off with pride, though.

“When I was at school I had a dream; to play rugby for Scotland,” he wrote on Instagram. “That dream came true and I’ve had the time of my life.”

